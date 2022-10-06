Read full article on original website
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Fired Sunday
The NFL world is calling for a veteran referee to be fired on Sunday afternoon. It's tough to blame the fans for feeling that way, too. Fans are furious with a terrible roughing the passer penalty called against the Falcons. The penalty, called on defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, extended what could be the Bucs' game-winning drive.
NFL・
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes hangs an old friend out to dry
The Kansas City Chiefs are 3-1. Yes, they should be 4-0 right now, after losing to the Indianapolis Colts, purely by shooting themselves in the foot. Of course, there were other reasons they lost too. Chiefs fans and media will say a large part was because of special teams, and it was.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
NFL・
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes is nearly unstoppable in primetime and against the AFC West
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs (3-1) are facing one of their most deeply ingrained rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3), on Monday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium in week 5. Unfortunately for Raiders fans, the rivalry has been largely lopsided for the better part of a decade since...
Mahomes accepts invite to meet ‘the Fonz’ Henry Winkler in Los Angeles
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes accepted Henry Winkler's dinner invitation and also invited the star to the game against the LA Chargers.
NFL Odds: Raiders vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick – 10/10/2022
The Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs will clash in an AFC West showdown on Monday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium. Are you ready for some football? Well, it’s time to get ready and observe our NFL odds series with a Raiders-Chiefs prediction and pick. The Raiders...
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ newcomer already knows the running joke heading into Raiders week
Everyone knows that the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders are one of the biggest rivalries in the history of the NFL. Yes, there is the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears rivalry. The all-time record between the two teams has the Chiefs with the lead at...
atozsports.com
Raiders get the news they needed the most before game vs. Chiefs
The Las Vegas Raiders have been without a couple of their key players, but that will change soon. Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and linebacker Denzel Perryman are ready to return from concussions. Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin is back from injury, too. This game is a big one for the Raiders. If...
Yardbarker
Gamble Ramble: Betting the Raiders in Week 5 Against the Chiefs
Here we go, the Las Vegas Raiders first primetime game of the season has finally arrived. Monday night, the Raiders travel to Arrowhead to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. This could get ugly, but we can at least try to keep making money along the way. All lines are via DraftKings as of Sunday morning.
KMBC.com
Future doctor pulling double duty as a member of the KC Rumble drum line
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the chiefs take on the raiders tonight, they'll be another doctor on the field at Arrowhead Stadium. It's a beat that fits soon-to-be Doctor D'Angeleau Newsome perfectly. The fourth-year med student's story sounds a little familiar. The doctor is used to playing his drum...
