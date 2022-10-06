Read full article on original website
WJLA
Loudoun school board candidate Nick Gothard is open to new leadership in school district
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The November general election is one month away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News invited all six candidates for school boards to participate in interviews to discuss the issues on the minds of voters.
WJLA
Monday meeting marks the end of Spotsylvania Co. deputies providing school board security
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Spotsylvania County school board has a meeting on Monday night, and it will be the last school board meeting at which deputies with the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office provide security. Sheriff Roger Harris announced last month that his deputies would stop working those often contentious school board meetings, effective October 14.
WJLA
Tuesday marks vaccination deadline for DCPS's students 3rd grade and under, clinic opens
WASHINGTON (7News) — Tuesday, Oct. 11 marks the vaccination deadline for D.C. Public Schools' Pre-K to 3rd-grade students to have their required vaccinations. In August, DCPS officials announced it would extend its vaccination deadline past the first day of school to give students more time to get their shots and avoid massive absences.
WJLA
Teacher Holly Seibold wins Democratic Caucus for vacant Virginia House District 35 seat
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Voting concluded vote tabulations in its House District 35 Democratic Caucus Saturday and voters chose Holly Seibold as the Democratic nominee to fill the vacancy. The seat is open following Mark Keam’s appointment to the Biden-Harris Administration. In announcing the results, Fairfax County...
WJLA
7 people from 6 states arrested after climate crisis activists blocked Beltway traffic
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Seven people from six different states were arrested after climate crisis activists blocked traffic on the Inner Loop of the Beltway Monday morning, demanding that President Biden declare a climate emergency. More than 10 people wearing neon vests were sitting in the road and...
WUSA
High school special ed teacher placed on leave after allegedly showing up to class drunk
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A 60-year-old special education teacher was charged and placed on administrative leave after allegedly showing up to school drunk on Friday. The Potomac Falls High School teacher was charged with drunk in public, according to an incident report. The School Resource Officer at Potomac Falls...
Student accused of filming other student in high school bathroom in Leesburg
Editor’s Note — The original story mentioned a sex when referring to the student who was supposed to have been filmed. The copy has been revised without that reference. LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were working with Loudoun County Public Schools after a student was accused of recording another student in […]
Former FBI Agent From Maryland Convicted Of Bribery, Conspiracy Scheme With DC Realtor
A former FBI agent and real estate developer have been convicted of federal bribery and conspiracy charges, the Department of Justice announced. The former agent, David Paitsel, 41, of Upper Marlboro in Maryland, and Brian Bailey, 52, a real estate developer formerly based in Washington, DC, were found guilty following a trial in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, according to officials.
fox5dc.com
Ballou High School staffer puts student in a chokehold
WASHINGTON - Video of an altercation between a Ballou High School staff member and a student is circulating on the internet. FOX 5 has learned the incident happened Tuesday in a classroom at the Southeast-based school. The two can be seen arguing before the staffer puts the student in a...
fox5dc.com
Protesters block lanes of I-495 in Montgomery County
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities rounded up a group of protesters who were blocking the lanes of Interstate 495 Monday causing traffic delays. A group of approximately twelve protesters lined up across all lanes of the inner loop of the Capital Beltway near Route 29 in Montgomery County around 10:30 a.m.
WJLA
MOTIVATE YOUR MONDAY! With Nova Physician Wellness Center
Good Morning Washington is thrilled to launch our new "Motivate Your Monday" series with our partners at Nova Physician Wellness Center. Today, Kidd O'Shea talks with Dr. Rohit Suri, a board-certified obesity medicine specialist, about how they help patients change their lives. At Nova Physician Wellness Center, the goal is to help you achieve weight loss and live a healthy lifestyle that lasts.
Fight between DC teacher and student caught on video, mother speaks out
WASHINGTON — The actions of a DC Public Schools teacher are being investigated after a video showed him allegedly putting one of his students in a chokehold. D.C. resident Danielle Johnson said a student in a 10th grade classroom, at Ballou High School in Southeast, gave her video of an altercation between the teacher and her 16-year-old son Tuesday. Johnson admitted her son was horseplaying in class, but she said the teacher’s reaction was completely unwarranted.
WJLA
SEE IT | Thousands gather in DC for Women's March Saturday, counter-protests underway
WASHINGTON (7News) — Activists from across the country descended on the nation's capital on Saturday to participate in the Women's March or "Women's Wave" ahead of Election Day. The rally kicked off at noon at Folger Park in Southeast D.C. and then the group the marched to Union Square.
West Virginia man admits to distributing drug called ‘boot’—what is that?
A West Virginia man has admitted to his role in a conspiracy to traffic a drug known as "boot" from Maryland to Berkeley and Jefferson counties.
Washington City Paper
D.C. Housing Authority Is Failing In Just About Every Way
It took all of five days for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to come to the conclusion about the D.C. Housing Authority that anyone even passively familiar with the agency already knew: DCHA is in complete shambles. HUD conducted an on-site assessment of DCHA from March 7...
West Virginia school employee injured by ‘student in crisis,’ flown to hospital
UPDATE with Editor’s Note, Oct. 4, 3:49 p.m. — The information initially provided by Jefferson County Schools said the person who was hurt was a teacher. In a follow-up conversation, Hans Fogle, spokesman for the school district, said the person who was hurt was a school staff member, not a teacher. The story has been […]
WJLA
1 injured by vehicle that rolled off tow truck in Montgomery Village: Officials
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One person was injured in Montgomery Village, Md. on Monday after a vehicle rolled off a tow truck and struck a pedestrian, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service PIO Pete Piringer. The incident happened in the 19500 block of Tiber Court near...
WJLA
Investigation underway after teen shot in SE DC, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — An investigation is underway after a teen was shot Sunday in southeast Washington, D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The incident happened in the 1500 block of Massachusetts Avenue SE. A lookout was issued for a silver Nissan Maxima with tinted windows. The teen...
WJLA
Man struck by car in Capitol Heights dies; person of interest in custody
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (7News) — A man is dead after police say they were struck by a car in the unincorporated part of Capitol Heights Sunday. Prince George's County Police Department is investigating this incident as a homicide. The crash happened in the 5300 block of Sheriff Road, police...
Warning: EBT and SNAP Program Scams Becoming More Prevalent In Maryland
The Anne Arundel County Police issued a warning to Marylanders to be on the lookout as scams involving EBT and SNAP benefits are becoming more prevalent. According to officials, there have been new claims that fraud in EBT food assistance programs and concern for the vulnerable is growing. “Law enforcement is seeing a brazen […] The post Warning: EBT and SNAP Programs Becoming More Prevalent In Our Area appeared first on 92 Q.
