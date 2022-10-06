ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkland, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
secretseattle.co

The Seattle Georgetown Morgue Ranked In The Top 13 Scariest Haunted Houses In The US

Seattle’s Georgetown morgue is the scariest experience you’ll ever have!. Looking for a truly frightening Halloween thrill this October? If you live in Seattle, you don’t have to go far. According to the expert thrill-seekers at Hauntworld, one of the country’s scariest haunted houses is right here in our city! The infamous Seattle Georgetown Morgue ranked in their 2022 list of the top 13 scariest haunted houses in the US. The morgue’s shocking past and unique Halloween experience earned it a spot on the list.
SEATTLE, WA
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants In Kent, WA

If you’re looking for a great place to eat in Kent, Washington, you’ve come to the right place. In this guide, we’ll review some of the best restaurants in town, so you can make an informed decision about where to go. Whether you’re in the mood for...
KENT, WA
KUOW

Bikes are coming back to Green Lake: Today So Far

The gunshot idea...again. Will Seattle do it this time?. Come November, wheels will be back at Seattle's Green Lake Park. The 2022 wildfire season has been the mildest in a decade. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 10, 2022. Given recent headlines, it might...
SEATTLE, WA
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Anthology Plans 127-Unit Independent Living Community in Edmonds, Washington

EDMONDS, Wash. — Anthology Senior Living has unveiled plans for Anthology of Edmonds, a 127-unit seniors housing community in Edmonds, a northern suburb of Seattle. The community totals 162,872 square feet across six floors and is Anthology’s first community to exclusively offer independent living. This project marks the sixth senior housing development that Anthology has started in the past 12 months.
EDMONDS, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sammamish, WA
City
Issaquah, WA
Kirkland, WA
Government
State
Idaho State
Sammamish, WA
Government
State
Washington State
City
Home, WA
City
Mercer Island, WA
City
Seattle, WA
State
Arizona State
City
Redmond, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Camas, WA
State
Oregon State
City
Kirkland, WA
KOMO News

Washington breweries win big at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival

While you were busy cheering and celebrating the Mariners' wins this weekend, brewers from Washington were in Denver, Colorado winning awards for themselves at the annual Great American Beer Festival (GABF). The festival is one of the most prestigious in the beer world and every year thousands of breweries and...
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Washington Needs to Tax Empty Homes

For a variety of reasons, homes go vacant. Landlords evict renters. Artists and service workers get priced out. Mortgage companies foreclose on people with disabilities and seniors, and the multinational firms that take possession of their former houses often let them sit empty to accrue value. In a state where marijuana is legal, Black and brown merchants in the drug trade are still disproportionately incarcerated. And people expire–in accidents with cars, as victims of gun violence, in “suicides of despair,” or because of one pandemic or another.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIMA TV

Have you seen him? Australian man missing in the Seattle area

RENTON, Wash. — An Australian man visiting Seattle has disappeared and his family is desperately trying to locate him. Stanley Haviland, 68, from Sydney, is missing after being discharged from Valley Medical Center in Renton on Oct. 5, according to a statement from Amy Haviland, one of Stanley's relatives in Australia.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#What To Do#Economy#Linus Realestate#Travel Destinations#Money Magazine#Northwest#The Seattle Times
KUOW

Where is the 'best' place to live in Western Washington?: Today So Far

Kirkland is the best. Wait, Sammamish is the best. Maybe it's Bellevue?. Almost Live! is back! (sort of) Langley on Whidbey Island is building a solution to its lack of worker housing. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 7, 2022. Kirkland ranks high on...
The Oregonian

Rare catch: Angler lands shortbill spearfish off Washington coast

A Seattle angler, fishing Friday out of Westport, Washington, on a tuna boat trolling 45 miles west of the Columbia River mouth, landed a shortbill spearfish. Spearfish, native to Hawaii and the Mediterranean, are believed to have never before been caught off the Washington or Oregon coasts. The last rare West Coast catch was reported in 2017 off Southern California.
SEATTLE, WA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Washington

What's your favorite comfort food? Would you rather have a pizza or a burger? If you live in Washington and you also happen to love burgers then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Washington that are highly known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, and that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what really nice burgers should taste like.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
travellemming.com

17 Best Cities in Washington State in 2022 (A Local’s Picks)

I’m a Seattle local who travels all throughout the state and in this guide, I share the best cities in Washington. Several are small to mid-sized, and each caters to a variety of visitors and potential residents. Many destinations made my list of the best places to visit in...
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Seattle Now: Not Your Grandma's Weed

Cannabis is a very popular subject here in Washington. It’s been legal for recreational use for almost a decade now. But this isn’t your grandma’s weed. Cannabis has changed, and demand has risen for more potent products, with much higher THC percentages than what can be grown naturally.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle 5-year-old announced missing, taken by parent

SEATTLE, Wash. — 5-year-old, Sky Sanchez has been announced missing by Seattle PD. She was last seen with braided hair, a pink shirt, a blue skirt, and pink shoes. She was reportedly taken by a parent that was having a supervised visit from the 2800 block of E Madison St.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

5 things to know this weekend

SEATTLE — Wildfire smoke will linger over the Puget Sound area this weekend and into early next week, according to KING 5 Meteorologist Adam Claibon. The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency issued a Wildfire Smoke Alert that will remain in effect until midnight on Sunday for the Puget Sound region. Air quality is expected to be moderate, but could become unhealthy in some areas like Darrington and east King and Snohomish counties.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

Our 50 Favorite Things to Do In and Near Seattle

When it rains, when it snows, when it's sunny, and when everything else blows. How do we love Seattle? We'd count the ways, but then we'd be here forever. Instead consider this our anything-but-complete list of things we love to do in and around our fair city, from boredom-busters bound to please even the most cynical Seattleites to perennial favorites popular with tourists aplenty. Just don't let us hear you call it "Pike's Place," mkay?
SEATTLE, WA
everout.com

The Top 89 Events in Seattle This Week: Oct 10-16, 2022

Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out. Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day MONDAY. COMMUNITY.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy