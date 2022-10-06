He shared a newly resurfaced PDA-filled photo of him and Emma Roberts in Aug. 2022. A source confirmed they have been dating for two months, in Oct. 2022. Emma Roberts has a new man in her life! The 31-year-old actress has been dating Cody John for two months, according to a source who spoke to E! News. The insider said they met through friends in the acting industry and hit it off. A newly resurfaced photo of the lovebirds kissing, which can be seen below, was posted on Cody’s Instagram back in Aug. 2022 and he attached it to a post that included other photos of Emma hanging out with him and pals. “sweet sweet,” he captioned it.

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 MINUTES AGO