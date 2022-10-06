Read full article on original website
I Tried Skin Cycling For Just 4 Days & Yes, It’s Worth The Hype
Skin cycling has been around since August, but it keeps trending on your For You Page for a reason. Known as the viral skin care routine that can give you “Instagram filter skin,” skin cycling is fall’s most inescapable #SkinTok trend. But what exactly is skin cycling? For starters, if you, like me, are a post-cystic acne kind of gal with dry skin, this is the skin care routine you’ve spent your whole life waiting for.
Margot Robbie Explained How She Feels About Lady Gaga Possibly Playing Harley Quinn
With rumors that Lady Gaga will be turning to the dark side as a new version of Harley Quinn, Margot Robbie is getting real about how she feels to potentially be passing down her two-toned pigtails. Robbie stepped into the role of the famous mischief-maker Harley Quinn in 2016’s Suicide Squad. Her portrayal of the fan-favorite character was so spot-on that she returned as Harley in two more movies — Birds of Prey (2020) and The Suicide Squad (2021) — but now she’s ready to pass the bat to the next Harley. And with all signs pointing to Lady Gaga as Robbie’s successor, the Suicide Squad star opened up about possibly seeing Lady Gaga become Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker sequel.
Here’s Why HOTD Star Emma D’Arcy’s Drink Of Choice Broke Twitter
If you’re a fan of HBO’s House of the Dragon, then you know the work of British actor Emma D’Arcy, who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen on the Game of Thrones prequel series. If you’re a fan of House of the Dragon who has been on social media in the past few days, then you probably also now know D’Arcy’s go-to cocktail: a negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it.
Jenna Dewan Responded To JoJo Siwa Citing Her As Her "Gay Awakening"
Is there any greater honor than being the main character in someone else’s “gay awakening?” Ask Jenna Dewan, because it turns out, she played a big role in JoJo Siwa’s journey to understanding her sexuality. After Siwa revealed how the Step Up star caused a huge moment of realization in her, Jenna Dewan responded to JoJo Siwa’s TikTok about her “gay awakening,” leading to a seriously cute interaction.
The Midnight Club's Green Day Song Was A Mistake, Mike Flanagan Admits
The Midnight Club isn’t just a ‘mysterious ghost story; it’s also a time capsule of a very specific moment in the mid-‘90s. Since the series is set in 1994 (the same year its source material, Christopher Pike’s novel of the same name, was published), The Midnight Club is filled with overalls, bucket hats, and throwback jams. But one of the most pivotal songs didn’t exactly fit into the show’s timeframe. After viewers noticed the anachronism, showrunner Mike Flanagan admitted The Midnight Club’s Green Day song was a logistical mistake, but one that he doesn’t regret making.
These Kate Middleton-Inspired Padded Headbands Are Shockingly Affordable
Kate Middleton’s royal fashion journey is constantly evolving. The Princess of Wales loves a vintage moment, blending luxury and affordable pieces in her ‘fits, and she knows her way around a tasteful accessory. Though Middleton has worn royal tiaras, one-of-a-kind fascinators, and hats that look like works of art, fans remain obsessed with her padded headband looks. The future queen consort’s luxe headband moments prove that, with a little height, headbands can be anything but basic. Even better, you can wear padded headbands like Kate Middleton without having the budget of a princess who owns four homes and a literal castle. In fact, you can recreate some of this royal’s most iconic padded headband looks for under $25.
Adam & Behati’s Beach Day Body Language Was... Romantic?
It looks like Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are sticking by each other, no matter how messy (or sandy) things get. On Oct. 8, the couple was spotted enjoying a day on the beach with their children, and things seemed surprisingly drama-free. In pictures of the outing, the duo looked content in each other’s company. All in all, Levine and Prinsloo’s body language was pretty romantic — despite the recent cheating allegations against Levine.
A Makeup Artist's Guide To Tightlining
Luna says the first rule of tightlining is to make sure your pencil tip is sharpened bluntly. While this is important when using eyeliner in general, it's especially helpful when tightlining because the space you're lining is so narrow. When you're ready to start lining, Luna says to "try to hold the top lash line gently with your available hand while lining with your other hand to ensure a smooth and precise application," and adds that you'll want to do the same when lining the lower lash line, too. If tightlining is just one part of a bolder smoky eye, Luna suggests using an eyeliner brush to soften and blend your liner.
The Midnight Club May Have Subtly Revealed The Identity Of Those Ghosts
There are a ton of mysteries to unravel in The Midnight Club, but strangely, one of the biggest questions didn’t really get a clear answer in the end. Throughout the new horror show, a pair of ghosts haunt the Brightcliffe Hospice, appearing as an elderly man and an elderly woman. Fans were expecting to discover the truth behind these phantasms, but many viewers were still left wondering who the Brightcliffe ghosts are after watching The Midnight Club’s finale. However, that final episode may have contained a clue about these spirits, and this theory sounds legit.
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on October 7, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Whether you’re already a practicing witch or you’re simply witch-curious, Halloween is an excellent time to explore and make some magic of your own. These spells will help you bring your desires to life — and did you know that love spells can actually help you practice self care? READ MORE.
Dua Lipa Opened Up About Her Relationship Status Amid Those Trevor Noah Rumors
It’s cuffing season, and plenty of celebs have been spotted cozying up with their new boos this year. The dating rumors are going wild with the likes of Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio, Emily Ratajkowski and Brad Pitt, and now Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah. ICYMI, the pair were spotted out on a dinner date in New York City on Sept. 29 and were apparently “very into each other.” Lipa took to her podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service to clarify her relationship status amid the relationship rumors. Here’s what she had to say.
