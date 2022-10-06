Read full article on original website
'If you don't laugh, you'll cry': Florida man struggles after restaurant gutted by Hurricane Ian
Kyle Sherman's life changed forever when Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida, but he vows to reopen the restaurant that was his livelihood before the storm destroyed it.
Horse stable asking for community's help in Cape Coral after Hurricane Ian
On Monday, an iconic family-owned business, Saddlewood Horse Club in Cape Coral said its hands are tied after Hurricane Ian decimated its property.
wlrn.org
Families in hurricane-hit mobile home park now face uncertainty: move, rebuild or eviction
WLRN's Kate Payne, on assignment in Southwest Florida with sister station WGCU, spoke to families at the Harmony Shores trailer park who say they are in limbo - remaining in unsafe homes and while unsure if they’ll be able to rebuild. All that Helen Rodriguez has left in the...
wlrn.org
A Fort Myers development proposal may be the first gauge of the Gulf Coast's post-Ian approach
Most of Hurricane Ian’s destruction on Florida’s Gulf Coast was caused by water and storm surge — and that’s made many residents more wary of the coastal development plans that have become so common there, including one that officials will vote on next month. For the...
WEAR
8 arrested for looting in Fort Myers Beach amid Hurricane Ian devastation
FORT MYERS, Fla. -- The Lee County Sheriff's Office announced several looting arrests as recovery efforts continue in Fort Myers Beach following Hurricane Ian. "Looting in Lee County after the devastation Hurricane Ian caused will not be tolerated. You may walk in, but we’ll carry you out," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. DeSantis provides Hurricane Ian update in Englewood East
Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Englewood East on Monday to provide an update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The governor was joined by First Lady Casey DeSantis, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and Department of Economic Opportunity Dane Eagle. The...
wuft.org
In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway
The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
WZVN-TV
Essential information for SWFL residents recovering from Hurricane Ian
As Southwest Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Ian, we are working to collect essential information for Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry, and Glades County. Some of the many amenities you have come to expect at RSW may not be available. Concessions will have limited food and beverage and other items may be in short supply.
foxsports640.com
Governor Ron DeSantis gives updates on Fort Myers Beach re-opening
(FORT MYERS, Florida)– Governor Ron DeSantis visited Fort Myers to announce updates about the recovery effort in areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. Officials stood with Gov. DeSantis to announce…
Search for victims done, Florida coast aims for Ian recovery
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — An army of 42,000 utility workers has restored electricity to more than 2.5 million businesses and homes in Florida since Hurricane Ian’s onslaught, and Brenda Palmer’s place is among them. By the government’s count, she and her husband, Ralph, are part of a success story.
WINKNEWS.com
Duo accused of looting at Fort Myers Beach claiming to help cleanup
Ernesto Pedroso Martinez, 34, and Noel Morales, 54, were arrested on Sunday for allegedly looting on Fort Myers Beach. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the duo drove from Homestead to Fort Myers and claimed they were going to assist in cleanup efforts on the beach. Martinez and...
Babcock Ranch: Solar-powered "hurricane-proof" town takes direct hit from Hurricane Ian, never loses electricity
While hard-hit Fort Myers, Florida, continues its recovery from Hurricane Ian, some hope can be found 12 miles to the northeast at the planned community of Babcock Ranch. That's where Syd Kitson and his partners built an environmentally friendly, fully sustainable town that they hoped would be hurricane proof. Kitson, an eco-conscious developer and former pro football player, rode out the hurricane at Babcock Ranch. Unbelievably, none of the 5,000 people there lost power during the storm.
Punta Gorda damage along Duncan Road
A look at Duncan Road in Punta Gorda that sustained wind damage due to Hurricane Ian this is just south of the Peace River.
Mysuncoast.com
FEMA set up in Charlotte County for disaster assistance
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County residents in need after Hurricane Ian can apply for FEMA disaster assistance in person or online. Residents can apply in-person at the Town Center Mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. or at the Disaster Recovery Center at Englewood Home Depot, 12621 S. McCall Road. The sites are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
LCEC misses goal, thousands remain in the dark
Monday morning, Lee County Electric Co-op announced more than 19,000 customers in Cape Coral and North Fort Myers still haven’t had their power restored.
NBC 2
Prominent Naples family committed to helping SWFL rebuild after Hurricane Ian
As Southwest Florida continues to rebuild, they’ll need a lot of help to get back to the way things were, and they have the full support of one of Naples’ most prominent families. As Hurricane Ian roared through Naples, the Hoffmann family, like everyone else in the area,...
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. DeSantis announces new disaster recovery center in North Naples
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that a new disaster recovery center has opened in North Naples to help Floridians in Collier County impacted by Hurricane Ian. The center is located in Veterans Community Park at 1895 Veterans Drive. This is the fourth disaster recovery center in Southwest Florida. These centers are...
One Fort Myers man finds light in the darkest of times after Hurricane Ian
11 days after Hurricane Ian tore through Southwest Florida and left devastation throughout the community, there is still hope and unity in all corners of the area
Early reports emerge of stunning damage on Florida’s iconic Sanibel Island, still severed from mainland by bridge collapse
One resident weathered the hurricane on the island, 44-year-old Carolyn Bradbury Schwartz, and has made several illicit visits back by boat.
capecoralbreeze.com
Lee County debris and trash reminders post-Hurricane Ian
Lee County Solid Waste, its debris contractor and its contracted haulers are offering reminders related to household trash and debris pickup. Residents’ storm debris is collected by a different company than their regular household garbage. Residents can help expedite cleanup in their neighborhoods by being aware of the following:
