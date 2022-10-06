Read full article on original website
Jack-knifed semi snarls traffic for hours; no injuries, roads back open in NW El Paso
UPDATE: On October 9th, 2022, at 11:20 a.m., El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were advised a semi-trailer had jack-knifed and was blocking traffic on I-10 westbound at mile marker 3. There are no injuries reported on this motor vehicle accident. There is a road closure, traffic is being diverted at Transmountain Rd. exit, and […]
Why Is Parking At The El Paso County Coliseum Such A Huge Pain
Getting in and out of the coliseum parking lot is tough, especially the "getting in" part. Along with a zillion other people, we inched our way into the El Paso County Coliseum for Disney On Ice last night. Literally, inched. "Family" shows always draw huge crowds and last night was...
KFOX 14
Drivers with popped tires by rebar on Doniphan can file claim with TxDOT
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Several drivers said their tires popped while driving on Doniphan Drive in the Upper Valley Thursday night. Barrels and caution tapes put up by the Texas Department of Transportation El Paso were blown away by the stormy weather conditions. TxDOT said drivers whose tires...
KVIA
Stuck semi-trailer and train collide in Fabens
UPDATE (4:05)- El Paso County Sheriff's responded to a serious semi-trailer and a train crash in Fabens Sunday. The collision happened on the intersection of Austin St. and Island Road. Officials told ABC-7, they arrived on the scene of a stuck semi-trailer on the railroad tracks. The trailer was carrying...
Train crashes into semi-truck stuck on North Fabens Rd.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a semi-trailer flatbed truck that was stuck on the roadway in Fabens on Sunday, Oct. 9. At approximately 11:59 a.m., a deputy called out over the radio to the Sheriff’s Office concerning a train that was approaching an intersection where a semi-trailer […]
KFOX 14
Several drivers say their tires popped while driving on Doniphan in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several drivers said their cars were damaged Thursday night after they drove over what appeared to be rebar sticking out of the road in the Upper Valley Thursday. Drivers reported that their tires popped while driving east on Doniphan near Redd Road around 9...
The EV Drivers In El Paso Feel the Struggle After Reading This
If you are considering buying an electric vehicle, maybe you should hold off on that. The only reason I say that is because of something I came across the other day. Since gas prices started going up there have been people trading in their gas vehicles for electric ones. Despite driving a gas guzzler I personally couldn't switch to electric but that's just me.
KVIA
Semi-truck rollover causes major backup at I-10 near Vinton Exit
EL PASO, Texas - A semi-truck rolled over causing major back up on I-10 near Vinton. According to a spokesperson from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, there were no reported injuries. The rollover happened around 11:20 a.m Sunday morning. One lane has been opened up for traffic just before...
krwg.org
El Paso Matters - explosive development revealed in recordings by family of Walmart shooting victim
Explosive development revealed in recordings by family of Walmart shooting victim, including threats of violence by an attorney and municipal judge. Fridays at 8:45 a.m. on Morning Edition, KC Counts speaks with editors from El Paso Matters. El Paso Matters is a member-supported nonpartisan media organization that uses journalism to expand civic capacity in our region. They inform and engage with people in El Paso, Ciudad Juarez and neighboring communities to create solutions-driven conversations about complex issues shaping our region.
KVIA
Crash sends multiple people to the hospital with serious injuries in Northeast El Paso￼
EL PASO, Texas– Two people were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Northeast El Paso early Saturday morning. It happened on McCombs and Rheims near Dolphin Terrace Elementary School. According to first responders, two vehicles were involved in the crash and at least...
KVIA
Man shot by El Paso Police after throwing rocks at officers
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police officers were forced to fire their weapon at a man Friday morning after police say he was throwing objects like rocks at officers. It happened on the intersection of Montana and Cotton in central El Paso. Police said around midnight officers were called...
KFOX 14
Boxing coach voices concern about lack of activities available to kids in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Cross town Boxing, a boxing school in Las Cruces, expressed to city council that there was a large drug problem near their location and they would like to see something done about it by Las Cruces city council. KFOX14 spoke with Michael Clark, the coach...
El Paso Corvette Club hosts Shine Car Show for Salvation Army
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The El Paso Corvette Club had their annual Shine Car Show on Saturday, Oct. 8. The car show took place at Applebee’s on George Dieter Drive. The club raised donations and funds for The Salvation Army at El Paso. The El Paso Corvette Club is not a nonprofit organization as they contribute […]
Customs officers stop 15-year-old meth smuggler in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas — Customs officials thwarted an attempt by a 15-year-old boy to smuggle methamphetamine into the U.S. by strapping the narcotics to his legs, authorities said. According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers working at the Paso Del Norte international border crossing...
KFOX 14
El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'most wanted' FURever Home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The "Most Wanted FURever Home" program will feature animals in need of home each week, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office release. "All MOST WANTED" pets will come with their spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and registration. Pets will also be sent...
KFOX 14
Valley Farms New Mexico donates flowers to all residents at El Paso nursing home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Residents at an El Paso nursing and rehabilitation center got a surprise Thursday afternoon. The owners of Valley Farms New Mexico brought flowers for all the residents of the Cimarron Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northwest El Paso. The family-owned farm is based...
There’s Nothing Like A Beautiful Rainbow After An El Paso Storm
El Paso sunsets are in fact, a work of art. They’re beautiful and sometimes they make the sky look like it’s on fire, and they can also make for a great postcard if postcards are still a thing. However, an El Paso rainbow after a rainstorm just might...
everythinglubbock.com
LISTEN: Audios of Walmart victim’s family and alleged representative of D.A. Rosales
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – KTSM obtained three audio recordings along with transcripts translated into English of conversations between the Hoffmann family and Roger Rodriguez, municipal judge in Village of Vinton, who, according to court filing by Hoffmann’s attorney, presented himself as District Attorney Yvonne Rosales’s representative.
Hillside Coffee & Donut Co Closing Its Doors For Good In El Paso
Hillside Coffee & Donut Co. has announced it is closing its doors for good in East El Paso. After nearly a decade, the local coffee shop known for its unique square donuts is closing and saying goodbye to its patrons this weekend. Hillside Coffee & Donut Co. originally opened at...
KVIA
ABC-7 First Alert: More rain through Monday
Happy Saturday everyone! There are a lot of events going on this weekend, but unfortunately, those rain chances aren't going anywhere. For today, expect many more rounds of rain to move through the area. You can expect some rain by lunchtime, and another big patch of rain around 8 PM this evening. We are up to a 60% chance of rain today, and 70% for tomorrow.
