Read full article on original website
Wendi Lynne Pedigo
4d ago
Every time I think there may still be a little bit of hope for humanity, two slimetrails like these guys come along polluting up the oxygen and the gene pool. C'mon, Karma, you're on!
Reply
3
Related
WTVCFOX
Man charged with shooting brother in Chattanooga, dumping him at local hospital
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man faces charges in Chattanooga after police say he shot his brother. The incident happened in early September. Police were only able to make an arrest after the victim became conscious to tell investigators what happened. A police report we obtained says just after midnight...
wrganews.com
Rome Police respond to Fatal Shooting
At about 4:30 pm on Friday, Rome police officers responded to a 911 report of a subject allegedly being shot at a Hosea Street address. According to Debbie Burnett at the Rome Police Department, upon arrival at the scene officers located both the suspect and the victim at the residence.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for October 10
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. Joshua Britt was arrested for Possession of Heroin for Resale and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia following a traffic stop. 22-013920- 4145 Ringgold Road- Narcotics- During the above listed traffic stop Megan Jackson was issued a misdemeanor citation for Simple...
Polk Jail report – Monday, October 10, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Monday, October 10, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Monday, October 10, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDEF
Davis Lundy resigns as Mayor Wamp advisor after DUI arrest
COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A top advisor for County Mayor Weston Wamp has resigned after an arrest in Collegedale last week. Davis Lundy was charged with DUI, open container and marijuana possession. He was pulled over by a Collegedale officer Thursday night around 11PM. The officer said he followed...
weisradio.com
6lbs Meth Seized, 4 Arrests, 3 Search Warrants Executed, In 2 Counties
Rory Bentley Shankles (62 of Henagar) was charged with Trafficking in Any Illegal Drug and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Brenda Annette Scott (54 of Henagar) was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia after DeKalb County Narcotics Agents and Henagar Police Officers went to a residence on Tinker Drive in Henagar after receiving information about drug activity. During the search of the residence, approximately 5 lbs. of methamphetamine was discovered and seized as well as Ecstasy and drug paraphernalia.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests October 3-9
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Oct. 3-9. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WDEF
Officers make 4 arrests and confiscate 5 pounds of meth on Sand Mountain
FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – DeKalb County Narcotics officers made a raid after getting information on drug activity in the Henagar area. They say they served three search warrants that netted them more than six pounds of meth. They got 5 pounds of it at a home on tinker...
IN THIS ARTICLE
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For October 7, 2022
Nancy Beegle, 64 of Centre, charged with Domestic Violence 3rd degree by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department. Robert Abernathy, 42 of Centre, charged with 4 counts of failure to appear on previous charges by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department. Rebecca Norwood, 55 of Piedmont, charged with 2 counts of failure...
WTVC
Murfreesboro teenager still missing, may be in Chattanooga area
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A teenager reported missing in Rutherford County is still missing months later. 17-year-old Malia Warlick was last seen on April 27, 2022. Warlick is biracial, 5 foot 8 inches tall and weights 160 pounds. When she was last seen, her hair was dyed red. WKRN reports...
WDEF
Georgia authorities helping look for fugitive from North Dakota
Authorities in Gilmer County, Georgia are asking for the public’s help in finding a fugitive from North Dakota. Leonard Higdon, Jr. is wanted by the Williston Police Department on multiple felony charges. Officials say Higdon has ties to both Gilmer and Fannin counties. They say he should be considered...
mymix1041.com
Minor arrested, found with notebook of “concerning entries” related to Meigs County High School
The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday they’re investigating after a minor was arrested and found to have a notebook containing “concerning entries” about Meigs County High School. Officials said the juvenile had been arrested off school property, outside of school hours, and was later found...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDEF
RV Explodes in Murray County
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — An RV exploded this morning at 411 River Rest Campground in Murray County. According to the campground manager, two people were injured — both of whom were owners of the RV. “They were up and trying to start their breakfast, and the story we get...
wbhfradio.org
Two Adairsville Men Injured in Hay Fire and BCFES Responds to Hay Fire on Bartow Floyd County Line
On Sunday, October 9th, at approximately 4:25 p.m. Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched to 342 Stoners Road Adairsville for a fire, no structure was endangered. Crews were advised that a man had possibly been burned. A tractor and hay bailer were on fire and had caught the field on fire. Engine 10 arrived on the scene to find approximately 1 acre of a hay field on fire along with a hay bailer and tractor. Georgia Forestry was requested for assistance. Multiple engine crews arrived on the scene and were able to successfully contain the fire to the field of origin. BCFES crews were able to save 2 nearby tractors and 3 structures from the fire. The hay bailer was a total loss and the tractor that pulled it received damage from the fire. A man sustained burns to his back and was transported to a hospital by Metro Atlanta Ambulance Services. There was a second male who said he also had burns to his hands, he went to the hospital in a personal vehicle. No other injuries were reported. Approximately 11 acres of the field burned.
WATE
Athens Police apprehend aggravated robbery suspect
ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is facing charges related to a shooting that occurred Monday in the 600 block of College Street, according to the Athens Police Department. A news release shared by the agency states officers responded to the scene and initially made contact with a man suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken via EMS to a local hospital and was eventually flown to an undisclosed trauma center for surgery. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.
walkercountyga.gov
Nearly 3,400 Walker County Customers to be Equipped for Fiber Internet
LaFayette, GA – Nearly 3,400 homes and businesses in unserved and underserved parts of Walker County will, for the first time, be equipped for high-speed fiber internet. The nearly $11.3 million project to provide fiber internet to LaFayette, Kensington, Noble, Villanow and nearby parts of Walker County is expected to be completed by 2024. It is the result of a public–private partnership between the county and Kinetic.
WTVCFOX
Man shot several times in Chattanooga Tuesday after dispute turned violent, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was shot multiple times in Chattanooga Tuesday night after a dispute turned violent, the Chattanooga Police Department says. The shooting happened on the 700 block of East 48th Street:. CPD says they were told about a dispute between two people that turned violent. CPD...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman ambushed, chased on Kennesaw Mountain trail: 'She did all the right things'
KENNESAW, Ga. - Superintendent of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park is praising the quick thinking of a woman who was ambushed and chased by man wearing a ski mask while walking her dog earlier this week. Wednesday, Superintendent Gamman talked to FOX 5 about their investigation saying rangers have stepped...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for October 11
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, October 11. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Nathaniel Bailey – Possession Fentanyl, Possession Fentanyl/Resale, Public Intoxication, Drug Paraphernalia. Danny Botts – Suspended DL/Alias Cap, Speeding. Jonathan Brown – Suspended DL,...
Comments / 3