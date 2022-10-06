ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blake Shelton Announces Shocking ‘The Voice’ Exit

Country star Blake Shelton will be saying goodbye to “The Voice” after the 23rd season!. On Tuesday, Shelton shared on Instagram, “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after season 23.”
HollywoodLife

Cody John: 5 Things To Know About Emma Roberts’ New Boyfriend After Garrett Hedlund Split

He shared a newly resurfaced PDA-filled photo of him and Emma Roberts in Aug. 2022. A source confirmed they have been dating for two months, in Oct. 2022. Emma Roberts has a new man in her life! The 31-year-old actress has been dating Cody John for two months, according to a source who spoke to E! News. The insider said they met through friends in the acting industry and hit it off. A newly resurfaced photo of the lovebirds kissing, which can be seen below, was posted on Cody’s Instagram back in Aug. 2022 and he attached it to a post that included other photos of Emma hanging out with him and pals. “sweet sweet,” he captioned it.
Deadline

Jamie Lee Curtis Joins ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Cast In A Surprise Appearance At The Reunion

Jamie Lee Curtis is joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for their Season 12 reunion. The Halloween Kills star will make a surprise appearance during Part 1 of the reality television series. RHOBH OG star Kyle Richards is the link to Curtis as she starred with the OG scream queen in the very first Halloween film. Curtis made an appearance during Season 12 of the show where she promoted her charity My Hand In Yours which raises money for the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. In a preview for the first part of the reunion shared by Bravo, Andy...
