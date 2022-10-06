New York Democrats tout CHIPS Act in big week of tech manufacturing project announcements as Election Day nears

Read full article on original website
Inside New York AG's decision to defend Concealed Carry Improvement Act
New York state Attorney General Letitia James announced on Monday she is appealing U.S. District Court Judge Glenn Suddaby’s ruling last week that blocked parts of the state’s new concealed carry law. “Today my office filed a motion to keep the entire Concealed Carry Improvement Act in effect...
Hundreds sign petition urging Hochul to sign Dyslexia Task Force Act
More than 700 people have signed an online petition pushing Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign legislation to evaluate the state's dyslexia screening and intervention standards, and help improve New York literacy rates. The Dyslexia Task Force Act would establish a 10-person expert panel to recommend the best practices to diagnose...
New York AG warns public safety at risk with suspended concealed carry law
New York state Attorney General Letitia James urged a federal judge Monday to keep the state's concealed carry law in full effect, warning that it would be a danger to the public to suspend the enforcement of its provisions. The legal motion came as a federal judge last week suspended...
New York health officials launch campaign for flu shots, COVID-19 boosters
Health officials in New York are launching a public awareness campaign to urge people to get their COVID-19 boosters and flu shots this season. The campaign launches Monday, and comes as flu cases are on the rise in New York compared to this point a year ago. Fifteen-second and 30-second videos to air on social media, search ads and some transit advertising will appear in English and Spanish.
Health officials fret COVID-19 and flu could complicate winter
Public health officials and experts are closely watching flu and COVID-19 cases this season as the cold-weather months set in. At the same time, they're encouraging eligible New Yorkers to ge their flu shots and COVID-19 boosters to limit the chances of both illnesses overwhelming brittle hospital systems that have bended during the pandemic.
