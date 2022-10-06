ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Turbo, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Turbo is a six-month-old male shepherd mix who is naturally playful and loves attention. He is selective when it comes to his canine friends, and the shelter is unsure how he would get along with cats. As for children, households with children ages 12 and up would be the best option.

CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO