businessobserverfl.com

Home at last: 150 pets returned home after hurricane

More than 150 pets have been reunited with their families since Lost Pet Services Inc. hopped on the job after Hurricane Ian blew through the area during the last week of September. LPS, a nonprofit, has been providing services to Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties. The organization has a big...
sarasotamagazine.com

10 Easy-to-Grow Vegetables That Thrive in Florida

Hurricane Ian left many Sarasotans with damaged yards and gardens. One thing we can do after the storm is accelerate the healing process of both the soil and our spirits is planting vegetables in our backyard or box gardens. And as temperatures cool, it's the perfect time to get your hands dirty.
businessobserverfl.com

Sarasota city officials says debris could take six months to clear

The city of Sarasota’s emergency manager estimates Hurricane Ian was responsible for twice the damage to trees and other landscaping than 2017’s Hurricane Irma, and that, he says, will take a while to gather and dispose of. “Our debris contractors estimate that there's 150,000 to 200,000 cubic yards...
Person
Sarah Brown
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ian#Mcaw#Bishop Animal Shelter
wild941.com

Scam Call Convinced Woman To Withdraw $75k From Bank

Karen Koehler of Texas was scammed out of $75K and is now warning others. So how did it happen? Koehler says she was hit with a bunch of scams and one of the scammers collected enough information to scare her. The 72-year-old woman says it all started when someone called her asking to install McAfee on her computer. If you don’t know what McAfee is, it is an antivirus software which Koehler needed. Once the scammer got into her computer, everything took a turn for the worse. Amazon called her and told her that her account had been hacked. Koehler was told that in order to fix it she would have to call a particular number.
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide

Florida Resident Deals: Discounts and Perks for Couples

Living in Florida certainly has its perks! With ample entertainment, restaurants, shopping, and a variety of ecosystems, there’s always something to do. Not to mention, being a Florida Resident can save you some major cash throughout the year at the best resorts and attractions. Check out all of the ways you can save this year, with Florida Resident deals right here in Tampa Bay!
