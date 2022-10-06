Kate Middleton—Princess of Wales if you're nasty—empathizes with new and expecting parents who are feeling the baby-name pressure. While on a visit to the maternity ward at the Royal Surrey County Hospital on Wednesday, October 5, the princess found at least one way she could relate to the parents she spoke with: the difficulty of choosing just the right baby name that makes everybody happy. Of course, in Kate's case, she was trying to please the whole world, not just her parents and in-laws, when naming her kids.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO