The story behind Trump’s claim that Bush senior stashed documents in a bowling alley
Donald Trump accused former president George HW Bush of hiding classified documents in a “bowling alley” during a rally in Arizona on Sunday.Mr Trump claimed that many former presidents had stored millions of pages of documents in warehouses “with damaged main doors”.The former president said that senior Bush “took millions and millions of documents to a former bowling alley pieced together with what was then an old and broken Chinese restaurant”.“They put them together. And it had a broken front door and broken windows. Other than that it was quite secure,” Mr Trump added.In fact, he even demanded to...
Top House Republicans campaign for Majewski; call 9th District a 'key' to winning majority
Two of the country’s top House Republicans were in Toledo on Monday to campaign for candidate J.R. Majewski, calling Ohio’s 9th District seat a key to taking back a GOP majority in Congress. Mr. Majewski was joined by U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R., Urbana) and National Republican Congressional Committee chairman and U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer (R., Minn.) for a fund-raiser at the Toledo Club. The private event was closed to the media, but all three spoke to The Blade before the event. Ohio’s 9th District seat, held for nearly 40 years by Toledo Democrat Marcy Kaptur, would be a major pickup for the GOP in the midterm elections. Mr. Emmer was confident in the party’s ability not only to take back the majority but also to do it with the help of Mr. Majewski. “I think a whole new group of Republicans is going to come in ... because we will win the majority back. The question is by how many seats,” Mr. Emmer said. “J.R. in this seat, I think, is key because you’ve got a seat that Democrats theoretically, even though it was different before the redistricting, have held for decades.”
Service members sound alarm against 'extremely woke' military
Current and former service members expressed their views on the direction of the military, voicing concerns that the military has become too "woke" in recent years.
Feehery: Crime and punishment; law and order
It doesn’t take a reading of Fyodor Dostoevsky’s famous novel to understand that crime and punishment in modern-day America is seriously out of whack. President Biden announced the other day that he was going to pardon all those Americans with federal convictions of illegal pot possession, which is pretty funny because currently there is nobody in…
Trump news – live: Vance slated for ‘kissing Trump’s ass’ as new details of McCarthy’s Jan 6 call emerge
Trump-backed Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance was ridiculed by his opponent last night for “kissing ass” to get the former president’s endorsement.In a televised debate, Mr Vance’s Democratic opponent Tim Ryan quoted Mr Trump himself describing how Mr Vance had gone about securing his support.Accusing Mr Vance of a “lack of courage,” Mr Ryan declared: “I’m from Ohio I don’t kiss anyone’s ass like him. Ohio needs an ass-kicker, not an ass-kisser.”Meanwhile, an extract from an upcoming book on the GOP’s support for Mr Trump has revealed new details of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s infamous call with Mr...
