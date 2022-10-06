These photos are from the "Dogs, Donuts & Drinks .5K" event fundraiser on Saturday to benefit The Humane Society of Richland County. Furry friends and their families gathered at The Phoenix Brewing Co. beer garden on North Diamond Street in downtown Mansfield for drinks, donuts, t-shirts and dog bandanas, along with bags of dog treats. There were lots of raffle items and other events with all proceeds benefitting the local Humane Society.

RICHLAND COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO