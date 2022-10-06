ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

seehafernews.com

Speaker List Announced for TEDxUW-Green Bay 2022

UW Green Bay will be hosting a series of speakers for their fourth annual TEDxUW Green Bay informational event. This year’s event will be held in the Theatre on the Bay, which is located at the Marinette Campus, on November 3rd. A total of five speakers are scheduled to...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Local Writer to Read her Book at Upcoming Manitowoc Public Library Family Activity Night

The following article was submitted by Alyssa Schmidt, an author who will be reading her latest book at the Manitowoc Public Library. In Fourth Grade, I dreamed of doing two things with my life: teaching and writing. After college, I started teaching and eventually split my career between teaching and working in the non-profit sector. After I had my son, Matthew, I left my job to be a stay-at-home-mom. Becoming an author had become a distant dream.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

October Fish and Game Meeting Agenda Announced

The Manitowoc Unit of County Fish and Game will hold its next meeting this Wednesday evening at Lincoln Park Cabin #1. The meeting will begin at 7:00 p.m., continuing a long-standing relationship with the City of Manitowoc and that facility. The guest speaker is scheduled to be Kenia Link, the...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review

– A local plumber has some tips for the fall. Click here to learn more. – On a beautiful Saturday morning, 36 volunteers gathered at Manitowoc’s Evergreen Cemetery, where they cleaned over 75 gravestones. Click here to learn more about the event, and to see pictures. – The Friends...
MANITOWOC, WI
Today is Indigenous Peoples Day in Wisconsin

Today is Indigenous Peoples Day in Wisconsin. There are 11 federally recognized Native American tribes in Wisconsin, and in 2019 Governor Tony Evers first signed an executive order declaring the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day in the state. Commemorations and celebrations today include a powwow on the...
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Point Beach To Host Breakfast In the Park Next Weekend

A Breakfast In The Park event is being planned for next weekend at Point Beach State Forest. According to Ed and Ann Plansky, the breakfast on Saturday morning, October 15th will run from 8:00 until noon in the Main Lodge. It is sponsored by Two Rivers Optimist Club and Point...
TWO RIVERS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Old Wisconsin Sausage has variety of snack bites, sticks and sausage

At Old Wisconsin Sausage, their passion for making the best tasting sausage goes hand-in-hand with their love of the great outdoors – The result is sausage that's packed with protein and ready for adventure. Brian Kramp is at their Weeden Creek Plant in Sheboygan seeing how they package their hardwood smoked meat.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
mojotraveler.com

A Festive Visit to Appleton, Wisconsin Any Time of the Year

If you are one of those people who loves to decorate for Christmas, but hate taking down and putting away after the holidays, then Appleton, Wisconsin has a place for you. This post contains affiliate links, which means we may receive a small commission if you make a purchase through a link. There is no additional cost to you.
APPLETON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Halloween Trick or Treat hours across Washington County, WI

Washington County, WI – Halloween falls on Monday, October 31, 2022. Trick or treat hours across Washington County are posted below. The list will be updated as more information becomes available. Town of Addison – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Campbellsport – Saturday,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

LTC to Host Roundtable Discussion Regarding Its Progress on $1.64 Million Workforce Innovation Grant

Back in June, Governor Tony Evers was at Lakeshore Technical College, where he announced that the college was named a recipient of a $1.64 million Workforce Innovation Grant. Now, several months later, Missy Hughes, Secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., and Amy Pechacek, Secretary-designee of the Department of Workforce Development will be back at the college hosting a roundtable discussion on the progress being made.
WISCONSIN STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Foundry 45 is your dream-come-true venue in the heart of the Kettle Moraine

Washington County, WI – Foundry 45, 9480 Hwy 45, Kewaskum, is a sophisticated, industrial-chic venue in the heart of the Kettle Moraine. You will find a beautiful outdoor terrace, as well as indoor and outdoor lounge seating areas for weddings, corporate gatherings, special occasions, and so much more. The...
KEWASKUM, WI
seehafernews.com

Demolition Begins on Former Holy Family/Silver Lake College

An iconic building in Manitowoc is in the process of being torn down. Crews have been seen out at the former Holy Family/Silver Lake College beginning the demolition process. The educational institution at 2406 South Averno Road was forced to close amid the pandemic, with Sister Natalie Binversie of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity Sponsored Ministries citing enrollment and fundraising challenges.
MANITOWOC, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Thilmany parent company announces name change

KAUKAUNA — Ahlstrom-Munksjö, corprate owner of Kaukauna’s Thilmany Mill, has dropped the hyphen and now will operate simply as Ahlstrom. The name change comes after the company divested its Decor business, which continues as an independent company under the well-recognized Munksjö name, according to a news release.
KAUKAUNA, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Neenah Joint School District provides update on new high school

NEENAH, Wis. — A new Neenah High School is set to open its doors in fall 2023, according to the Neenah Joint School District. Community members are invited to visit the site Monday from 4 to 5 p.m. During that time, Miron Construction staff will lead tours, providing details...
NEENAH, WI
seehafernews.com

This Week is Fire Prevention Week, What You Should Remember

That is this year’s campaign theme for the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, which started yesterday (October 9th). The Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department encourages all residents to embrace that theme. Today’s homes burn faster than ever. You may have as little as two minutes or less to...
seehafernews.com

Wilma J. Meyer

Wilma J. Meyer, 96, Manitowoc died on Friday, October 7, 2022 at St. Mary’s Nursing Home in Manitowoc. Wilma was born on August 27, 1926 in the town of Franklin, daughter of the late Henry and Alma (Friedenburger) Mayer. On May 11, 1946 she married Arthur Meyer in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death September 3, 1993. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish.
MANITOWOC, WI

