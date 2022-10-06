ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight

Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
In Style

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Had a Private Dinner With Kate Middleton and Prince William

This time of grief for the royal family is bringing brothers back together again. After a joint appearance outside of Windsor castle earlier this week and the procession of Queen Elizabeth's casket on Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be setting differences aside and putting on a united front as a family. But they're reunion isn't all public-facing. In fact, the foursome reportedly gathered for a private dinner this week.
Prince William
OK! Magazine

Prince William & Kate Middleton's Son George Cheekily Told Classmates 'My Father Will Be King So You Better Watch Out': Book

Knowing whose boss. Despite only being nine years old, it seems Prince George knows exactly what family he belongs to — and wants to make sure his peers know too. According to royal author Katie Nicholl, Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest son told his schoolmates that they better be careful because his dad will one day be Head of state.
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s Children’s Hysterical Reaction to Her & Prince William’s Engagement Photos Shows Even Royals Deal With Blunt Kids

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It seems like just yesterday we were fawning over Kate Middleton and Prince William’s engagement photos (and Kate’s stunning blue dress that was sold out everywhere!) But then you realize that that didn’t happen yesterday; it happened over a decade ago, in 2010. We know; we’re asking ourselves where the time went as well.
Glamour

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Have a New Last Name

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday, September 8, a number of changes big and small have taken effect within the British monarchy. Among those changes, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, received new titles, becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales in addition to the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. The couple’s children, therefore, receive new titles as well.
Marie Claire

Prince William’s Friends Initially Looked Down on Kate Middleton—But She Never Let It Affect Her

The then Kate Middleton was from an upper middle-class family (for example, tuition at Marlborough College, Kate’s alma mater, ran 40,000 pounds a year; her parents’ company that they founded in 1987, Party Pieces, is now worth a cool 33 million pounds) but, to Prince William’s “snobby” friends, she wasn’t good enough for their upper crust, aristocratic circles, according to The Daily Express. (Those who remember the early 2000s will recognize this group as the “Glosse Posse.”) Yet according to the outlet, Kate—confident even then—never once let it faze her.
brides.com

The Fun Way Kate Middleton and Prince William Keep Their Marriage Fresh

A little competition never hurt anyone—not even the royals. Kate Middleton and Prince William are known to have quite the competitive edge, and the royal couple keeps their marriage exciting by regularly challenging one another. In the latest match of Kate vs. William, the duo put their cocktail-making skills to the test.
Glamour

Kate Middleton Connected With New Mums About Baby-Name Pressure

Kate Middleton—Princess of Wales if you're nasty—empathizes with new and expecting parents who are feeling the baby-name pressure. While on a visit to the maternity ward at the Royal Surrey County Hospital on Wednesday, October 5, the princess found at least one way she could relate to the parents she spoke with: the difficulty of choosing just the right baby name that makes everybody happy. Of course, in Kate's case, she was trying to please the whole world, not just her parents and in-laws, when naming her kids.
msn.com

Queen Camilla Is Reportedly Not A ‘Grandmother’ To Prince William & Princess Kate’s Kids

Prince William is reportedly adamant that his kids George, Charlotte and Louis not call Camilla ‘grandmother’ or ‘step-grandmother.’. Prince William reportedly has taken action to frame his children’s relationship with his stepmother Camilla Parker Bowles. The newly-titled Prince of Whales is adamant that Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, not refer to Queen Consort Camilla, who married William’s father, King Charles III, in 2005, as “grandmother” or even “step-grandmother,” according to royal biographer Angela Levin’s new book Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort.
Daily Mail

'We've got a very tiny 3.4lb baby': Simon Thomas reveals his newborn daughter won't be coming home for 'about five to six weeks' after being born eight weeks early

Simon Thomas has revealed his newborn daughter will not be coming home for about five to six weeks after being born eight weeks early. The presenter, 49, took to Instagram on Wednesday to confirm that his wife Derrina, 31, had given birth to a baby girl after falling 'rapidly ill' from preeclampsia.
Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy

