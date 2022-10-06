ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Made Around Here Market craft show returns to Jonesborough

Each year thousands flock to Jonesborough to browse through the various vendors’ booths, explore hundreds of skillfully handcrafted items and enjoy this one-of-a-kind craft show. Made Around Here Market will return to Tennessee’s oldest town on Nov. 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. inside and surrounding...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Elizabethton band hosts first-ever band competition

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Saturday afternoon, 14 bands from across the Tri-Cities gathered for the first-ever Elizabethton Classic. Hosted by the Elizabethton High School Betsy Band and the Betsy Band Boosters, bands were judged on their music performance, visual performance and visual effects. “Marching band is such a rewarding activity for these kids. They […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Haunted Forest opens for first weekend in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Haunted houses, trails and all of the spooky attractions you could ask for are opening for the season this weekend. The Haunted Forest in Elizabethton kicked off Friday evening. The Short family said they’ve been hosting the attraction for about 16 years. “Bring your whole family, come out here, have fun,” […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Unicoi Co. prepares for 100K to attend Apple Festival

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of the region’s long-running festivals will return to Unicoi County on Friday. The 45th annual Apple Festival starts at 8 a.m. Friday and will feature hundreds of vendors and two entertainment stages. The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, and a smaller festival took place in […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Rocky Mount State Historic Site holds Fall Harvest Festival

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WJHL) — Perfect Autumn weather and beautiful fall colors greeted people at the Rocky Mount State Historic Site’s Fall Harvest Festival on Saturday. Attendees could try their hand at helping make their own apple cider, apple butter and several different crafts to take home. All around the festival people were dressed in […]
PINEY FLATS, TN
WJHL

Ballad Wellness Center member turns 100 years old

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. Nassar Shahbazi, also known as Doc, had a special celebration thrown for him on behalf of Ballad Health’s Wellness Center. Friends, family and team members at the Wellness Center gathered with cake, gifts and well-wishes for Doc, who shared a little wisdom with everyone. “A good part of my […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Church's Pumpkin Patch serves up fun, good will

KINGSPORT — Pumpkins come in all shapes and sizes; so too does good will. The Pumpkin Patch at Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church has plenty of both to go around. “Our hope is that we can create an enriching space for the church and the community to connect while supporting our own children's and youth ministry,” said David Randolph, pastor.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

New Pizza Hut near ETSU now open

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new Pizza Hut is now open for business in Johnson City. The new restaurant is located at 827 West Walnut Street near ETSU in the former Poor Richards Deli. According to a spokesperson for Pizza Hut corporate, the first 50 people in the pickup lane this Saturday will get […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
NewsBreak
Society
WJHL

John Sevier resident reacts to future home concept plan

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thursday brought new developments in the downtown redevelopment project at the John Sevier Center. The Sevier Center currently serves as a home for hundreds of elderly and disabled residents. City leaders want to move residents out of the former historic hotel into new apartments on the south side of Johnson […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Christmas gets bigger in Kingsport

Christmas has gotten bigger this year in Kingsport. The Downtown Kingsport Association announced on Thursday the expansion of a new holiday event, Christmas in Kingsport.
KINGSPORT, TN
Travel Maven

This Massive Virginia Tower is an Epic Fall Destination

It’s not too often you come across an overlook that allows you to see six states at once, but that is exactly the allure of the Birch Knob Observation Tower located in Dickenson County. Considered a beautiful Virginia Landmark, this unforgettable adventure is a must-visit during the fall season, keep reading to learn more.
CLINTWOOD, VA
WJHL

Who’s Building That: Johnson City new housing starts keep climbing

Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where and for what use. You’ll also get trend data and facts and figures about project costs and potential property tax […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Local non-profit receives funding to repair homes

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A local non-profit organization received funding to repair homes in the Tri-Cities. 14 organization of the Coalition for Home Repair received a $1 Million grant. It will provide assistance to more than 70 disabled veterans. The Appalachia Service Project in Kingsport is part of the...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Food Truck Friday: The Munchie Machine

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — No matter the craving, The Munchie Machine is there to solve it. “We do loaded nachos, bowls, wraps and tacos and we just started quesadillas,” said owner Allen Castle. “When you put that on there and you get $10 worth of food, you get $10 worth of food.” Offering a slew […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Who’s Building That? | Old warehouse fronting King Commons park converting to apartments, commercial space

Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. Our weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll also get […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

