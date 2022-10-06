Read full article on original website
Related
richlandsource.com
Mildred "Faye" Henderson
Mildred “Faye” Henderson, 79 of Shiloh, Ohio passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born in Lewis County, Kentucky on May 19, 1943 to the late William and Opal (Pruitt) Bloomfield. To plant a tree in memory of Mildred Henderson as a...
richlandsource.com
Dwight Glenn Derrenberger
Dwight Glenn Derrenberger, 88, of Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Dwight was born on August 27, 1934, in Loudonville, to Glenn and Martha (Zody) Derrenberger. He married his sweetheart, Marcella “Missy” (Heisz) Derrenberger on March 25, 1975, and she survives. Dwight retired from Ohio Edison after 27 years of employment. He enjoyed bowling and golfing.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield welcomes Jordanian athletes with open arms
MANSFIELD — North central Ohio rolled out the red carpet for some of Jordan’s best young athletes recently. A contingent of eight members of Jordan’s national taekwondo program spent eight days in Ohio as part of the World Learning sports diplomacy program sponsored by the United States Department of State.
richlandsource.com
Clara “Jean” Haynes
Clara “Jean” Haynes, 89, of Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Crystal Care of Mansfield. To plant a tree in memory of Clara Haynes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richlandsource.com
HNCO Ruth Lindsey charity golf outing raises $16K
MANSFIELD — The 29th annual Hospice of North Central Ohio (HNCO) Ruth Lindsey Charity Golf Outing raised more than $16,000 for end-of-life care on Sept. 26 at Westbrook Country Club. Over 100 golfers participated in the outing which was sponsored by Park National Bank.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield Christian purchases student greenhouse
MANSFIELD — Students at Mansfield Christian School won't just learn about the lifecycle of a plant this spring. Inside the school's new greenhouse, they're going to witness it.
richlandsource.com
Crestview steams past Plymouth in game that extends streaks
PLYMOUTH -- This Firelands Conference clash pitted two teams on a pair of streaks -- both of which continued on Friday night. Crestview maintained its perfect run this season, extending its 2022 winning streak to eight games with a 39-13 victory at Plymouth. Meanwhile, the Big Red Vikings have dropped their fourth straight contest.
richlandsource.com
Carey triggers avalanche over McComb
Carey's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on McComb during a 3-1 blowout on October 8 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Recently on October 3, McComb squared off with Arcadia in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
richlandsource.com
McComb earns solid win over Pandora-Gilboa
Saddled up and ready to go, McComb spurred past Pandora-Gilboa 3-2 on October 10 in Ohio girls high school volleyball. The last time Pandora-Gilboa and McComb played in a 3-1 game on October 11, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale rains down on Genoa Area
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 4-2 win over Genoa Area in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Recently on October 4, Mt Blanchard Riverdale squared off with Botkins in a soccer game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
A Shelby family fights a lifetime of Hepatitis B
SHELBY -- For Maria Uyoa’s entire 20 years, her father has been sick. Born with Hepatitis B, Victor Uyoa has no idea where the virus came from. He never knew his father and his mother didn’t play much of a role in his life.
richlandsource.com
AU presents “An Evening with Cathi Campo” on Oct. 20
ASHLAND – Ashland University will host a benefit concert, “An Evening with Cathi Campo,” on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. in the John C. Myers Convocation Center. Campo will take the audience back to the Jazz Age, as she sings selections from the songbook of legendary composers George and Ira Gershwin, accompanied by a jazz trio.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
richlandsource.com
Holmes joins Haring Realty's team of associates
MANSFIELD -- Haring Realty has announced the most recent addition to its team of professionals, Richard Holmes. A Mansfield Tyger at heart, Richard Holmes has spent his entire life in the Mansfield & Richland County area.
richlandsource.com
Plan now to prevent spring fish kills
ASHLAND — Everyone loves a good fish dinner, and it somehow tastes even better if you’ve caught the fish yourself. While you won’t be able to actually catch your own fish that evening, Ashland Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will be offering fish dinners as part of their November Conservation Chat: Prep Your Pond.
richlandsource.com
Custom candle bar opens in downtown Shelby
SHELBY — Dove Candle Bar can smell like 187,000 different scent combinations at any given time. With 105 different scents to choose from for candle mixing, owners Steve Fellows and Joe Johnson let customers mix up to three to make their own candles.
richlandsource.com
The Ren announces open registration for RYOT
MANSFIELD -- Under the direction of Lori Turner, the Renaissance Youth Opera Theatre (RYOT) announces open registration for its Workshop Showcase, scheduled for Jan. 28, 2023. What’s better than a fully staged musical? Fully staged scenes from lots and lots of musicals (and plays).
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: 'Dogs, Donuts & Drinks .5K' raises funds for Humane Society of Richland County
These photos are from the "Dogs, Donuts & Drinks .5K" event fundraiser on Saturday to benefit The Humane Society of Richland County. Furry friends and their families gathered at The Phoenix Brewing Co. beer garden on North Diamond Street in downtown Mansfield for drinks, donuts, t-shirts and dog bandanas, along with bags of dog treats. There were lots of raffle items and other events with all proceeds benefitting the local Humane Society.
richlandsource.com
Loudonville-Perrysville school board approves raises, enters contract with police
LOUDONVILLE — The Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village Schools Board of Education approved raises for non-union employees and entered into a contract with the village of Loudonville to provide police officers for the district's events at its Monday meeting. The board voted for non-union employees to retroactively receive a 5-percent raise...
richlandsource.com
Open Source: 'Artists from all walks of life' bring color to alley near Mansfield's Central Park
MANSFIELD -- Dan Lew helped launch the Gravity Ohio non-profit to help push local art to become more diverse, equitable and inclusive. GALLERY: "Stained Glass Alley" comes to life in downtown Mansfield. Photos from a new Gravity Ohio art project in an alley in downtown Mansfield, an effort led by...
richlandsource.com
Owens, Pscholka-Gartner share goals ahead of domestic relations judge election
MANSFIELD -- Richland County Domestic Relations Judge Heather Cockley announced a year ago she would not seek re-election in 2022. Domestic Relations Chief Magistrate Kirsten Pscholka-Gartner and local attorney Beth Owens will be on the Nov. 8 ballot to replace Cockley.
Comments / 0