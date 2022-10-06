Read full article on original website
Elmira church hands out hot food, scarves to homeless ahead of winter
Volunteers from one Elmira church took to the streets ahead of winter to hand out hot meals and scarves to the homeless on the City's southside.
Annual ghost walk tour at Woodlawn cemetery
ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – For 16 years, the annual ghost walk has been a big part of the Elmira community. People of all ages come to the Woodlawn cemetery to enjoy a walking tour of four grave sites. The tour gives them a great deal of historic information about some of the residents who lived […]
Endicott is ‘The place to be this Halloween’
This October, the north side of Endicott is hosting several events to celebrate the Halloween season.
Susquehanna fire department offers free housing for volunteer work
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Rescue Fire Company 37 in Susquehanna Township is getting creative with recruitment techniques after losing a large portion of volunteers after the COVID-19 pandemic. Volunteer firefighters at Rescue Fire Company 37, Nick Castanzo and Dakota Harrison said just like many other businesses and industry,...
2 Must-See Events in Chenango County
While we’re still 24 days away from Halloween, the Rogers Center is getting ready for their Animals of Halloween event tomorrow. “They get to learn a little bit about where they live, what they eat, what they do in the woods and that kind of stuff," Interim Executive Director Heather Tehan sid. "It’s always fun to get any families outdoors at Rogers Center.”
Annual Italian Heritage Festival and Battle Of The Bands Kicks Off
The Italian American COMMUNITY IN BINGHAMTON CELEBRATES ITS Annual Heritage Day. RESIDENTS AND FESTIVAL GOERS WERE MET WITH HOMEMADE ITALIAN DISHES FROM SAINT MARY'S CHURCH AND OTHER VENDORS, AS WELL AS A PARADE AND LIVE MUSIC FROM HIGH SCHOOL MARCHING BANDS AND A COVER BAND. MARCHING BAND AWARDS WERE GIVEN...
VOTE: Best burger in Broome County
BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – We saw last week how passionate many of you are about Binghamton-area food. A lot of different restaurants were mentioned in the comments on Facebook, so we wanted to give our readers, not TripAdvisor, the chance to pick their favorite burger joint. We expanded the...
Columbus Day Events
Here's a list of some of the events happening on Columbus Day. 63rd Annual Columbus Day Tournament of Marching Bands, Parade and Italian Festival. 10 a.m.: Parade featuring six high school marching bands. 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Italian Festival on Water St. Live music, homemade Italian food, classic cars...
12th annual Oktoberfest returns to Elmira Heights
Continuing with the event-packed October weekends, the 12th annual Elmira Heights Oktoberfest took over the Village on October 8.
Meet Turbo, WENY's SPCA Pet of the Week!
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Turbo, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Turbo is a six-month-old male shepherd mix who is naturally playful and loves attention. He is selective when it comes to his canine friends, and the shelter is unsure how he would get along with cats. As for children, households with children ages 12 and up would be the best option.
New business coming to old Number 5 building
A new business, called The Simply Space, is moving into the first level of the iconic Number 5 firehouse building on the South Side of Binghamton.
Boscov’s Store Entrance Rebuilt Just in Time For Downtown Parade
Work crews are completing repairs to the heavily-damaged main entrance to the Binghamton Boscov's department store. The Court Street entryway was closed for almost seven weeks after a car slammed into the doors and the surrounding brick structure. The repair project was delayed until needed materials for the job became...
Monster truck show coming to Owego
Monster Truckz, an extreme motorsport tour, is coming to Owego this weekend, October 14th, 15th, and 16th.
Cheesesteak Boss opening in Northgate Plaza
A local restaurant is moving back to Upper Front Street with a new name and a second location.
Millions Available to Help Southern Tier Residents Heat Their Homes
More money is available through a federal program to help lower-income families stay warm this winter. U.S. Senator Kirstin Gillibrand (D) has announced around $60 million in the $1-billion Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, otherwise known as “LIHEAP”, will be going to help over a million New York households pay heating bills in the face of rising fuel costs.
Paris Baguette Opens its Doors in Ithaca
Ithaca, N.Y. (WENY)-- The globally famous chain Paris baguette has opened in downtown Ithaca based out of Korea and is super excited to be in the community. It is located on 125 E State St. "Paris Baguette is a bakery concept it is based out of Korea we are growing...
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the Country
During the 20th century, the Catskills Region of New York State was a popular vacation destination. Located only a couple of hours north of New York City, the Catskills were known as an affordable place in the mountains to get away from it all. Over the years, dozens of resorts and hotels were built to accommodate frequent tourism.
Fun things to do around Broome County this fall
Fall is in full-swing throughout the Southern Tier, this means that it is time to explore the fun seasonal activities that this area has to offer.
Real POT-ential Cannabis Business Opportunities in Binghamton
Local entrepreneurs are looking at real "POT-ential" with the growing cannabis industry in New York. New York State Cannabis Connect, in partnership with the City of Binghamton, is hosting “Catch a Cont@ct Career Summit” Saturday, September 24 at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in downtown Binghamton. Organizers say...
Confirmed Wolf Spotted In New York State For Just 3rd Time In 25 Years
New York State officials were shocked to discover a wolf roaming the Empire State. Officials now want the public to report sightings of any unusually large animals. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently confirmed an animal taken by a New York hunter was a wolf. Wolf Confirmed...
