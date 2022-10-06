Read full article on original website
Gov. McMaster to speak at first Teacher Recruitment, Retainment task force meeting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster will address members of the newly formed Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force Monday afternoon. The newly formed Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force will meet for the first time Monday at 2 p.m. to discuss a 2017 report by the SC Department of Education on educator retention and recruitment. The committee will also discuss data and research needs as they go forward.
SC man accused of killing family members in triple homicide
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Coroner has identified the two people found shot to death at a Columbia home. James Dewitt II and Gloria Dewitt were found dead in a house on the 400 block of Green Springs Drive after deputies went for a welfare check.
Heavier rain and thunderstorms by mid-week across South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — We're going to get more rain this week across South Carolina as a cold front heads our way, but I'm not expecting much on Tuesday. A few stray, very light showers - or more like sprinkles - are expected Tuesday, especially in the first part of the day.
