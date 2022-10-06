ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalton, GA

wrganews.com

Rome Police respond to Fatal Shooting

At about 4:30 pm on Friday, Rome police officers responded to a 911 report of a subject allegedly being shot at a Hosea Street address. According to Debbie Burnett at the Rome Police Department, upon arrival at the scene officers located both the suspect and the victim at the residence.
ROME, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for October 10

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. Joshua Britt was arrested for Possession of Heroin for Resale and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia following a traffic stop. 22-013920- 4145 Ringgold Road- Narcotics- During the above listed traffic stop Megan Jackson was issued a misdemeanor citation for Simple...
EAST RIDGE, TN
Dalton, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Chattanooga, TN
City
Dalton, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Chattanooga, TN
Crime & Safety
WDEF

Davis Lundy resigns as Mayor Wamp advisor after DUI arrest

COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A top advisor for County Mayor Weston Wamp has resigned after an arrest in Collegedale last week. Davis Lundy was charged with DUI, open container and marijuana possession. He was pulled over by a Collegedale officer Thursday night around 11PM. The officer said he followed...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
wrganews.com

Calhoun Police Investigate Fatal Wreck involving Motorcycle

According to the Gordon Gazette, investigators with the Calhoun Police Department are continuing to investigate a vehicle vs. motorcycle accident that occurred last Friday on West Line Street around the City of Calhoun utility building. Deputy Coroner Heath Derryberry confirmed that the motorcyclist, identified as 50-year-old Brian Randall of Gordon County, died from his injuries.
CALHOUN, GA
WTVC

Regenerative medicine rebuilds the body with Chattanooga Wellness

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Shawn Jones talks about how regenerative medicine rebuilds the body. Instead of replacing a joint, consider rebuilding the joint with regenerative medicine at Chattanooga Wellness. Stay connected with Chattanooga Wellness. (423) 790-5000. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

McMahan Law Firm: 1 in 5 drivers do not have car insurance

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jay Kennamer from McMahan Law Firm talks about how 1 in 5 drivers do not have car insurance. Jay Kennamer talks about the importance of motor vehicle insurance. Car insurance can save you staggering losses in medical expenses and loss of earnings.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
On Target News

Coffee County Home Destroyed by Fire on Sunday Morning

A house fire was reported early Sunday morning (4:50 am) in the Hickerson area of Coffee County. Unfortunately, the home was destroyed by the fire. Hickerson, New Union, North Coffee, Hillsboro, Summitville and Tullahoma fire department responded to the fire scene. The Coffee County Rescue Squad, Sheriff’s department and EMA also reported.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
WKRN News 2

East TN boater’s body found in Watts Bar Lake

RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after an 81-year-old man’s body was discovered in Watts Bar Lake. Officers from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) said they responded to Watts Bar Lake around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 for a report of “an overdue boater.” While on the way, officers received […]
RHEA COUNTY, TN
WATE

Athens Police apprehend aggravated robbery suspect

ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is facing charges related to a shooting that occurred Monday in the 600 block of College Street, according to the Athens Police Department. A news release shared by the agency states officers responded to the scene and initially made contact with a man suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken via EMS to a local hospital and was eventually flown to an undisclosed trauma center for surgery. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.
ATHENS, TN

