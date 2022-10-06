Read full article on original website
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
COLUMN: Brent Venables, Oklahoma Fans Have New Appreciation for Bob Stoops' Consistency
In his 17 years in Norman, Stoops never lost three straight games, and only lost two in a row once. His teams excelled at making sure one loss didn't become two ... or three.
Steve Sarkisian drops perfect reaction to Texas football QB Quinn Ewers’ bonkers performance vs Oklahoma
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers was like a house on fire in his first Red River Showdown rivalry game against the Oklahoma Sooners Saturday. The Texas football signal-caller returned in time for the Oklahoma game after a prolonged absence due to a clavicle injury suffered in Week 2’s close loss in Austin to the Alabama Crimson Tide and proceeded to put up a performance to remember.
Oklahoma’s Terrible Showing Against Texas Leaves Sooners Fan in Tears: WATCH
Oklahoma had a pretty rough go against bitter rival Texas in the classic Red River Showdown. Texas was given its worst loss in the history of the storied rivalry. The game ended in a decisive 49-0 shutout, and it left many Sooners fans sour. Not only did the game mark...
Cedric Baxter Jr., nation's top RB, on Texas' blowout win over Oklahoma: '(That's) why I committed there'
The Texas Longhorns' 49-0 blowout victory over Oklahoma was one of the nation's most notable results over the weekend. And among future Texas football players, it was a moment to celebrate. Edgewater High School (Florida) five-star prospect Cedric Baxter Jr., the nation's No. 1 running back, ...
Oklahoma broke rivalry protocol after loss to Texas
Oklahoma suffered an absolutely ugly loss to rival Texas on Saturday in the Red River Shootout, getting blown out 49-0. The loss was the biggest shutout loss ever for Oklahoma. Not only did the Sooners set some embarrassing records in the loss to the Longhorns, but they also broke protocol...
Lincoln Riley is gone, and the wheels have come off at Oklahoma
Lincoln Riley took a lot of heat from the Oklahoma Sooners fan base after bolting for USC in the offseason. Among other things, they brought up his inability to build an elite defense, something that kept the Sooners from winning a national championship during his five-year tenure. So when ...
Brent Venables gets clowned by college football media for worst Oklahoma shutout ever
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables got harpooned on Twitter for his Red River catastrophe. Brent Venables’ Red River debut as the Oklahoma head coach could not have gone any worse. Despite having identical 3-2 records entering the game, Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns ran roughshod on Venables’ Oklahoma Sooners. How...
WATCH: Oklahoma Texas Postgame Press Conference
Head coach Brent Venables, quarterback Davis Beville, tight end Brayden Willis, linebacker David Ugwoegbu and defensive end Reggie Grimes met with the media following OU's 49-0 loss to Texas.
Brent Venables On Saturday's Loss To Texas: I Obviously Did A Poor Job
The Oklahoma Sooners were embarrassed by the Texas Longhorns in this year's Red River Showdown, losing by a final score of 49-0. Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables received a lot of criticism for the way his team performed today. The offense looked lost without starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Venables owned...
Matthew McConaughey’s Red River Rivalry Post Couldn’t Have Turned Out Better
Matthew McConaughey is a Texas Longhorns icon. The 52-year-old Uvalde native graduated from the university,… The post Matthew McConaughey’s Red River Rivalry Post Couldn’t Have Turned Out Better appeared first on Outsider.
Former Oklahoma star quarterback says 2022 already a 'failed season'
The Oklahoma Sooners were once the sixth-ranked team in the country, but after back-to-back upset losses, they are unranked, and people aren't happy.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Driver airlifted after making 'unsafe' U-turn on US 190: Texas DPS
A 74-year-old man was emergency airlifted this weekend after making an "unsafe" u-turn on US 190, Texas DPS said.
Family of murdered TX man says Soros DA ignored their wishes, cut deals with suspects: 'Absolutely disgusted'
The family of a man beaten and murdered in a mob-style attack in Austin, Texas, says they are furious with the Soros-backed progressive DA's handling of the case.
Are You Ready Texas? H-E-B Has Just Taken Check-Out To The Next Level!
Futuristic? Next Level? It might be too early to know, but Texas's favorite grocery store H-E-B is betting on the future and the future is now. "Fast Scan" is here at H-E-B. It's the newest way to check out at the grocery store. • FAST SCAN IS NOW AT THIS...
Oklahomans aboard train heading to Fort Worth during deadly collision
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were aboard a train headed for Fort Worth when the train was involved in a deadly collision. "We're in about the third car back, and we were told the people in the first car could feel the impact," said Lynda Savage, Amtrak passenger. Savage said...
Elon Musk's tunneling company wants to dump thousands of gallons of treated wastewater into Texas waterways
AUSTIN, Texas — New filings show Elon Musk’s tunneling company has requested to dump more than 140,000 gallons of treated wastewater per day into the Colorado River near its property in Bastrop. Gapped Bass LLC, a company affiliated with top executives at The Boring Company, is asking the...
Police: Man shot transient alleging squatting inside his OKC property
As for the property owner, it's unclear if he'll face charges.
