Harris: ‘Nobody should have to go to jail for smoking weed’
Vice President Kamala Harris during a late-night show interview backed the Biden administration's decision to pardon thousands of Americans convicted of simple marijuana possession, saying "nobody should have to go to jail for smoking weed."
The story behind Trump’s claim that Bush senior stashed documents in a bowling alley
Donald Trump accused former president George HW Bush of hiding classified documents in a “bowling alley” during a rally in Arizona on Sunday.Mr Trump claimed that many former presidents had stored millions of pages of documents in warehouses “with damaged main doors”.The former president said that senior Bush “took millions and millions of documents to a former bowling alley pieced together with what was then an old and broken Chinese restaurant”.“They put them together. And it had a broken front door and broken windows. Other than that it was quite secure,” Mr Trump added.In fact, he even demanded to...
Thousands are still waiting for Ohio Supreme Court ruling on unemployment stimulus checks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — It’s been more than four months since the Ohio Supreme Court heard arguments over whether Gov. Mike DeWine had the authority to cut off $300 weekly pandemic assistance checks to unemployed Ohioans two months before the federal program that funded them ended.
Trump news – live: Vance slated for ‘kissing Trump’s ass’ as new details of McCarthy’s Jan 6 call emerge
Trump-backed Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance was ridiculed by his opponent last night for “kissing ass” to get the former president’s endorsement.In a televised debate, Mr Vance’s Democratic opponent Tim Ryan quoted Mr Trump himself describing how Mr Vance had gone about securing his support.Accusing Mr Vance of a “lack of courage,” Mr Ryan declared: “I’m from Ohio I don’t kiss anyone’s ass like him. Ohio needs an ass-kicker, not an ass-kisser.”Meanwhile, an extract from an upcoming book on the GOP’s support for Mr Trump has revealed new details of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s infamous call with Mr...
Ohio’s third grade reading retention law faces opposition from broad coalition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — The state’s largest teachers’ union rolled out a collection of state leaders and education experts Monday to voice their opposition to Ohio’s “third grade reading guarantee,” which requires a student be held back from advancing to fourth grade if they fail to pass their reading test.
