Raiders Release Statement To Apologize For Misreporting Death Of Former Player

This Thursday morning, the Raiders announced the passing of legendary running back Clarence Davis at 73 years old. Unfortunately, the information has been misreported.

The Raiders have released a statement apologizing for the inaccurate report about Davis' passing.

Clarence Davis is alive and well. The Raiders received inaccurate information.

"The Raiders received notice of Clarence Davis’ passing but have found that information to be false. The Raiders extend our deepest apologies to the Davis family and the Raider Nation for the erroneous announcement," the statement reads, via Vincent Bonsignore.

Clarence Davis's son also updated his father's status, announcing he is not dead. Clarence enjoyed his lunch this Thursday.

MY DAD IS NOT DEAD, HE JUST HAD LUNCH AND IS LAYING DOWN! @Raiders YOU NEED TO TAKE THIS DOWN NOW! WHO EVEN GAVE YOU THIS FALSE INFORMATION!?!

An erroneous mistake by the Raiders, but thankfully Clarence Davis has not passed.

Davis, now 73, spent eight seasons with the Raiders and helped them win Super Bowl XI. He carried the rock 16 times for 137 yards to help beat the Vikings 32-14 that day.