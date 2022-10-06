ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 0

Related
wach.com

Gov. McMaster to speak at first Teacher Recruitment, Retainment task force meeting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster will address members of the newly formed Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force Monday afternoon. The newly formed Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force will meet for the first time Monday at 2 p.m. to discuss a 2017 report by the SC Department of Education on educator retention and recruitment. The committee will also discuss data and research needs as they go forward.
EDUCATION
wach.com

Heavier rain and thunderstorms by mid-week across South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — We're going to get more rain this week across South Carolina as a cold front heads our way, but I'm not expecting much on Tuesday. A few stray, very light showers - or more like sprinkles - are expected Tuesday, especially in the first part of the day.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy