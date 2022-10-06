Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
WETS-FM launches fall fund drive
WETS-FM, the regional public radio station housed on ETSU’s campus, needs listener support to continue funding its operations. Nurturing a trusted relationship with its listeners, public radio is critical in American society because it generates a more informed public.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 10
Oct. 10, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several news accounts with a dateline from Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1897. The day was Oct. 9. Readers learned that “This has been a stirring and eventful week in this usually quiet town. Tuesday evening the synod of Tennessee met as per previous announcement, and was opened by an excellent sermon from the retiring moderator, Rev. Harlan L. Cary, of Tusculum college, after which the permanent organization was affected by the election of Rev. Summer W. Boardman, D. D., of Maryville college, as moderator, and W. B. Minis, of New Market, as temporary clerk. There were something like eighty-five delegates in attendance, including ministers, elders, and ladies. Prominent among the dignitaries present were: Rev. Samuel Wilson and S. A. Bartlett, of Maryville; Drs. Kilmore, Price, Duncan and Bachman, of Knoxville, and others.”
Johnson City Press
ETSU tied with Missouri, Georgia Southern for Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate lead
JONESBOROUGH — There’s going to be a shootout Tuesday at Blackthorn Club at the Ridges. Three teams will enter the final round of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate golf tournament tied for the lead and East Tennessee State is one of them.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City receives TDEC grant for wastewater improvements
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation on Tuesday announced 12 grants totaling $34.5 million from the state’s American Rescue Plan fund, part of which TDEC is administering in the form of water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure grants. Johnson City is among the grant recipients, receiving...
Johnson City Press
Unicoi County Apple Festival
The 45th annual Unicoi County Apple Festival saw a successful final day on Saturday. Over 100,000 people and 350 vendors came to downtown Erwin for the county’s biggest annual festival.
Johnson City Press
Rogersville's Heritage Days Festival to take place this weekend
ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville will host its annual Heritage Days Festival this weekend, featuring traditional Appalachian music, an arts and crafts show, pioneer skills demonstrations, antique quilts and more. The weekend-long event kicks off on Friday with a chili cook-off, entertainment in the Hale Springs Inn courtyard, the children’s parade...
Johnson City Press
Jonesborough BMA hears update on Jackson Theatre, school project
In a work session prior to their regular meeting on Monday, the Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen heard an update on two key projects — its school project and the long-running renovation to the Jackson Theatre and adjoining Stage Door building. Both projects, the board was told, are...
Johnson City Press
Sullivan County sees continued tax revenue growth
BLOUNTVILLE — Sales tax revenues continue to show double-digit growth for Sullivan County and its largest cities. Countywide, sales tax revenues for September were up nearly 11% compared to September 2021, according to a report from the Sullivan County Finance Department.
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Board of Education gets an update on for-sale properties
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education got an update from one of its lawyers on how it should proceed with the sale of two properties the school system no longer is using: Keplar Elementary School and North Fork School. The Hawkins County BOE got a report from...
Johnson City Press
Four local teachers chosen for literacy council
Two Sullivan County Schools teachers and two from Hawkins County are on a statewide literacy advisory council. From Sullivan County, Emmett Elementary first grade teacher Lily Watson and Ketron Elementary second grade teacher Angie Sybert have been selected to serve on the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF) 2022-23 Educator Advisory Council for a year.
Johnson City Press
Virginia author speaking at Kingsport Public Library
The Behind the Book series returns to the Kingsport Public Library this week, featuring a discussion with Virginia author Rita Sims Quillen. Quillen will be discussing her newest book "Some Notes You Hold."
Johnson City Press
ETSU out front at Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate
So far, so good for the East Tennessee State golf team. Trying to win their home tournament for the second year in a row, the Bucs grabbed the first-round lead of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate at Blackthorn Club on Sunday, shooting a team score of 11 under par.
Johnson City Press
Coming up at the Johnson City Public Library
Upcoming events at the Johnson City Public Library include a Friends of the Library donation drop-off, a free Front Porch Concert and a Tale to Tail reading session for children. The library’s board of directors meets on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 4:30 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Board meetings...
Johnson City Press
Local church hosts community graveside service for unclaimed individuals
KINGSPORT– A local church in Kingsport hosted its fifth annual inurnment service to honor and remember unclaimed individuals who have passed away. The event started with a processional from Shades of Grace to the Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery on October 8.
Johnson City Press
'GameDay' heading back to Knoxville for UT-'Bama
KNOXVILLE — Unbeatens Tennessee and Alabama have ESPN’s attention. The network’s “College GameDay” extravaganza will visit the Vols’ campus for the second time this season when the nation’s third-ranked team calls on No. 6 UT for a Southeastern Conference showdown on Saturday.
Johnson City Press
Five restored trestles add 2.5 miles to Mendota Trail
BRISTOL, Va. — Work is complete on the restoration of five trestles on the Mendota Trail, which will add 2.5 miles to the foot and bicycle path. The public is invited to attend a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Oct. 14 at the Mendota trailhead in Mendota, Virginia. The event is related to the completed restoration of five trestles on the Mendota Trail, according to a news release.
Johnson City Press
GOP official is expecting a 'big year' for the Tennessee Republican Party
The chairman of the Tennessee Republican Party said Monday that allowing local school board elections to become partisan contests is already paying dividends for his party. “What an evolution,” GOP Chairman Scott Golden told members of the East Tennessee Republican Club meeting at the Carnegie Hotel in Johnson City.
Johnson City Press
Carter County Online Academy providing a new way to earn a diploma and start a career.
ELIZABETHTON — Most people in Carter County are very familiar with the 14 schools operated by the Carter County School System. But there is another school that most are not as familiar with, which includes 100 students in grades 4 through 12, and offers a Carter County high school diploma to its graduates.
Johnson City Press
Carter County Budget Committee to study sheriff's department pay needs, recommends guttering and window replacement for courthouse
ELIZABETHTON — The low pay of some employees of the Carter County government and the high cost of windows and guttering replacements on the courthouse were leading topics of the Budget Committee of the Carter County Commission on Monday evening. Following separate discussions on the subjects, the committee voted...
Johnson City Press
ETSU Basler Chair performing at Martin Center
East Tennessee State University College of Arts and Sciences Basler Chair Jason Davis will present a performance of environmental music on Friday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 p.m. at the Martin Center for the Arts. Davis is a composer, bassist and director of the Climate Stories Project, an educational and artistic...
