ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WECT

Section of Market Street to close for filming on October 10

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Market Street is set to be closed between N 7th and N 8th streets on Monday, October 10 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Per the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the closure will allow for crews to set up, shoot the scenes and take down their equipment for the upcoming film “The Supremes At Earl’s All You Can Eat.”
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Neighbors fear for their safety as hunters take aim next door

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - As dove season ends, hunters can still take aim at several other birds for the time being, though neighbors in one development say they’re worried the sport is threatening their safety. “The interest of these hunters who are being totally reckless and careless are being...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

1 injured after crash involving tree, traffic blocked in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A single-vehicle crash involving a tree is blocking traffic in Conway Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:55 a.m. to Highway 65 and Boggy Road. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, officials said. Drivers are asked to...
CONWAY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina gas prices rise 20 cents in last week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The prices of gas is continuing to rise across the country and the Cape Fear. Average gasoline prices in North Carolina have risen 20.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.49/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,092 stations in North Carolina. Prices in North Carolina are 9.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 44.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabethtown, NC
County
Bladen County, NC
Bladen County, NC
Government
WBTW News13

Crash with injuries reported on Hwy 544 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a crash with injuries in Horry County Sunday. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety’s real-time online traffic database shows the crash happened around 6:05 p.m. Sunday on Highway 544 near Highway 31. Pictures sent to News13 by a viewer show a motorcycle on its side in […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Carolina Beach Pier begins selling pumpkins on the beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The newest pumpkin patch in the Cape Fear isn’t located where you would expect. The Carolina Beach Pier has introduced ‘Pumpkins at the Pier’, offering you the chance to pick a pumpkin and grab drinks at the pier’s tiki bar.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Former Tabor City Firefighter dies following 19 years as Chief

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — A former Tabor City firefighter has died following more than four decades with the department. Jerry Hodges died on Sunday, according to the Tabor City Fire Department. Hodges was the Fire Chief for 19 years and retired in 2018 with 42 years of total...
TABOR CITY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Construction Maintenance#Ncdot
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Road closures planned in Wilmington for two upcoming projects

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A couple of projects throughout Wilmington could delay your travel in the next week. The City of Wilmington will close the northbound lanes of South Third Street for emergency tree work on October 6th. Asplundh Tree Service, a contractor for Duke Energy Progress, will conduct...
WILMINGTON, NC
FOX Carolina

Man accused of killing 3 family members, including Atlantic Beach town councilman, chief says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 25-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in Richland and Horry counties. Matthew Dewitt was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed in Atlantic Beach on Monday afternoon. It led to a heavy police presence and streets being closed off. The suspect was taken into custody at Dewitt Apartments.
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Olde Waterford Way extension project underway in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Construction on the Olde Waterford way extension project in Leland is underway. Work started last month and is expected to finish by the start of the year. This project will extend Olde Waterford Way from Palm Ridge Drive to Olde Regent Way. Nearly 800 feet...
LELAND, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County Agriculture Fair returning this week

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo isn’t happening this year, but the 42nd annual Columbus County Agriculture Fair is taking place this week. The fair made a comeback in 2021 after being cancelled the year before because of COVID. The fun kicks off...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington restaurant becomes set for new movie

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Rx Chicken and Oysters, formally known as Rx Restaurant and Bar, has temporarily become “Earl’s”, for “The Supreme At Earl’s All You Can Eat”. The film is based on a book by Edward Kelsey Moore that tells the story of...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man sentenced to prison for New Hanover County McDonald’s robbery

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Pennsylvania man has been found guilty by a New Hanover County jury for a 2015 armed robbery of a New Hanover County McDonald’s. 48-year-old Richard McLaughlin was found guilty on Friday to robbing the McDonald’s at Eastwood and Military Cutoff roads with two co-conspirators on October 17, 2015.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Injuries reported in crash on Highway 501 near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Injuries were reported Friday in a crash on Highway 501 in the Conway area, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 5:25 p.m. near the intersection of Academy Drive, according to SCHP. Injuries have been reported in the crash. South Carolina Department of Transportation cameras in the […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy