KAAL-TV
Jury in 3rd trial won’t hear earlier results in Whitmer plot
The results of two federal trials won’t be shared with jurors hearing evidence against three men who are charged in connection with a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a judge said Monday. Defense lawyers pressed a judge in Jackson, Michigan, to let the jury know what happened...
KAAL-TV
Florida shrimpers race to get battered fleet back to sea
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The seafood industry in southwest Florida is racing against time and the elements to save what’s left of a major shrimping fleet — and a lifestyle — that was battered by Hurricane Ian. The storm’s ferocious wind and powerful surge...
KAAL-TV
6 wolves poisoned in northeast Washington, reward offered
COLVILLE, Wash. (AP) — Six wolves found dead this year in northeast Washington were poisoned and a reward is being offered for tips leading to a conviction in the case, officials said Monday. Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said the agency has been investigating wolf deaths...
KAAL-TV
Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebrated Monday
(ABC 6 News) – Indigenous Peoples’ Day is being observed Monday as a federal holiday, which honors Native Americans, their land and cultures. Although the holiday has been recognized in some cities, counties and states for years, President Joe Biden formally declared it a federal holiday in 2021. The holiday is also observed along with Columbus Day, which was established by Congress in 1937.
KAAL-TV
Study: Most Maine schools fall short on Wabanaki history
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Maine Department of Education is not doing enough to enforce a decades-old law requiring students to be taught about Native American history, leading most schools to fall short, according to a study. The study, released on Monday, which is Indigenous Peoples Day in Maine,...
KAAL-TV
Forecasters tracking new storm for Alaska’s Arctic coast
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A fall storm packing strong winds damaged roofs and windows in parts of western and northwest Alaska and resulted in flooding of roads in the far northern city of Utqiagvik, according to damage reports, with a new storm expected to hit the Arctic coast this week.
KAAL-TV
300 Southeast MN snowplow operators meet for winter preparations
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced that over 300 snowplow operators in the southeast part of the state will meet in Rochester for winter preparations. The meetings, some remotely, will happen over the next two weeks. During the meetings, snowplow operators from MnDOT District...
