Long-term lease with Hurricanes key to PNC Arena development. NHL team says it's open to deal

NBC Sports
Bruins place three players on waivers, including one big surprise
There were a bunch of NHL players placed on waivers Sunday, and the three most intriguing names on the list are all from the Boston Bruins. Those players are Bruins right winger Nick Foligno, right winger Chris Wagner and defenseman Mike Reilly. Foligno had a decent camp and preseason, but...
Everything Mike Norvell said after FSU's loss at NC State about the final play, officiating, and more
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Florida State coach Mike Norvell, perturbed with officiating and upset with his team's performance, spoke about the Seminoles' 19-17 loss at NC State on Saturday evening. The coach's interview after the game can be viewed below. Opening Statement. Alright, first off, congratulations to NC State. They did...
North Carolina was 'dream school' for five-star guard
The UNC basketball target is a consensus top-five prospect and is high on the Tar Heels' recruiting board.
Future Blue Devil exhibits 'alpha' qualities
Over the weekend, a Duke basketball commit was arguably the premier performer among the roughly 60 heralded preps at USA Basketball's Junior National Team minicamp in Colorado. At least, that's how On3's Jamie Shaw sees it. The national recruiting analyst named Centennial High School (Calif.) ...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Liberty Breaks Ground on Hayes Barton Place CCRC in Raleigh, North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — Liberty Senior Living has broken ground on Hayes Barton Place, a seniors housing community in Raleigh. Scheduled to open in 2024, the property is just three miles northwest of the heart of downtown Raleigh. A continuing care retirement community, Hayes Barton Place will feature an undisclosed...
UNC has statement drive late in win over Miami
The North Carolina Tar Heels found a way to go into Miami and get a big win to move to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. But it wasn’t easy. After taking a 21-7 lead with just under 2 minutes left in the first half, Miami clawed back and kept the game within one score for most of the way. And when UNC needed a drive to kill the clock and put points on the board, they got one. Drake Maye led an 18-play, 81-yard drive that took 8:21 off the clock in the fourth quarter, ending in a...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
