Falls Church, VA

WJLA

Loudoun school board candidate Nick Gothard is open to new leadership in school district

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The November general election is one month away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News invited all six candidates for school boards to participate in interviews to discuss the issues on the minds of voters.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Monday meeting marks the end of Spotsylvania Co. deputies providing school board security

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Spotsylvania County school board has a meeting on Monday night, and it will be the last school board meeting at which deputies with the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office provide security. Sheriff Roger Harris announced last month that his deputies would stop working those often contentious school board meetings, effective October 14.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Local
Virginia Society
State
Virginia State
County
Fairfax County, VA
Falls Church, VA
Society
City
Falls Church, VA
Fairfax County, VA
Society
Daily Voice

Former FBI Agent From Maryland Convicted Of Bribery, Conspiracy Scheme With DC Realtor

A former FBI agent and real estate developer have been convicted of federal bribery and conspiracy charges, the Department of Justice announced. The former agent, David Paitsel, 41, of Upper Marlboro in Maryland, and Brian Bailey, 52, a real estate developer formerly based in Washington, DC, were found guilty following a trial in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, according to officials.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
Person
Marcus Simon
fox5dc.com

Ballou High School staffer puts student in a chokehold

WASHINGTON - Video of an altercation between a Ballou High School staff member and a student is circulating on the internet. FOX 5 has learned the incident happened Tuesday in a classroom at the Southeast-based school. The two can be seen arguing before the staffer puts the student in a...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Protesters block lanes of I-495 in Montgomery County

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities rounded up a group of protesters who were blocking the lanes of Interstate 495 Monday causing traffic delays. A group of approximately twelve protesters lined up across all lanes of the inner loop of the Capital Beltway near Route 29 in Montgomery County around 10:30 a.m.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

MOTIVATE YOUR MONDAY! With Nova Physician Wellness Center

Good Morning Washington is thrilled to launch our new "Motivate Your Monday" series with our partners at Nova Physician Wellness Center. Today, Kidd O'Shea talks with Dr. Rohit Suri, a board-certified obesity medicine specialist, about how they help patients change their lives. At Nova Physician Wellness Center, the goal is to help you achieve weight loss and live a healthy lifestyle that lasts.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Fight between DC teacher and student caught on video, mother speaks out

WASHINGTON — The actions of a DC Public Schools teacher are being investigated after a video showed him allegedly putting one of his students in a chokehold. D.C. resident Danielle Johnson said a student in a 10th grade classroom, at Ballou High School in Southeast, gave her video of an altercation between the teacher and her 16-year-old son Tuesday. Johnson admitted her son was horseplaying in class, but she said the teacher’s reaction was completely unwarranted.
WASHINGTON, DC
#Transgender People#Fcps#Racism#Fcps Pride
Washington City Paper

D.C. Housing Authority Is Failing In Just About Every Way

It took all of five days for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to come to the conclusion about the D.C. Housing Authority that anyone even passively familiar with the agency already knew: DCHA is in complete shambles. HUD conducted an on-site assessment of DCHA from March 7...
WASHINGTON, DC
NewsBreak
Society
WJLA

Investigation underway after teen shot in SE DC, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — An investigation is underway after a teen was shot Sunday in southeast Washington, D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The incident happened in the 1500 block of Massachusetts Avenue SE. A lookout was issued for a silver Nissan Maxima with tinted windows. The teen...
WASHINGTON, DC
WOLB 1010AM

Warning: EBT and SNAP Program Scams Becoming More Prevalent In Maryland

  The Anne Arundel County Police issued a warning to Marylanders to be on the lookout as scams involving EBT and SNAP benefits are becoming more prevalent. According to officials, there have been new claims that fraud in EBT food assistance programs and concern for the vulnerable is growing. “Law enforcement is seeing a brazen […] The post Warning: EBT and SNAP Programs Becoming More Prevalent In Our Area appeared first on 92 Q.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

