KCCI.com
City of Des Moines hauls away downtown homeless encampment
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines city crews drove in a garbage truck and front-end loaders to tear down makeshift tents and clear the sidewalk outside of Central Iowa Shelter and Services on Monday morning. The city says it took action after people who live and work in the...
Knoxville is the new skydiving capital of Iowa
The Des Moines Skydivers, currently jumping out of the Winterset airport, will build a new home in Knoxville. On Oct. 1, members of the group checked out what jumping out above Knoxville would be like. Their move to town will be official on April 1, 2023. I interviewed Randy Roth, spokesperson for the group, in a […] The post Knoxville is the new skydiving capital of Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
Police: Iowa driver who died didn’t yield to concrete mixer in I-235 construction zone
A construction crew was preparing to begin work in the area when 22-year-old Marvin Galdamez failed to yield to a commercial concrete mixer.
who13.com
Entire state of Iowa under a freeze warning
IOWA — A Freeze Warning will go into effect for all of Central Iowa beginning at 1 AM Saturday. The warning will remain in effect through 9 AM Saturday as temperatures go below 32 degrees. This will be the earliest freeze for the Des Moines Metro in the last 10 years.
KBUR
Jury awards $1 million to fired state worker who’s GOP nominee for state auditor
Des Moines, IA- A jury has awarded the Republican candidate for State Auditor $1 million in a wrongful termination lawsuit against the State of Iowa. Radio Iowa reports that Todd Halbur was hired to be the comptroller of the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division in 2015 and fired in mid-2018. Under Iowa’s liquor control system, the state acts as the wholesaler for Iowa businesses that buy liquor to sell to customers. Halbur says he was demoted, then fired for being a whistleblower about prices on some products that were higher than allowed by law.
KELOLAND TV
20 cats discovered in feces-filled apartment in Iowa
JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCAU) — Twenty cats and kittens were found, 19 of which were successfully rescued, in a roach-infested, trash and feces-filled Iowa apartment Tuesday. The Animal Rights League (ARL) of Iowa was called in to rescue the animals found in the apartment. “There was no doubt the situation...
iheart.com
ISU Student Dies After Fall
AMES, Iowa -- An Iowa State University student who died in Ames last summer was not a victim of foul play. The Ames Police Department says an autopsy and toxicology study by the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner shows 20-year-old Emma Timmer died after falling from her apartment balcony to the balcony of the apartment below.
Iowa State Daily
Wallace Hall residents review their living conditions
Constructed in 1967 as a temporary living space for excess students, Wallace Residence Hall, commonly referred to as “Towers,” is still standing and occupied by students over 50 years later. Wallace comes equipped with an on-site fitness center, convenience store and a connected student recreation center. However, many...
kjan.com
2 fatalities in eastern Iowa collision, Saturday afternoon
(Benton County, Iowa) – Two people died Saturday afternoon during a collision in eastern Iowa between a UTV and a pickup truck. The Iowa State Patrol reports a 2013 Polaris Ranger UTV and a 2001 Dodge RAM 1500 pickup, were both traveling eastbound 68th Avenue, southeast of Vinton. When the pickup, driven by 74-year-old Francis R. Baldus, of Jewell, went to pass the UTV, the operator of the Utility Terrain Vehicle made a left turn, in front of the pickup.
iheart.com
Fire at Des Moines City Yard Waste Site
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines fire crews are on the scene of a large brush fire at the city's yard waste site on the east side. The fire department says traffic's being re-routed away from the area east of Southeast 30th Street, south of the Iowa State Fairgrounds. They...
KCCI.com
One dead, two injured in Granger crash
GRANGER, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Monday morning in Granger. They say a semitruck and car crashed around 9:10 a.m. on Highway 17 and Broadway Street. The semi was turning onto Broadway street and failed to yield to the car...
Changes to Iowa's bottle redemption program prompts a recycling revolution
Iowa's bottle and can redemption program is being revolutionized by technology that could eliminate the need for consumers to sort cans, multiple beverage and redemption officials tell Axios. At one Des Moines test site, users simply put a QR sticker on bags for redemption funds to be automatically deposited into...
kjan.com
Russian hackers attack websites of several US airports, including Des Moines’
(Radio Iowa) – Russian hackers targeted the websites of more than a dozen U.S. airports this (Monday) morning, including the Des Moines International Airport. A group linked to the Kremlin has claimed credit for the online attacks, which did not affect flights or air traffic control, but took down the websites of airports in New York, Chicago and Atlanta as well as Des Moines.
kjan.com
ISU holding year long celebration of Jack Trice
(Radio Iowa) – Iowa State University is planning a year-long tribute to Jack Trice, the university’s first black athlete, who died in Ames on October 8th, 1923 from injuries he suffered two days earlier in a football game. The Cyclone’s football stadium is named in honor of Trice, and commemoration committee chair Toyia Younger says the street outside will be too.
KCCI.com
Father killed in I-235 crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have identified the man who waskilled in a crash on Interstate 235 on Sunday. According to police, 22-year-old Marvin Galdamez, of Des Moines, died when his truck collided with the back of a cement mixer in the 3100 block of I-235 eastbound. Galdamez's family...
Valley West Mall officially headed to foreclosure: Owners gives insight
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Valley West Mall is officially headed to auction 47 years after first opening its doors. A Polk County judge ordered the foreclosure of the shopping center on Monday. "As a result of Borrower’s default under the Loan Documents, Noteholder has all the rights and...
KCCI.com
Ames teenager dies in Story County crash
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — An Ames teenager died Monday morning after the vehicle he was driving collided with the back of a trailer pulled by a dump truck, according to the Story County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred on Highway 30, east of Sand Hill Trail. The sheriff's office...
iheart.com
Des Moines Brewers Win Gold Medal In Craft Beer Competition
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines beer now holds a gold medal from the Brewers Association. Confluence Brewing Co. and American Homebrewers Association members Randy Daniels and KC McKinney collaborated for the Pro-Am Competition at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival. Kaltrauch, their dark, German-style beer, beat out more...
who13.com
Iowa woman gets life back after debilitating cancer treatment side effects
DES MOINES, Iowa — Arlyn Morris was diagnosed with breast cancer and started treatment for it back in August 2021. The treatment was difficult, including chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation treatments, which left Morris with mobility issues and neuropathy all over her body. However, thanks to physical therapy Morris, of...
