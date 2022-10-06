JOB DUTIES: A student-centered, community and technical college located in the beautiful Northwoods of Wisconsin, Nicolet College is seeking an Accommodations Specialist to join our Enrollment team. Are you interested in providing disability support services, advocacy, and continuous quality improvement for students with disabilities? If so, we can't wait to meet you! Under the general supervision of the Student Services Manager, the Accommodations Specialist coordinates and implements disability-related accommodations and academic support service plans for students with disabilities. The Accommodations Specialist assists current and prospective students with disabilities in ensuring access to all college functions, programs, courses, and services. The Accommodations Specialist acts as a liaison between faculty, staff, students, community agencies, and school districts to assist students with disabilities in achieving their goals.

