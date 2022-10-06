ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Governor voids territorial orders targeting Native Americans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor on Monday voided four pre-statehood proclamations that targeted Native Americans during what was a tumultuous time across the western frontier as federal soldiers tried to defeat Navajos, Apaches and others. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham described the 19th century proclamations by former...
2,560-pound pumpkin wins California contest; sets record

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota set the new record and won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California.
Sound Off calls from Friday, Oct. 7

I’m calling in reference to another Sound Off regarding Ron DeSantis and him sending the 50 immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard (Friday, Oct. 7’s Page A14 Sound Off, “It’s allocated money”). This person again is saying it was allocated money and y’all shouldn’t be down on him because if the immigrants flood our city, what would it do to the infrastructure and such? You know, these people, this is really getting on my nerves because they just can’t bite the bullet, can they? They just can’t admit that what he did was fiscally stupid.
At 4-1, Giants have already their matched 2021 win total

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are off to their best start since 2009 with a 4-1 record under coach Brian Daboll, and it's still hard to get a handle on them. There is certainly a lot being said about the club that had five straight...
