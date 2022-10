COVID-Related Gov’t Assistance Slows, Need For Private Help Grows. The Food Bank of the Southern Tier is seeing an increased demand at least in part due to reduced government funding as the COVID-19 pandemic eases. Individuals and families that are continuing to live with long-COVID symptoms and required isolation-periods that limit employment opportunities are no longer receiving the assistance they need to survive even though their financial situations haven’t improved.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO