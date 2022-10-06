Read full article on original website
Related
pethelpful.com
Small Breed Dog Rescue in Texas Introduces Their Adoptable Pups in Adorable Video
In recent years, there has been an increased push for people to adopt rescue dogs from shelters, but unfortunately there are many sweet pups that still languish without a home or a family. To help, one rescue is trying to get their pups adopted with cute videos of them to spread awareness of their availability.
Alabama pet owner welcomes rare green puppy
All puppies are cute. But a green one? Now that’s really something. A French bulldog owned by an Alabama dog owner recently gave birth to a green puppy. Mark Ruffin, of Helena, the dog’s owner and owner of Big Rajah Bullies, told WBRC the mother dog was supposed to have a C-section but instead gave birth naturally. There were two puppies, and one was green.
topdogtips.com
Weirdest Crossbreed Dogs
Crossbreed or purebred, we love all sorts of dogs. Even the strange ones!. With hundreds of dogs existing, crossbreeds often result in the cutest creatures of all, particularly the unusual mixes. What are crossbreed dogs, you ask?. Often known as designer dog breeds, they came to be after combining two...
pethelpful.com
Sweet German Shepherd Who's Patiently Waiting to Be Adopted Has Captured Our Hearts
It is so sad to see animals whose lives have been turned upside down by negative living situations and struggle to find their place in the world. One pup highlighted in a viral video had a traumatic life prior to her rescue, but luckily she has been rehabilitated and it ready to find her forever home!
RELATED PEOPLE
Pet Of The Week: Gunther
Stop by and visit Gunther and other wonderful shelter pets Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services, located at 2626 Holly Rd.
AOL Corp
Pebbles, oldest living dog in the world, dies at 22
She was a good dog for decades, but now the world must say good-bye to Pebbles. The 22-year-old toy fox terrier from South Carolina, famous for being the oldest living dog in the world, died of natural causes on Monday. The beloved canine, just months away from her 23rd birthday, was at home and surrounded by loved ones in her final moments, according to a press release.
French Bulldog Shocks Breeder as It’s Born Green
One breeder got the shock of his life when his French Bulldog gave birth to a green dog. Alabama business owner Mark Ruffin was surprised when his French Bulldog, Helena, gave birth to two dogs at home despite a Caesarean section being planned – sadly, another puppy was also born but it died shortly after birth.
iheart.com
Baby Dogs (Puppies, LOL) Cute and Funny Dog Videos Compilation
Enjoy new funniest and cutest compilation of the week about try not laugh funny baby animals! 🤣. Cats are cute and funny. Dogs are awesome animals. Despite all their differences, they have much in common, too. Cats are surely the most popular pets and awesome animals nowadays. Check out these cute cats and funny dogs in this cute and funny cats & dogs videos compilation. We love all the animals including baby monkey like BiBi and Bon Bon from Animals Home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ohmymag.co.uk
These six-days-old puppies had to leave their mama dog to survive
Brea and Maisie, the Japanese Akita X Rottweiler puppies, were only six days old when they arrived at the Scottish SPCA Edinburgh and Lothians centre. In need of 24/7 care, they were vulnerable due to the recent separation from their mama dog. Nursed by the dedicated staff, they since got successfully rehomed and made their new owners incredibly happy.
msn.com
Video of Great Pyrenees Comforting Scared Foster Puppy Is Full of Pure Love
Foster homes can be wonderful places for so many rescue pups, especially if they're still learning 'how to dog' after a life of struggle and fear. In some cases, it can help even more to have a foster sibling around to show their new friends the ropes. Even if a dog is wary of people, they may find comfort--and even confidence--in other dogs.
iheart.com
Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Is Gaining Popularity
Growing up we had a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Lily and she was the light of our lives! She was so sweet and loving, not sure smart I will say haha but definitely the kindest animal I've ever met. You could trust her with children implicitly and she was a little snuggle bug.
pawesome.net
9 Year Old Border Collie Loves To Jump Off Diving Board With Owner
Larry is a nine-year-old border collie that has become an internet sensation after showing off some crazy diving skills. The energetic pup is showing age is just a number. The beautiful dog has a penchant for water and can’t resist jumping in—no matter if it’s a two-foot drop or twenty!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
topdogtips.com
Hybrid Dog Breeds: Adorable Crossbred Canines
Don't know the difference between a purebred and a mixed breed?. And what about those hybrid dogs everyone keeps talking about?. Making a decision can be overwhelming. That's why I'm here to help you guys out. There is no need to fret, as this is your ultimate guide to everything...
Comments / 0