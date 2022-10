MERCED, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a California man in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle. The Merced County District Attorney's Office on Monday filed four counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances against Jesus Salgado. He could spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole. Salgado is accused of kidnapping the family at gunpoint from their trucking business on Oct. 3. Authorities say Salgado, a former employee with a longstanding dispute, likely killed them within an hour. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon. It isn't clear whether he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

MERCED COUNTY, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO