Read full article on original website
Related
montanarightnow.com
California governor's wife among accusers at Weinstein trial
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is among the accusers of Harvey Weinstein who will testify at his rape and sexual assault trial that began Monday. An attorney for Jennifer Siebel Newsom, who is a documentary filmmaker and actor, says in a statement Monday that she “intends to testify at his trial in order to seek some measure of justice for survivors.” Jury selection began Monday in Los Angeles and is expected to last several days. Weinstein, who is already serving a 23-year sentence for a conviction in New York, is charged with 11 counts of rape and sexual assault. He has pleaded not guilty.
montanarightnow.com
California man charged in family's kidnapping, slaying
MERCED, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a California man in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle. The Merced County District Attorney's Office on Monday filed four counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances against Jesus Salgado. He could spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole. Salgado is accused of kidnapping the family at gunpoint from their trucking business on Oct. 3. Authorities say Salgado, a former employee with a longstanding dispute, likely killed them within an hour. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon. It isn't clear whether he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
montanarightnow.com
Governor voids territorial orders targeting Native Americans
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's governor has voided four pre-statehood proclamations that targeted Native Americans during what was a tumultuous time across the western frontier. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham described the 19th century proclamations by former territorial governors as offensive. She said rescinding the proclamations would help to heal old wounds and build bonds with Native American communities. One proclamation called for Native Americans to be excluded from the census, while others targeted “hostile Indians” during the decades when the federal government tried to defeat Navajos, Apaches and others. A Santa Fe historian discovered the proclamations in the archives of a California library and brought them to the attention of tribal and state officials.
montanarightnow.com
Ian leaves scenes of recovery, despair on Florida coast
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A few miles meant the difference between life and death on the Florida coast when Hurricane Ian struck. And contrasting scenes of recovery and destruction show how a disaster can mean different things to different people. At one spot, a crowd of locals gather at a motel's outdoor tiki bar for drink specials and live music. But a few miles away, entire families are staying at a mass shelter housing more than 500 storm victims. Relief worker Arlan Fuller says a combination of factors including location, the sturdiness of buildings and peoples' means determined how well they fared in the storm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montanarightnow.com
Sheriff defends Texas seven generations after ancestors fought for independence
(The Center Square) – A sheriff whose ancestors fought and died in the American Revolution and the Texas Revolution is continuing the fight for freedom in Goliad, Texas, this time against criminal cartels involved in a massive human and drug trafficking operation, he says. Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd,...
montanarightnow.com
Flags in Montana ordered to be flown at half staff in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day
HELENA, Mont. - Flags flown in Montana have been ordered to be flown at half-staff Sunday in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day. Governor Greg Gianforte issued the order for flags flown over state buildings and grounds in the State of Montana to be flown at half staff through Sunset on Oct. 9.
Comments / 0