Read full article on original website
Related
WECT
Section of Market Street to close for filming on October 10
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Market Street is set to be closed between N 7th and N 8th streets on Monday, October 10 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Per the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the closure will allow for crews to set up, shoot the scenes and take down their equipment for the upcoming film “The Supremes At Earl’s All You Can Eat.”
WECT
Neighbors fear for their safety as hunters take aim next door
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - As dove season ends, hunters can still take aim at several other birds for the time being, though neighbors in one development say they’re worried the sport is threatening their safety. “The interest of these hunters who are being totally reckless and careless are being...
wpde.com
1 injured after crash involving tree, traffic blocked in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A single-vehicle crash involving a tree is blocking traffic in Conway Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:55 a.m. to Highway 65 and Boggy Road. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries, officials said. Drivers are asked to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
North Carolina gas prices rise 20 cents in last week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The prices of gas is continuing to rise across the country and the Cape Fear. Average gasoline prices in North Carolina have risen 20.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.49/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,092 stations in North Carolina. Prices in North Carolina are 9.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 44.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crash with injuries reported on Hwy 544 in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a crash with injuries in Horry County Sunday. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety’s real-time online traffic database shows the crash happened around 6:05 p.m. Sunday on Highway 544 near Highway 31. Pictures sent to News13 by a viewer show a motorcycle on its side in […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach Pier begins selling pumpkins on the beach
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The newest pumpkin patch in the Cape Fear isn’t located where you would expect. The Carolina Beach Pier has introduced ‘Pumpkins at the Pier’, offering you the chance to pick a pumpkin and grab drinks at the pier’s tiki bar.
Richmond County traffic stop nets crack, pot find
HAMLET — A man with outstanding warrants in two counties is facing drug charges in Richmond County following a weekend traffic stop. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team reportedly stopped a vehicle with expired registration plates in Hamlet Saturday, Oct. 8, according to a press release issued Monday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Former Tabor City Firefighter dies following 19 years as Chief
TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — A former Tabor City firefighter has died following more than four decades with the department. Jerry Hodges died on Sunday, according to the Tabor City Fire Department. Hodges was the Fire Chief for 19 years and retired in 2018 with 42 years of total...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Road closures planned in Wilmington for two upcoming projects
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A couple of projects throughout Wilmington could delay your travel in the next week. The City of Wilmington will close the northbound lanes of South Third Street for emergency tree work on October 6th. Asplundh Tree Service, a contractor for Duke Energy Progress, will conduct...
More lanes — and more construction — coming to Interstate 95 in North Carolina
NCDOT is now spending $1.7 billion to widen parts of I-95 by the end of 2026.
FOX Carolina
Man accused of killing 3 family members, including Atlantic Beach town councilman, chief says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 25-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in Richland and Horry counties. Matthew Dewitt was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed in Atlantic Beach on Monday afternoon. It led to a heavy police presence and streets being closed off. The suspect was taken into custody at Dewitt Apartments.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Olde Waterford Way extension project underway in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Construction on the Olde Waterford way extension project in Leland is underway. Work started last month and is expected to finish by the start of the year. This project will extend Olde Waterford Way from Palm Ridge Drive to Olde Regent Way. Nearly 800 feet...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Agriculture Fair returning this week
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo isn’t happening this year, but the 42nd annual Columbus County Agriculture Fair is taking place this week. The fair made a comeback in 2021 after being cancelled the year before because of COVID. The fun kicks off...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington restaurant becomes set for new movie
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Rx Chicken and Oysters, formally known as Rx Restaurant and Bar, has temporarily become “Earl’s”, for “The Supreme At Earl’s All You Can Eat”. The film is based on a book by Edward Kelsey Moore that tells the story of...
RCSO: Meth found on man driving truck stolen from Robeson County
ROCKINGHAM — A man allegedly driving a stolen truck with the wrong tags is accused of having more than 2 grams of meth. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, patrol deputies saw a Ford pickup truck on U.S. 1 Saturday, Oct. 8 that matched the description of one suspected in several larcenies.
wpde.com
1 dead after driver runs off road, hits a tree in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after driving off the road in Dillon County Friday night. The single-vehicle crash happened at 9 p.m. on I-95 and mile marker 177, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee. Lee said the driver of a 2010...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear Museum displaying jars of dirt filled by 1898 Wilmington Massacre descendants
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Museum has a new exhibit on display commemorating the 1898 Wilmington Massacre. The display is a collection of marked jars filled by massacre descendants on November 6, 2021, at a ceremony in the 1898 Memorial Park. The jars show the names of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
People gather in west Whiteville in reaction to Sheriff Jody Green’s racially charged comments
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY)– A rally was held in west Whiteville this afternoon after what has been a dramatic week in Columbus County. People were out from 2pm-5pm in reaction to Sheriff Jody Green’s allegations of racially-charged comments made in 2019. The goal of the event was to make...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man sentenced to prison for New Hanover County McDonald’s robbery
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Pennsylvania man has been found guilty by a New Hanover County jury for a 2015 armed robbery of a New Hanover County McDonald’s. 48-year-old Richard McLaughlin was found guilty on Friday to robbing the McDonald’s at Eastwood and Military Cutoff roads with two co-conspirators on October 17, 2015.
Injuries reported in crash on Highway 501 near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Injuries were reported Friday in a crash on Highway 501 in the Conway area, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 5:25 p.m. near the intersection of Academy Drive, according to SCHP. Injuries have been reported in the crash. South Carolina Department of Transportation cameras in the […]
Comments / 0