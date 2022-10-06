Long-term lease with Hurricanes key to PNC Arena development. NHL team says it's open to deal

The North Carolina Tar Heels found a way to go into Miami and get a big win to move to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. But it wasn’t easy. After taking a 21-7 lead with just under 2 minutes left in the first half, Miami clawed back and kept the game within one score for most of the way. And when UNC needed a drive to kill the clock and put points on the board, they got one. Drake Maye led an 18-play, 81-yard drive that took 8:21 off the clock in the fourth quarter, ending in a...

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO