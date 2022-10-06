ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA GMs Give Kawhi Leonard Shockingly Low Ranking

By Farbod Esnaashari
AllClippers
AllClippers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NtO7G_0iP2w1yb00

Kawhi Leonard wasn't ranked a top 3 small forward in the NBA.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The NBA GMs have conducted their annual surveys and as expected, some people are happy with the results while some aren't. If you're a Warriors or Clippers fan, then you'll definitely appreciate most of what you see. However, there was one small category that will shock Clippers fans.

When ranking the best small forwards in the NBA, Leonard was actually ranked fifth. The rankings went as followed: Kevin Durant (45%), Jayson Tatum (24%), Luka Doncic (17%), LeBron James (10%), and Kawhi Leonard (3%). Kawhi Leonard in the 2022-23 NBA season feels somewhat similar to Steph Curry in the 2021-22 season. One where he spent so much of the season before being injured that analysts forgot just how good they are. It's going to take a tremendous regular season and playoff run for critics to remember just how good Kawhi Leonard is.

Kawhi Leonard also received some votes for best defensive player in the NBA, but did not crack the top three, however, he was ranked the 3rd best perimeter defender in the NBA at 10%. Lastly, Kawhi Leonard was tied for 3rd as the most versatile player in the NBA. Giannis Antetokounmpo was first (59%), LeBron James was second (21%), Kawhi Leonard was tied for third with Kevin Durant at 7%.

It's going to be very interesting watching Kawhi Leonard play basketball this year. While he isn't typically the type of player to have a chip on his shoulder, this would definitely be the year for him to show it.

Related Articles

Ty Lue Addresses Clippers' Backup Center Situation

Isaiah Hartenstein Reveals Reason For Leaving Clippers For Knicks

Norman Powell Breaks Down Return of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Paul George
Lakers Daily

Proposed 3-team trade involves sending Draymond Green to Lakers, Myles Turner to Warriors and Russell Westbrook to Pacers

Bill Simmons had an interesting take on a proposed three-team deal involving Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook on a recent episode of The Lowe Post podcast. Simmons suggested a trade that would involve the Lakers, Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers following the release of the video of Draymond Green punching Warriors teammate Jordan Poole.
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers deliver knockout blow to Warriors for first preseason win

While LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley sat again on Sunday, the Lakers gave their most minutes of the preseason to rotation players in a win over the Warriors, 124-121. Anthony Davis did return to the court after sitting out last week’s back-to-back and looked like he hadn’t missed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gms
NBC Sports

Warriors appear skeptical after Draymond vows to fix himself

SAN FRANCISCO – Draymond Green spent nearly 40 minutes Saturday morning expressing contrition for his latest outburst, acknowledging he is a prisoner of his emotions and vowing to search for composure. This would be refreshing if it weren’t a theme with which the Warriors are all too familiar.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving Gets Brutally Honest About The Brooklyn Nets Ahead Of 2022-23 Season: “The Low-Hanging Fruit That We Could All Agree On Is Sometimes We’re Not Playing Hard Enough."

After a chaotic summer of turmoil and infighting, the Brooklyn Nets have nowhere else to look but ahead. With just a few weeks to go before the start of a new season, they have the chance to set themselves up for a long playoff run if they can get off to a strong start early on.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
lastwordonsports.com

Landing Spots for Golden State Warriors Draymond Green

Pressure makes diamonds, or in the Golden State Warriors’ case, produces punches. Following the leaked footage from a recent Warriors’ practice where Draymond Green punched free-agent-to-be Jordan Poole, fans and media speculated on possible landing spots for the disgruntled Warrior. With Green and Poole in negotiations for their respective contract extensions, the Warriors’ front office has their hands full. Including a few previously mentioned trade partners, Last Word On Sports provides the Warriors with more options to unload Green.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AllClippers

AllClippers

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
837K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClippers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Clippers

Comments / 0

Community Policy