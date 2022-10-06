Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Baltimore, MarylandFoodie TravelerBaltimore, MD
This Day in History: October 10William Saint ValAnnapolis, MD
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 9William Saint ValWashington, DC
7 people from 6 states arrested after climate crisis activists blocked Beltway traffic
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Seven people from six different states were arrested after climate crisis activists blocked traffic on the Inner Loop of the Beltway Monday morning, demanding that President Biden declare a climate emergency. More than 10 people wearing neon vests were sitting in the road and...
1 injured by vehicle that rolled off tow truck in Montgomery Village: Officials
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One person was injured in Montgomery Village, Md. on Monday after a vehicle rolled off a tow truck and struck a pedestrian, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service PIO Pete Piringer. The incident happened in the 19500 block of Tiber Court near...
3-vehicle Md. crash involving TruGreen truck sends 1 to hospital
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One person was pinned inside of a TruGreen work truck in Montgomery County, Md., following a three-vehicle collision, according to officials. The crash also involved a car and an HVAC van. The incident happened on Shady Grove Road near Pleasant Road at approximately 8:40...
Investigation underway after teen shot in SE DC, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — An investigation is underway after a teen was shot Sunday in southeast Washington, D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The incident happened in the 1500 block of Massachusetts Avenue SE. A lookout was issued for a silver Nissan Maxima with tinted windows. The teen...
Man charged for fatally beating, stabbing stepson in Upper Marlboro: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Police have charged a man in connection with Friday's murder of his stepson in Prince George's County, according to a release. Jamie Porras, 68, is accused of beating and stabbing Kelly McClary, 53, at a home in Upper Marlboro. On October 7, 2022,...
Tuesday marks vaccination deadline for DCPS's students 3rd grade and under, clinic opens
WASHINGTON (7News) — Tuesday, Oct. 11 marks the vaccination deadline for D.C. Public Schools' Pre-K to 3rd-grade students to have their required vaccinations. In August, DCPS officials announced it would extend its vaccination deadline past the first day of school to give students more time to get their shots and avoid massive absences.
National Fallen Firefighters Memorial held in Emmitsburg, Md.
EMMITSBURG, Md. (7NEWS) — The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend honored 148 fallen firefighters on the 2022 Roll of Honor in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Every October, the foundation sponsors the official national tribute to all firefighters across the country who died in the line of duty during the previous year. The events are attended by thousands of people.
Man attempts to light self on fire as police clear homeless camp in farmers' market space
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police detained a man late Saturday after officers said he tried to light himself on fire as they tried to clear a camp of homeless people from under the Jones Falls Expressway. Police said the incident happened around 11:45 p.m. at East Saratoga and North...
Man struck by car in Capitol Heights dies; person of interest in custody
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (7News) — A man is dead after police say they were struck by a car in the unincorporated part of Capitol Heights Sunday. Prince George's County Police Department is investigating this incident as a homicide. The crash happened in the 5300 block of Sheriff Road, police...
MOTIVATE YOUR MONDAY! With Nova Physician Wellness Center
Good Morning Washington is thrilled to launch our new "Motivate Your Monday" series with our partners at Nova Physician Wellness Center. Today, Kidd O'Shea talks with Dr. Rohit Suri, a board-certified obesity medicine specialist, about how they help patients change their lives. At Nova Physician Wellness Center, the goal is to help you achieve weight loss and live a healthy lifestyle that lasts.
Loudoun school board candidate Nick Gothard is open to new leadership in school district
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The November general election is one month away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News invited all six candidates for school boards to participate in interviews to discuss the issues on the minds of voters.
Man says water, not gas, came out of Sterling 7-Eleven pumps
STERLING, Va. (7News) — When you drive away from a gas station, you expect to be able to drive hundreds of miles before having to come back. But one man could only drive less than a mile away from the 7-Eleven on Davenport Drive in Sterling after he says water, not gas, came out of the gas pump there last week.
Pedestrian killed in Fairfax crash Sunday morning, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A pedestrian was killed Sunday after a crash on West Ox Road, Fairfax County police said. The incident happened on West Ox Road near Legato Road in Fairfax. The pedestrian was pronounced dead, authorities said. The vehicle involved in the fatal collision remained at...
Teacher Holly Seibold wins Democratic Caucus for vacant Virginia House District 35 seat
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Voting concluded vote tabulations in its House District 35 Democratic Caucus Saturday and voters chose Holly Seibold as the Democratic nominee to fill the vacancy. The seat is open following Mark Keam’s appointment to the Biden-Harris Administration. In announcing the results, Fairfax County...
SEE IT | Thousands gather in DC for Women's March Saturday, counter-protests underway
WASHINGTON (7News) — Activists from across the country descended on the nation's capital on Saturday to participate in the Women's March or "Women's Wave" ahead of Election Day. The rally kicked off at noon at Folger Park in Southeast D.C. and then the group the marched to Union Square.
Neighbors react after 85-year-old woman killed in pedestrian accident in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Va. (7 News DC) — A tight-knit community in Arlington is demanding safety upgrades from county leaders after police say a woman was killed when she was hit by a vehicle Saturday morning along a stretch of road neighbors said is known for recent crashes involving pedestrians. Arlington...
Man struck by vehicle and killed while walking Saturday in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A male pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday in Prince George's County, police said. Prince George's PD says that the man was struck by a vehicle at approximately 7:15 p.m. in the area of Temple Hills Road & Piscataway Road The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police search for missing 13-year-old last seen Friday in SE DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police are asking for your help in finding a critical missing child. Joyce Marshall, 13, was last seen in the 1800 block of Bruce Place SE on Friday, Oct. 7, police said. She's described as being 4'11"-5'0" and 108-110 pounds with brown eyes and black...
Sun-filled but brisk weekend, with patchy frost possible out west overnight
WASHINGTON (7News) — Cooler air has descended upon the DMV in the wake of our latest cold front. There will be abundant sunshine today but highs struggle to get out of the lower 60s. Throw in some cool northwesterly breezes and you’ll notice a nip in the air. Especially after a high of 81 degrees Friday.
