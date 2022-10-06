ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

ESPN

Gilbert, Kirby anchors for Mariners now and into future

The Seattle Mariners turned to George Kirby to close out the team's wild-card sweep against Toronto. Logan Gilbert gets the ball for Seattle's return to the AL Division Series. The Mariners have two of baseball's best young arms in Kirby and Gilbert, and they are hoping the right-handers are ready...
SEATTLE, WA
ESPN

Giants hire Pete Putila as new general manager

SAN FRANCISCO --  The San Francisco Giants have hired Houston assistant general manager Pete Putila as their new GM. President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi announced Monday night that Putila will replace Scott Harris, who was hired as GM for the Detroit Tigers last month. Pete has a stellar...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ESPN

Cashman says Yanks, others have `pot of gold' awaiting Judge

NEW YORK --  Brian Cashman realizes Aaron Judge struck gold with his record-setting season, raising the price for the New York Yankees to keep their star slugger. In the hours before opening day last April, Judge rejected a contract that would have paid him $213.5 million over seven seasons from 2023-29. He is eligible for free agency and will command far more after setting an American League record with 62 homers, tying for the major league lead with 131 RBI and just missing a Triple Crown with a .311 batting average.
BRONX, NY
ESPN

Lions head into bye at 1-4 after 29-0 rout at New England

DETROIT --  This year was supposed to be different for the Detroit Lions. With one postseason victory in 65 years and a 21st century filled with a series of unsuccessful coaches, Dan Campbell came into the season with a high approval rate from the fanbase. Yes, they had gone...
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

Falcons lineman 'unnecessarily' threw Tom Brady to ground, ref says

TAMPA, Fla. -- Referee Jerome Boger said Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett "unnecessarily" threw Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to the ground as part of his explanation for the roughing the passer call on a key third down late in the Bucs' win Sunday. The Falcons were down...
TAMPA, FL
ESPN

Seahawks still seeking answers after getting run over again

RENTON, Wash. --  Over the past three games, the Seattle Seahawks have scored 103 points. The reason? A defense that is broken. Incapable of stopping the run. Incapable of stopping big plays. And until that changes, no matter how many points Geno Smith and Seattles offense scores it may not be enough.
SEATTLE, WA
ESPN

Chargers' Staley understands scrutiny of call on fourth down

Brandon Staley has deserved plenty of second-guessing for some of his decisions during his first two seasons as Los Angeles Chargers coach. The one thing he can't be faulted for though is being consistent in his strategy, especially when it concerns going for it on fourth down. The Chargers escaped...
NFL
ESPN

Philadelphia 113, Cleveland 97

PHILADELPHIA (113) Harris 3-10 4-5 12, Melton 3-8 1-2 7, Tucker 2-6 0-0 6, Harden 3-8 3-3 11, Maxey 6-14 4-4 19, Foster Jr. 1/3 0-0 3, Niang 2-6 0-0 5, Reed 2-5 0-0 4, Champagnie 1-2 0-0 2, Korkmaz 1/3 4-4 6, Milton 5-8 0-0 10, Thybulle 3-6 0-0 9, House Jr. 4-4 0-0 10, Brown Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Joe 3-5 0-0 7, Springer 1/3 0-0 2. Totals 40-91 16-18 113.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Ravens won with their legs -- Tucker's and Jackson's

OWINGS MILLS, Md. --  Justin Tucker's game-winning kick felt pretty routine. The real indication of his greatness may have come earlier. In the third quarter, Baltimore coach John Harbaugh sent Tucker out to try a 58-yard field goal, even though a miss would have given Cincinnati the ball near midfield.
BALTIMORE, MD
ESPN

Hornets' Ball leaves preseason game with sprained ankle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --  Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball sprained his left ankle in the third quarter of a preseason game against the Washington Wizards on Monday when his foot was stepped on while he was driving to the basket. The Hornets announced that Ball will not return...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ESPN

Dolphins' Bridgewater still in concussion protocol

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. --  Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is still showing no concussion symptoms after a hit against the Jets on Sunday caused him to leave the game, but he remains in the concussion protocol after the NFL's revised concussion rules. Bridgewater has to clear the NFLs five-step process...
NFL
ESPN

NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK --  The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS AT CHICAGO BEARS (both teams...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Roughing-the-passer call prompts officiating scrutiny

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --  Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones believes the NFL should allow video review of roughing-the-passer penalties after his controversial call  the second in as many days  nearly cost the Kansas City Chiefs in their come-from-behind 30-29 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ESPN

AL Wild Card Series: Seattle Mariners fans unveil the rally shoe

The rally cap is yesterday's news. This is the rally shoe's moment. When the Toronto Blue Jays led the Seattle Mariners 8-1 in the sixth inning of Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series, Seattle possessed a 1% chance of winning, according to ESPN win probability. Those chances increased incrementally as the Mariners chipped away at the lead. Heading into the eighth inning, down 9-5, the odds of a Seattle victory increased to 3.1%. But the Mariners would need some postseason magic to win Saturday's contest.
SEATTLE, WA
ESPN

Patriots leading rusher Damien Harris injures hamstring

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots leading rusher Damien Harris injured a hamstring in the first half of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions and was ruled out at halftime. Harris entered the day with a team-high 246 yards on 53 carries (4.6 average) with three touchdowns. The injury thrust...
NFL
ESPN

Miami 118, Houston 110

HOUSTON (110) Martin Jr. 5-9 0-0 13, Tate 1-1 0-0 2, Sengun 1-5 0-0 2, Green 7-18 6-6 25, Porter Jr. 7-13 4-6 21, Eason 8-11 0-1 17, Garuba 2-2 0-1 4, Fernando 2-4 0-0 4, Marjanovic 0-0 0-0 0, Christopher 4-11 0-0 10, Hudgins 0-1 0-0 0, Mathews 3-11 0-0 8, Washington Jr. 1-5 2/3 4. Totals 41-91 12-17 110.
NBA
ESPN

Notable bets: Behind the Bills-Chiefs and Cowboys-Eagles opening lines

Patrick Mahomes begins the week in new territory: a home underdog for the first time in his career. On Sunday afternoon, sportsbooks installed Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs as 2.5-point underdogs to the visiting Buffalo Bills in a Week 6 showdown that's expected to attract massive betting interest. If the line holds -- it was dropping Sunday night -- Mahomes will be a home underdog for the first time in his career.
NFL

