Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Waco-area news briefs: City to hold meeting on upcoming Washington Avenue project
The city of Waco will have a come-and-go informational meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Central Library, 1717 Austin Ave., to discuss street work along Washington Avenue planned for winter of next year. The work on Washington, from 18th Street to 26th Street, includes full reconstruction of the roadway,...
Mike Copeland: Keeping Baylor graduates around; Restaurant remodels; Meat-cutting competition
Baylor University wants to address what it considers a problem, that being the paucity of graduates who remain in Waco to pursue careers. Baylor spokesperson Jeremy Vickers broached the topic Thursday during a meeting with business leaders discussing the latest Greater Waco Economic Index report. He said only 230 of...
Fire at Sunbright Paper Recycling closes parts of industrial district
A large industrial fire Monday evening caused closures on parts of Imperial Drive and Texas Central Parkway and damaged the hub of Sunbright Paper Recycling, the city of Waco’s main recycling partner. The Waco Fire Department responded at 6:45 p.m. to the industrial fire at the facility at 701...
Long-awaited $3.3M curtain glass replacement underway at Waco PD tower
The Waco Police Department tower at 3115 Pine Ave. is getting new windows to replace the warped, streaky panes that make up most of its 52-year-old facade. The windows of the former Hillcrest Medical Tower were already noticeably warped when Waco Police Department bought it in 2010. But the $13 million set aside from a city bond for the purchase and renovations didn’t leave enough to replace them.
Waco-area organizers see motivated voters as registration wraps up Tuesday
Volunteers are making a last push to sign up McLennan County voters as the deadline for voter registration approaches Tuesday for the Nov. 8 midterm elections. As of Monday afternoon, McLennan County had a record 153,795 registered voters, an increase of 4,048 voters, or 2.7% from the 2020 election. Of...
Amazon aims to hire 500 for holidays at Waco operation
Delivery giant Amazon will hire 500 people to work during the holidays and possibly beyond at its new fulfillment center on Exchange Parkway, where employment already exceeds 2,000, doubling initial estimates. “We’re proud to offer a wide variety of roles for people of all backgrounds, with more than 150,000 roles...
LETTERS: Stop signs apply to bicycles, too; Waco means 'no rain here'
Once again last week on my way to work, I watched a guy on a bicycle go through a red light at one of the busiest intersections on Texas Central Parkway (we’re talking 18-wheelers there all the time). When I passed him, I yelled out, “Red lights are for bikes, too!” He followed me to my job and proceeded to argue with me. “Is it your responsibility how I ride my bike?” he asked. Well, yes, it is. I have to share the road with bikes.
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for October 10
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald.
Baylor soccer seeks second straight win
The Baylor soccer team will seek its second straight win over a Sunflower State school when it hosts Kansas State at noon Sunday at Betty Lou Mays Field. The Bears (3-6-2, 1-2) snapped a four-game losing streak by scoring two goals in the final three minutes to overcome Kansas, 3-2, on Thursday at Betty Lou Mays Field.
Kansas State's late penalty kick tops Baylor soccer, 2-1
A late penalty gave Kansas State a shot to escape, and the Wildcats converted to defeat Baylor, 2-1, in Big 12 soccer play on Sunday at Betty Lou Mays Field. The teams were tied at 1-1 late in the match, when a penalty was called against Baylor (3-7-2, 1-3-0) in the goalie box. That led to a penalty kick, and K-State’s Riley Baker nailed the goal with 18 seconds remaining to lift the Wildcats (5-7-2, 1-3-1) to the road win.
Lorena Elementary students earn over $10,000 through acts of kindness
Money cannot buy happiness, and there is no price tag on kindness either. But Lorena Elementary School students are finding that small acts of kindness can add up to quite a haul. During a recent fundraiser, the kids of Lorena Elementary surpassed their $10,000 goal in just 11 days, not...
Capital murder trial begins in case of Bellmead man accused of killing two relatives
Opening arguments begin Tuesday in the capital murder trial of a Bellmead man accused of killing two relatives at his home in 2020. A jury was selected Monday for the trial of Johnny Alvin Wilson, 39, in the 54th State District Court of Judge Susan Kelly. He is accused of...
