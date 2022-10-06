Read full article on original website
Tyler Kahle foundation hosts memorial banquet to fundraise for field costs
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - Over the weekend, the Tomahawk community gathered for the 14th annual Tyler Kahle Memorial fundraiser. After passing at the age of 19, the family has adopted and maintained a field for the community in his honor. “The Kahle name and Tomahawk with baseball, it intertwines," said...
Dirty Squirrel Gravel Grind returns to Minocqua Winter Park
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - In its second year, Dirty Squirrel Gravel Grind cyclists raced it out at Minocqua Winter Park. The ride was started to bring people out to enjoy the changing of the colors on the trees before they are back in a few months to ski. Riders had the option to race in the "Little Nut" 12.5 mile race or the "Big Nut" 25 mile race.
Wildwood welcomes community for first annual pumpkin patch
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - Wildwood Wildlife Park Zoo and Safari welcomed the community to their 1st annual pumpkin patch this weekend, their last event of the season. The pumpkins the zoo grew we're planted by hand on the backside of the property. The public is welcome to come out and get their decorations for fall while enjoying the wildlife on site.
CESA 9 hosts professional development day in Rhinelander
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The School District of Rhinelander hosted a professional development day at the high school, bringing in teachers and administrators from different districts around the area. " Our mission is to help kids get better and also allow staff to get better at what they do," said Al Betry. This new event is one of a kind and CESA 9’s Agency Administrator Al Betry, believes that it will make a difference for everyone.
Accommodations Specialist - 3315429
JOB DUTIES: A student-centered, community and technical college located in the beautiful Northwoods of Wisconsin, Nicolet College is seeking an Accommodations Specialist to join our Enrollment team. Are you interested in providing disability support services, advocacy, and continuous quality improvement for students with disabilities? If so, we can't wait to meet you! Under the general supervision of the Student Services Manager, the Accommodations Specialist coordinates and implements disability-related accommodations and academic support service plans for students with disabilities. The Accommodations Specialist assists current and prospective students with disabilities in ensuring access to all college functions, programs, courses, and services. The Accommodations Specialist acts as a liaison between faculty, staff, students, community agencies, and school districts to assist students with disabilities in achieving their goals.
HR Coordinator - 3314825
JOB DUTIES: Enter data into the HR database, run reports and process employment changes and employee-related change information. Administer and maintain accurate record retention of human resources documents to ensure compliance and limit liability exposure for company. Provide direction to customers of the Human Resources Department regarding policies, benefits, procedures, workflow, job tasks, and programs. Assist with benefit administration tasks. Manage the labor law posting for federal and state compliance. Manage vendor contracts (Master Service Agreements and Statements of Work) and billing purchases. Work with vendor to track and follow up with employees on leaves of absence. Organize and implement employee events, such as Time-In-Service Recognition Program, Blood Drive, Wellness and Benefit events. Order supplies, process invoices for payment, and maintain office equipment to ensure operation by completing preventive maintenance requirements. Call for repairs, maintain equipment inventories, and evaluate new equipment and techniques.
Father charged in fatal death of adopted daughter to have a plea hearing in November
WAUSAU (WJFW) - One of the parents allegedly involved in the death of their adopted daughter is scheduled for a plea hearing next month. Jonathan Stolp, 41, was in Marathon County Court this morning. Jonathan will have his plea hearing on November 10. Jonathan and the child's mother, Sumitra Stolp...
