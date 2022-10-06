ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

WIVB

House Democrat says party needs ‘new blood’

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) on Sunday said she will support President Biden if he runs for reelection in 2024 but argued the Democratic Party needs a “new generation” and “new blood” in power. “He’s the sitting president. If he decides to run again, I’m going to...
CONGRESS & COURTS

