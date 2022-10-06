I’m calling in reference to another Sound Off regarding Ron DeSantis and him sending the 50 immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard (Friday, Oct. 7’s Page A14 Sound Off, “It’s allocated money”). This person again is saying it was allocated money and y’all shouldn’t be down on him because if the immigrants flood our city, what would it do to the infrastructure and such? You know, these people, this is really getting on my nerves because they just can’t bite the bullet, can they? They just can’t admit that what he did was fiscally stupid.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO