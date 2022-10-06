ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, NY

WETM 18 News

Annual ghost walk tour at Woodlawn cemetery

ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – For 16 years, the annual ghost walk has been a big part of the Elmira community. People of all ages come to the Woodlawn cemetery to enjoy a walking tour of four grave sites. The tour gives them a great deal of historic information about some of the residents who lived […]
ELMIRA, NY
local21news.com

Susquehanna fire department offers free housing for volunteer work

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Rescue Fire Company 37 in Susquehanna Township is getting creative with recruitment techniques after losing a large portion of volunteers after the COVID-19 pandemic. Volunteer firefighters at Rescue Fire Company 37, Nick Castanzo and Dakota Harrison said just like many other businesses and industry,...
SUSQUEHANNA, PA
City
Windsor, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

2 Must-See Events in Chenango County

While we’re still 24 days away from Halloween, the Rogers Center is getting ready for their Animals of Halloween event tomorrow. “They get to learn a little bit about where they live, what they eat, what they do in the woods and that kind of stuff," Interim Executive Director Heather Tehan sid. "It’s always fun to get any families outdoors at Rogers Center.”
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Annual Italian Heritage Festival and Battle Of The Bands Kicks Off

The Italian American COMMUNITY IN BINGHAMTON CELEBRATES ITS Annual Heritage Day. RESIDENTS AND FESTIVAL GOERS WERE MET WITH HOMEMADE ITALIAN DISHES FROM SAINT MARY'S CHURCH AND OTHER VENDORS, AS WELL AS A PARADE AND LIVE MUSIC FROM HIGH SCHOOL MARCHING BANDS AND A COVER BAND. MARCHING BAND AWARDS WERE GIVEN...
BINGHAMTON, NY
binghamtonhomepage.com

VOTE: Best burger in Broome County

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – We saw last week how passionate many of you are about Binghamton-area food. A lot of different restaurants were mentioned in the comments on Facebook, so we wanted to give our readers, not TripAdvisor, the chance to pick their favorite burger joint. We expanded the...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Columbus Day Events

Here's a list of some of the events happening on Columbus Day. 63rd Annual Columbus Day Tournament of Marching Bands, Parade and Italian Festival. 10 a.m.: Parade featuring six high school marching bands. 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Italian Festival on Water St. Live music, homemade Italian food, classic cars...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Thomas Kinkade
NewsChannel 36

Meet Turbo, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Turbo, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Turbo is a six-month-old male shepherd mix who is naturally playful and loves attention. He is selective when it comes to his canine friends, and the shelter is unsure how he would get along with cats. As for children, households with children ages 12 and up would be the best option.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Millions Available to Help Southern Tier Residents Heat Their Homes

More money is available through a federal program to help lower-income families stay warm this winter. U.S. Senator Kirstin Gillibrand (D) has announced around $60 million in the $1-billion Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, otherwise known as “LIHEAP”, will be going to help over a million New York households pay heating bills in the face of rising fuel costs.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Paris Baguette Opens its Doors in Ithaca

Ithaca, N.Y. (WENY)-- The globally famous chain Paris baguette has opened in downtown Ithaca based out of Korea and is super excited to be in the community. It is located on 125 E State St. "Paris Baguette is a bakery concept it is based out of Korea we are growing...
ITHACA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Real POT-ential Cannabis Business Opportunities in Binghamton

Local entrepreneurs are looking at real "POT-ential" with the growing cannabis industry in New York. New York State Cannabis Connect, in partnership with the City of Binghamton, is hosting “Catch a Cont@ct Career Summit” Saturday, September 24 at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in downtown Binghamton. Organizers say...
BINGHAMTON, NY

