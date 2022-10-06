ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WINKNEWS.com

Gov. DeSantis provides Hurricane Ian update in Englewood East

Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Englewood East on Monday to provide an update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The governor was joined by First Lady Casey DeSantis, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and Department of Economic Opportunity Dane Eagle. The...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
wuft.org

In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway

The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
SANIBEL, FL
WZVN-TV

Essential information for SWFL residents recovering from Hurricane Ian

As Southwest Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Ian, we are working to collect essential information for Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry, and Glades County. Some of the many amenities you have come to expect at RSW may not be available. Concessions will have limited food and beverage and other items may be in short supply.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Babcock Ranch: Solar-powered "hurricane-proof" town takes direct hit from Hurricane Ian, never loses electricity

While hard-hit Fort Myers, Florida, continues its recovery from Hurricane Ian, some hope can be found 12 miles to the northeast at the planned community of Babcock Ranch. That's where Syd Kitson and his partners built an environmentally friendly, fully sustainable town that they hoped would be hurricane proof. Kitson, an eco-conscious developer and former pro football player, rode out the hurricane at Babcock Ranch. Unbelievably, none of the 5,000 people there lost power during the storm.
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FEMA set up in Charlotte County for disaster assistance

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County residents in need after Hurricane Ian can apply for FEMA disaster assistance in person or online. Residents can apply in-person at the Town Center Mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. or at the Disaster Recovery Center at Englewood Home Depot, 12621 S. McCall Road. The sites are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Gov. DeSantis announces new disaster recovery center in North Naples

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that a new disaster recovery center has opened in North Naples to help Floridians in Collier County impacted by Hurricane Ian. The center is located in Veterans Community Park at 1895 Veterans Drive. This is the fourth disaster recovery center in Southwest Florida. These centers are...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Lee County debris and trash reminders post-Hurricane Ian

Lee County Solid Waste, its debris contractor and its contracted haulers are offering reminders related to household trash and debris pickup. Residents’ storm debris is collected by a different company than their regular household garbage. Residents can help expedite cleanup in their neighborhoods by being aware of the following:
LEE COUNTY, FL

