Columbia, MD

WJLA

3-vehicle Md. crash involving TruGreen truck sends 1 to hospital

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One person was pinned inside of a TruGreen work truck in Montgomery County, Md., following a three-vehicle collision, according to officials. The crash also involved a car and an HVAC van. The incident happened on Shady Grove Road near Pleasant Road at approximately 8:40...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Investigation underway after teen shot in SE DC, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — An investigation is underway after a teen was shot Sunday in southeast Washington, D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The incident happened in the 1500 block of Massachusetts Avenue SE. A lookout was issued for a silver Nissan Maxima with tinted windows. The teen...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

National Fallen Firefighters Memorial held in Emmitsburg, Md.

EMMITSBURG, Md. (7NEWS) — The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend honored 148 fallen firefighters on the 2022 Roll of Honor in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Every October, the foundation sponsors the official national tribute to all firefighters across the country who died in the line of duty during the previous year. The events are attended by thousands of people.
EMMITSBURG, MD
WJLA

MOTIVATE YOUR MONDAY! With Nova Physician Wellness Center

Good Morning Washington is thrilled to launch our new "Motivate Your Monday" series with our partners at Nova Physician Wellness Center. Today, Kidd O'Shea talks with Dr. Rohit Suri, a board-certified obesity medicine specialist, about how they help patients change their lives. At Nova Physician Wellness Center, the goal is to help you achieve weight loss and live a healthy lifestyle that lasts.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Loudoun school board candidate Nick Gothard is open to new leadership in school district

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The November general election is one month away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News invited all six candidates for school boards to participate in interviews to discuss the issues on the minds of voters.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Man says water, not gas, came out of Sterling 7-Eleven pumps

STERLING, Va. (7News) — When you drive away from a gas station, you expect to be able to drive hundreds of miles before having to come back. But one man could only drive less than a mile away from the 7-Eleven on Davenport Drive in Sterling after he says water, not gas, came out of the gas pump there last week.
STERLING, VA
WJLA

Pedestrian killed in Fairfax crash Sunday morning, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A pedestrian was killed Sunday after a crash on West Ox Road, Fairfax County police said. The incident happened on West Ox Road near Legato Road in Fairfax. The pedestrian was pronounced dead, authorities said. The vehicle involved in the fatal collision remained at...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

