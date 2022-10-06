Read full article on original website
Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight
Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
Supernanny Jo Frost reveals what she really thought of Prince George and Charlotte’s behaviour at the Queen’s funeral
AS the original Supernanny, Jo Frost has judged her fair share of children's behaviour. But undoubtedly none as "impeccably" behaved as Prince George and Princess Charlotte at their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday. Jo took to Instagram to share an image of George, nine, and Charlotte, seven, on...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Had a Private Dinner With Kate Middleton and Prince William
This time of grief for the royal family is bringing brothers back together again. After a joint appearance outside of Windsor castle earlier this week and the procession of Queen Elizabeth's casket on Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be setting differences aside and putting on a united front as a family. But they're reunion isn't all public-facing. In fact, the foursome reportedly gathered for a private dinner this week.
Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Likely Being Gifted a "Very Special" Welsh Home by King Charles
Hot on the heels of reports that Kate Middleton and Prince William are likely being gifted a massive mansion called Frogmore House on the Windsor Estate (nope, not the same as Frogmore Cottage), there's speculation that the couple are also set to inherited a "very special" Welsh home from King Charles.
Prince William & Kate Middleton's Son George Cheekily Told Classmates 'My Father Will Be King So You Better Watch Out': Book
Knowing whose boss. Despite only being nine years old, it seems Prince George knows exactly what family he belongs to — and wants to make sure his peers know too. According to royal author Katie Nicholl, Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest son told his schoolmates that they better be careful because his dad will one day be Head of state.
Why Prince William and Kate Middleton Are More Important to the Monarchy Than King Charles III
As one royal expert notes, this is a "very transitional monarchy," and Prince William and Kate Middleton are now much more important than King Charles III.
Kate Middleton’s Children’s Hysterical Reaction to Her & Prince William’s Engagement Photos Shows Even Royals Deal With Blunt Kids
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It seems like just yesterday we were fawning over Kate Middleton and Prince William’s engagement photos (and Kate’s stunning blue dress that was sold out everywhere!) But then you realize that that didn’t happen yesterday; it happened over a decade ago, in 2010. We know; we’re asking ourselves where the time went as well.
Princess Diana Was Left ‘in Tears’ Over the Decision to Send Prince William to Boarding School at Age 8
When Prince William went to boarding school at the tender age of 8, Princess Diana was supposedly left "in tears" by the decision.
Prince George Gave His Classmates a Shocking Statement About Prince William? Kate Middleton’s Eldest Son Reportedly Knows That He’ll Be King One Day
Prince George may only be 9 years old, but he already has an understanding not only of his dad's future role as King but also of his important position when he gets older. Following Queen Elizabeth's death, Prince George was bumped up to the number two spot in the Order of Succession.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Have a New Last Name
Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday, September 8, a number of changes big and small have taken effect within the British monarchy. Among those changes, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, received new titles, becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales in addition to the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. The couple’s children, therefore, receive new titles as well.
Prince William’s Friends Initially Looked Down on Kate Middleton—But She Never Let It Affect Her
The then Kate Middleton was from an upper middle-class family (for example, tuition at Marlborough College, Kate’s alma mater, ran 40,000 pounds a year; her parents’ company that they founded in 1987, Party Pieces, is now worth a cool 33 million pounds) but, to Prince William’s “snobby” friends, she wasn’t good enough for their upper crust, aristocratic circles, according to The Daily Express. (Those who remember the early 2000s will recognize this group as the “Glosse Posse.”) Yet according to the outlet, Kate—confident even then—never once let it faze her.
Prince William and Kate Middleton Thank Staffers Who Worked Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
Prince William and Kate Middleton are showing their gratitude following Queen Elizabeth II’s death. On Thursday, the new Prince and Princess of Wales paid a visit to Windsor Guildhall, where they thanked the staff who helped with the queen’s committal service, which was held on the grounds of Windsor Castle.
The Fun Way Kate Middleton and Prince William Keep Their Marriage Fresh
A little competition never hurt anyone—not even the royals. Kate Middleton and Prince William are known to have quite the competitive edge, and the royal couple keeps their marriage exciting by regularly challenging one another. In the latest match of Kate vs. William, the duo put their cocktail-making skills to the test.
Prince William and Kate Middleton's Next Move 'Into Windsor Castle'—Book
The Prince and Princess of Wales could soon be upscaling in their Windsor living arrangements, moving from a cottage on the castle grounds to the castle itself, according to a new biography. British royal correspondent Katie Nicholl has written in her upcoming book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and...
Princess Charlotte, 7, arrives with Prince William & Kate Middleton before she & George, 9, walk in funeral procession
PRINCESS Charlotte has arrived with dad Prince William for the Queen’s funeral. George, nine, and Charlotte, seven, are the youngest mourners at their great-grandmother’s state funeral today and will walk in the procession behind Her Majesty's coffin. Their late inclusion is believed to be the idea of parents...
Kate Middleton Connected With New Mums About Baby-Name Pressure
Kate Middleton—Princess of Wales if you're nasty—empathizes with new and expecting parents who are feeling the baby-name pressure. While on a visit to the maternity ward at the Royal Surrey County Hospital on Wednesday, October 5, the princess found at least one way she could relate to the parents she spoke with: the difficulty of choosing just the right baby name that makes everybody happy. Of course, in Kate's case, she was trying to please the whole world, not just her parents and in-laws, when naming her kids.
Queen Camilla Is Reportedly Not A ‘Grandmother’ To Prince William & Princess Kate’s Kids
Prince William is reportedly adamant that his kids George, Charlotte and Louis not call Camilla ‘grandmother’ or ‘step-grandmother.’. Prince William reportedly has taken action to frame his children’s relationship with his stepmother Camilla Parker Bowles. The newly-titled Prince of Whales is adamant that Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, not refer to Queen Consort Camilla, who married William’s father, King Charles III, in 2005, as “grandmother” or even “step-grandmother,” according to royal biographer Angela Levin’s new book Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort.
Princess Charlotte, 7, tells Prince George, 9, to bow at Queen’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy lives on. Princess Charlotte was captured giving her big brother, Prince George, instructions about how to conduct himself during their great-grandmother’s funeral on Monday. In a short video from the lavish ceremony in London, England, Charlotte, 7, leaned into George, 9, and gestured with...
Royal News Roundup: King Charles Gets to Work, Prince William & Kate Wear Coordinating Outfits & More
Here’s all the royal news you need to know for the week of October 6, 2022. Buckingham Palace released a photo of the new British monarch, King Charles III, and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles (Queen consort), posing next to Prince William and Kate Middleton. This week, Princess Catherine...
'We've got a very tiny 3.4lb baby': Simon Thomas reveals his newborn daughter won't be coming home for 'about five to six weeks' after being born eight weeks early
Simon Thomas has revealed his newborn daughter will not be coming home for about five to six weeks after being born eight weeks early. The presenter, 49, took to Instagram on Wednesday to confirm that his wife Derrina, 31, had given birth to a baby girl after falling 'rapidly ill' from preeclampsia.
