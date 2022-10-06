Read full article on original website
New “Winter Wanderland” Holiday Market Coming SF’s BART Plaza
Winter Wanderland in Union Square, the first holiday market for Union Square, turns Hallidie Plaza into a shining fairytale land. Local, handmade gifts, holiday tree decorations, sweets, and warming drinks await as well as live entertainment, Santa’s Workshop and DIY crafts for kids and adults alike. Come celebrate and gather in our holiday market.
SF’s Annual German Day Festival in Golden Gate Park (2022)
Please join us for German Day in Golden Gate Park 2022 (sfgermanday2022), where we will bring together a variety of San Francisco Bay Area German organizations to celebrate and promote German culture and music. The event will take place on Sunday, October 16, 2022, from 11 am until 4 pm...
Meet Filmmakers in Berkeley’s Superfest Disability Film Festival (Oct. 20-23)
Superfest Disability Film Festival is coming soon, and whether you are joining them in person in the Bay Area or online anywhere in the world, you need to be a part of it! Superfest is the longest running disability film festival in the world. Since 1970, it has celebrated cinema that portrays disability through a diverse, unabashed and engaging lens, and we can’t wait to come together as a community to take in this much-loved disability cultural event for its 36th festival, hybrid for the very first time, with new levels of access.
SF’s Annual Pumpkin Patch 2022 at Fort Mason (Oct. 13-23)
Please join us at Fort Mason in San Francisco on October 13 to 23, 2022. to help support Bay Area at-risk youth. Come to Fort Mason in San Francisco to pick up your pumpkin and give back to the Bay Area at the same time. String lights, Halloween movies and music, and even an old farm truck will surely put you in the fall spirit. Come during the day for pumpkin-based treats, or come at night for live music and beverages.
SF’s Haunted Haight Pub Crawl 2022 (Oct. 14 – Nov. 12)
SF’s Haunted Haight Pub Crawl 2022 (Oct. 14-Nov. 12) Haunted Haight Walking Tours will be offering the Haunted Haight Pub Crawl exclusively for 21 and older this Halloween Season 2022. Tours are limited to 16 people maximum and will sell out quickly. Don’t miss out on this exclusive Halloween...
Free Shark Teeth + Shark Talk (and $4 Drinks) at The White Shark Cafe (SF)
Located in the heart of North Beach, San Francisco, at 901 Columbus Avenue (map) this cafe is displaying great white shark photography through fall and winter of 2022. On the evening of October 21st the venue is hosting a special “beer and sharks” event from 3-10 PM during which the cafe is offering $4 beers and $4 dollar wines. If a patron purchases any three beers or wines they will receive a complimentary shark shirt (see below for samples of the free shirts being featured that night). ‘White Shark Cafe San Francisco’ apparel can be purchased online.
Hubba Hubba Revue’s “Haunted” Burlesque Show (SF)
See special guests from London, Las Vegas, Denver, and Bay Area favorites, too, all ready to haunt your evening with the top in tease, circus & variety acts! Join us in the main room at DNA Lounge for this special, spectral, Sunday evening edition of San Francisco’s world-famous Hubba Hubba Revue!
Oakland Launches Affordable Housing Marketplace for Teachers
Community leaders in Oakland are confronting educational inequality by using $5 million in state funding to increase teacher housing and create an innovative marketplace website for discounted teacher housing. The high cost of housing is consistently cited as the top reason Oakland public school teachers consider leaving the profession, exacerbating...
SF Just Hiked the Annual Airbnb Host Fee to $550
Attention Airbnb hosts, San Francisco just raised the annual fee on short-term rentals from $450 to $550. On October 1, 2022, the application (and renewal) fees will increase to $550 per required adjustments in Chapter 41A of Administrative Code. The short-term rental registration fee will increase to $550, from $450...
’90s Hip Hop Happy Hour at The Foundry SF
Every second Thursday of the month, join us at The Foundy for a 90s Hip Hop Happy Hour presented by Joel Conway. His deep love and appreciation for a myriad of musical styles come through in his sets, which are rich with texture from his eclectic collection, giving dancefloors much to move about. For the inaugural event, Joel welcomes special guest Osè to his monthly residency.
“Slammin’ Sunday” $5 Roller Skate Party at Liberation Park (Oakland)
“Slammin’ Sunday” $5 Roller Skate Party at Liberation Park (Oakland) We’re back for another Slammin’ Sunday Skate at Umoja Roller Rink! We’ve got DJ KG curating the sounds for you to skate to. All you need is $5 and you’re admitted and can borrow skates if needed. Skaters 9 and under skate for free. You can even purchase tickets online at TinyUrl.Com/SlamminSundaySkate. So join us at 4pm and remember on Sundays, we skate.
Nuthouse at The Golden Squirrel: No-Cover Comedy Show (Oakland)
Nuthouse at The Golden Squirrel: No-Cover Comedy Show (Oakland) Every Saturday at 8:30 and Wednesday at 8:00, be entertained by some of the best local and touring comedians at Rockridge’s favorite gastropub, The Golden Squirrel. Past comics have been featured on Netflix, Comedy Central, HBO, Amazon Prime, Conan, James Corden, and more. The show proudly features a different lineup of comedians every week. Don’t miss it.
2022 Asian Pacific-American Arts Festival at Kapwa Gardens (SF)
APAture is Kearny Street Workshop’s annual multidisciplinary arts festival for emerging Asian Pacific American artists in the Bay Area. This year’s theme is “Autonomy”: as we continue to face the challenges of an ongoing pandemic and the cruel realities of socioeconomic disparity, how do our communities find autonomy in our art, in our practices, in our lived experiences. Come celebrate your autonomy at APAture Thrive, our Music, Performing Arts, and Comics, Zines, and Illustrations showcase at Kapwa Gardens (967 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94103) on October 15 from 2PM-6PM! There will be live music and performances and an artist alley of local emerging Asian Pacific American artists!
SF’s International Archaeology Day (The Presidio)
Bring your family to the Presidio of San Francisco to learn about the layered history of this special place! Enjoy guided tours of the live archaeology dig site of El Presidio and the Presidio Archaeology Lab. Activities include exploring the Presidio Officers’ Club, learning from archaeologists working in the field, making adobe bricks, and other crafts and family fun both indoors and out.
“7th Annual Mutiny Radio Comedy Festival” Block Party (SF)
The 7th Annual Mutiny Radio Comedy Festival is bringing 40 comics for 1 amazing block Party Noon-5pm The final day of the 7th Mutiny Radio Comedy Festival culminates in a noon-5pm block party on 21st between Florida and Bryant st. thanks to “Liveablew City’s Phoenix Day”. with 40 comics from the Bay Area and beyond!
“Empowering Womxn of Color” Open Mic + Free Snacks for Volunteers (Berkeley)
The Womxn of Color Open Mic returns once again to La Peña!. This Open Mic event provides a space to celebrate the voices of womxn of color that enact and highlight the beauty of our cultural diversity. This time, we will highlight performances with an emphasis on the experiences of Indigenous womxn in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day. We welcome ALL who experience life through the lens of womxn in body, spirit, or identity – past, present, future, and fluid. Come support local Bay Area talent or get ready to perform yourself!
Oakland’s “Howlaween for Hounds” w/ Dog Costume Contest (Jack London Square)
Howloween for Hounds, a Fundraiser & Dog Costume Contest. Benefiting Nobody’s Perfekt rescue. Looking for an excuse to wrangle a costume onto your pup AND support a rescue organization that does amazing work? Join Sandy Cruz Realty, Amores Perros Professional Dog Wranglers and Diamond Dogs Pet Boutique & Treatery for a family friendly night of fundraising for Nobody’s Perfekt!
Brand New Pop-Up Beer Garden Opens in Golden Gate Park
After much controversy and debate (there were nine hours of non-stop public comment during the Board of Supervisors meeting), JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park was recently officially declared permanently “car-free.”. The San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department is working to turn JFK Drive into a Golden Mile. One...
$40 Tix to “Jagged Little Pill” Live: Opening Week in SF (Oct. 11-15)
$40 Tix to “Jagged Little Pill” Live: Opening Week in SF (Oct. 11-15) Alanis Morrisette’s era-defining album Jagged Little Pill hit record stores in 1995, sold over 33 million copies, and spoke directly to the moment. Saturday, October 15th is NINETIES NIGHT! Come dressed in your best...
SPCA’s First Annual Fall Festival & Open House (Dublin)
A fun-filled Saturday featuring amazing food trucks, local small businesses, interactive demonstrations and more!. East Bay SPCA has been a leader in animal welfare for over 150 years. At our Dublin Campus, we will be hosting our first annual fall festival to re-connect with our neighbors and give the community a closer a look at the work we do! The event will include shelter tours, animal meet & greets, face painting, kids activities, pumpkin decorating, food trucks, fall market with local businesses, and more! We invite you to join in the fun.
