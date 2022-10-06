Read full article on original website
WTVC
Hit & run: Bicyclist struck near UTC campus in Chattanooga Sunday; Driver sought
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A motorist struck a bicyclist near the UTC campus in Chattanooga Sunday night, and police have not located a suspect. A Chattanooga Police spokeswoman says the incident happened late Sunday at the 500 block of McCallie Avenue. Police say the victim was taken to a nearby...
WTVC
Man charged with shooting brother in Chattanooga, dumping him at local hospital
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man faces charges in Chattanooga after police say he shot his brother. The incident happened in early September. Police were only able to make an arrest after the victim became conscious to tell investigators what happened. A police report we obtained says just after midnight...
wrganews.com
Rome Police respond to Fatal Shooting
At about 4:30 pm on Friday, Rome police officers responded to a 911 report of a subject allegedly being shot at a Hosea Street address. According to Debbie Burnett at the Rome Police Department, upon arrival at the scene officers located both the suspect and the victim at the residence.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for October 10
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. Joshua Britt was arrested for Possession of Heroin for Resale and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia following a traffic stop. 22-013920- 4145 Ringgold Road- Narcotics- During the above listed traffic stop Megan Jackson was issued a misdemeanor citation for Simple...
WTVC
Murfreesboro teenager still missing, may be in Chattanooga area
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A teenager reported missing in Rutherford County is still missing months later. 17-year-old Malia Warlick was last seen on April 27, 2022. Warlick is biracial, 5 foot 8 inches tall and weights 160 pounds. When she was last seen, her hair was dyed red. WKRN reports...
WDEF
Davis Lundy resigns as Mayor Wamp advisor after DUI arrest
COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A top advisor for County Mayor Weston Wamp has resigned after an arrest in Collegedale last week. Davis Lundy was charged with DUI, open container and marijuana possession. He was pulled over by a Collegedale officer Thursday night around 11PM. The officer said he followed...
Polk Jail report – Monday, October 10, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Monday, October 10, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Monday, October 10, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
wrganews.com
Calhoun Police Investigate Fatal Wreck involving Motorcycle
According to the Gordon Gazette, investigators with the Calhoun Police Department are continuing to investigate a vehicle vs. motorcycle accident that occurred last Friday on West Line Street around the City of Calhoun utility building. Deputy Coroner Heath Derryberry confirmed that the motorcyclist, identified as 50-year-old Brian Randall of Gordon County, died from his injuries.
WTVC
Regenerative medicine rebuilds the body with Chattanooga Wellness
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Shawn Jones talks about how regenerative medicine rebuilds the body. Instead of replacing a joint, consider rebuilding the joint with regenerative medicine at Chattanooga Wellness. Stay connected with Chattanooga Wellness. (423) 790-5000. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
WTVC
Good Samaritan carries neighbor with broken leg, hip to safety; still helping months later
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It took three trips to the emergency room to figure out what was putting Dona Cox in a whirlwind of pain. "So, I finally called an ambulance and they took me to the ER again and the doctor said he was sorry that they had missed it all this time. My hip was actually shattered and my leg was broke and he was taking me to surgery," said Cox.
WTVC
McMahan Law Firm: 1 in 5 drivers do not have car insurance
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jay Kennamer from McMahan Law Firm talks about how 1 in 5 drivers do not have car insurance. Jay Kennamer talks about the importance of motor vehicle insurance. Car insurance can save you staggering losses in medical expenses and loss of earnings.
WTVC
2 campers hurt after gas leak leads to fire in Murray County Monday morning
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — Two campers were rushed to the hospital after a fire connected to a portable propane gas stove caught fire, according to Murray County Sheriff Jimmy Davenport. Sheriff Davenport says the incident happened Monday morning on Highway 411. The two campers apparently weren't aware that there...
Coffee County Home Destroyed by Fire on Sunday Morning
A house fire was reported early Sunday morning (4:50 am) in the Hickerson area of Coffee County. Unfortunately, the home was destroyed by the fire. Hickerson, New Union, North Coffee, Hillsboro, Summitville and Tullahoma fire department responded to the fire scene. The Coffee County Rescue Squad, Sheriff’s department and EMA also reported.
Six pounds of meth seized during series of drug arrests in Alabama
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) arrested four people and seized over six pounds of methamphetamine during a series of operations Wednesday.
mymix1041.com
Minor arrested, found with notebook of “concerning entries” related to Meigs County High School
The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday they’re investigating after a minor was arrested and found to have a notebook containing “concerning entries” about Meigs County High School. Officials said the juvenile had been arrested off school property, outside of school hours, and was later found...
East TN boater’s body found in Watts Bar Lake
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after an 81-year-old man’s body was discovered in Watts Bar Lake. Officers from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) said they responded to Watts Bar Lake around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 for a report of “an overdue boater.” While on the way, officers received […]
WTVCFOX
Man shot several times in Chattanooga Tuesday after dispute turned violent, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was shot multiple times in Chattanooga Tuesday night after a dispute turned violent, the Chattanooga Police Department says. The shooting happened on the 700 block of East 48th Street:. CPD says they were told about a dispute between two people that turned violent. CPD...
WTVCFOX
Hit & run: Murphy man killed after vehicle strikes him in Cleveland; Driver sought
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Authorities are looking for a driver who struck and killed a man in Cleveland early Wednesday morning, then drove off. The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) says troopers discovered the body of 64-year-old Timothy Golden of Murphy, North Carolina a little after 1:30 a.m. on Waterlevel Highway near APD 40.
WATE
Athens Police apprehend aggravated robbery suspect
ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is facing charges related to a shooting that occurred Monday in the 600 block of College Street, according to the Athens Police Department. A news release shared by the agency states officers responded to the scene and initially made contact with a man suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken via EMS to a local hospital and was eventually flown to an undisclosed trauma center for surgery. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.
WTVC
Experts urge caution for Chattanooga as dry spell sparks concerns over fires
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A massive Gatlinburg fire has killed one and left multiple businesses completely damaged. Now, Chattanooga and eastern parts of Tennessee are experiencing a dry spell and experts are urging caution about the increased potential for fires. Sunday morning a Gatlinburg business block was struck by...
