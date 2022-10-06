Read full article on original website
What Brent Venables had to say after the Sooners' 49-0 shutout loss to Texas: Part I
DALLAS — The Sooners hit a new low-of-lows in 2022 and were blown out 49-0 by the Texas Longhorns Saturday afternoon at the Cotton Bowl in the annual Red River Showdown. For the first time since the final year of the John Blake era in 1998, the Sooners have dropped their first three league contests, as they’re now 3-3 overall in the opening season of the Brent Venables era. And to be quite frank, this looked like a John Blake team performance.
Four-star running back Roderick Robinson II flips to Georgia
San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln four-star running back Roderick Robinson II II has flipped his commitment to Georgia from UCLA following a weekend visit to Athens, highlighted by the Bulldogs win over Auburn. Robinson ranks as the nation's No. 15 running back per the 247Sports Composite and adds to a UGA...
Everything Mike Norvell said after FSU's loss at NC State about the final play, officiating, and more
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Florida State coach Mike Norvell, perturbed with officiating and upset with his team's performance, spoke about the Seminoles' 19-17 loss at NC State on Saturday evening. The coach's interview after the game can be viewed below. Opening Statement. Alright, first off, congratulations to NC State. They did...
Stetson Bennett injury update from Georgia football coach Kirby Smart
On the surface, the passing stats from Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett in the 42-10 victory over Auburn, 22-of-32 (68.75%) for 208 yards, do not appear notable in any way. But included in those incompletions were several missed opportunities due to throws being off the mark, and several quick strike and screen attempts appeared to be a struggle for the sixth-year signal caller. During the CBS broadcast, it was noted that Bennett was dealing with a shoulder issue. While Smart did not mention anything in his postgame press conference, on Monday he did indicate his starting quarterback was dinged up but not necessarily injured.
Jim Harbaugh provides update on RB coach Mike Hart after seizure
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh offered a brief postgame update after RB coach Mike Hart suffered a seizure during the first quarter of the Wolverines’ victory over Indiana on Saturday afternoon. “Mike had a medical emergency during the game and he’s in stable condition,” Harbaugh...
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 7
The Texas Longhorns are a different team with Quinn Ewers at quarterback and made a statement on Saturday against Oklahoma, potentially bullying their way into the Week 7 AP Top 25. One team that will move up in our projection for the latest rankings is Tennessee, who stayed unbeaten with a dominant victory at previously 25th-ranked LSU. The Vols led from start to finish and left a mark in Baton Rouge, setting up next weekend's gargantuan matchup against top-ranked Alabama at Neyland Stadium.
Jimbo Fisher details final play of Texas A&M's loss at Alabama, what happened
Texas A&M's final play came up just short during Saturday night's 24-20 loss at top-ranked Alabama, an epic finish at the goal line inside Bryant-Denny Stadium that left Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher impressed with his team's heart in the aftermath. Texas A&M was a 24-point underdog in the game and was searching for its second straight win over the Crimson Tide after upsetting Alabama in a similar scenario last season in College Station.
WR Terry Lockett no longer with Michigan State's program
Junior wide receiver Terry Lockett is no longer a member of the Michigan State football program, a team spokesperson confirmed Saturday. Lockett has not appeared in a game for the Spartans this season and was not seen on the field warming up ahead of Saturday's game against Ohio State. The...
What Kansas State players said after their 10-9 win at Iowa State
This is what Kansas State players said after their 10-9 win at Iowa State on Saturday, October 8, 2022. "I was falling the whole time I felt like going into the route I got knocked over and I was stumbling and I look up and he threw the ball and I caught a turn and got hit and stumbling again so I was making sure to stay up, really just trying to stay up because I knew once I got out because I didn't see nobody around me as I was falling that I was going to score on that. Just trying to stay up."
No. 12 Oregon announces uniforms for week eight vs. No. 11 UCLA
Early on Monday morning, the Oregon Ducks announced what uniforms they'll be wearing for their upcoming matchup against No. 11 UCLA on October 22nd. Oregon picked a completely new combination, going with black jerseys, pants, and helmets with pink and electric green accents. The helmet features black to pink ombre wings. The pink accents come during October, which Cancer Awareness Month runs through. Oregon has used pink in its uniforms before, most recently in 2014.
NFL 'Noles Week 5 Results: Chiefs defeat Raiders on MNF
Week 5 of the NFL Schedule is now complete. Below is a look at all of the results for former Florida State standouts:. Monday Night Football: Kansas City Chiefs 30, Las Vegas Raiders 29. Chiefs: Defensive end Joshua Kaindoh was inactive. Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi started. He had three tackles,...
Alabama lands in-game commitment from elite WR Ryan Williams
Alabama is on the board in 2025, as four-star wide receiver Ryan Williams of Saraland (Ala.) committed to the Crimson Tide shortly before kickoff on Saturday evening. The nation’s No. 25 overall prospect in the initial 247Sports Top100 committed to the Tide over a number of early offers from Auburn, Michigan, Tennessee, and others.
Nick Saban, Jalen Milroe assess QB's first start vs. Texas A&M
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – For the first time since January of 2021, a player other than Bryce Young started a game at quarterback for Alabama. With last year’s Heisman winner still dealing with an injured shoulder, the Crimson Tide turned to Jalen Milroe against the Texas A&M Aggies. Milroe,...
Preps To Pros: Why Louisville is an under-the-radar job for Matt Rhule
In this excerpt of Preps To Pros, Andrew Ivins gives his reasons to believe that Louisville could be an under-the-radar landing spot for Matt Rhule.
Everything Coach Mark Stoops said about Mississippi State
#16 Mississippi State (5-1, 2-1 SEC) will travel to #22 Kentucky (4-2, 1-2 SEC) for a Top-25 match-up at Kroger Field. The Bulldogs have lost in their last three trips to Lexington. Mississippi State's last win in the Commonwealth came in 2014 when Dak Prescott led the #1 ranked Bulldogs to a hard fought win over the Wildcats. State leads the all-time series 25-24.
Michigan State football post-game grades: Ohio State
Michigan State was able to keep Saturday’s visit from No. 3 Ohio State competitive for about a half. An early pick-six prevented the margin from snowballing on the Spartans too quickly, as that was the only drive among Ohio State’s first eight series that didn’t result in the Buckeyes reaching the end zone.
Mel Tucker torched by media after Michigan State football's fourth straight loss, blowout vs. Ohio State
"Obviously, very disappointed in the outcome of the game,” Tucker said. “Just very disappointed in the outcome. Obviously, I’m not real happy right now, so I’m gonna keep it very short.”. Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live...
Brian Kelly scorched after LSU's blowout loss to Tennessee
The loss was LSU's second-worst all-time against the Vols and snapped the Tigers' five-game winning streak in the series. Kelly's team will drop out of the national rankings with the loss and LSU's first SEC loss of the season ends a four-game streak since the season opener. "That’s on me,"...
Michigan State football notes: Mangham 'progressing nicely,' Henderson and Slade 'getting closer'
After being strapped to a backboard and carted off the Spartan Stadium field early in Saturday’s game against Ohio State, Michigan State safety Jaden Mangham was able to return to the sideline before the conclusion of the Spartans’ 49-20 loss. Mangham was taken to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing for further evaluation before rejoining his coaches and teammates in the stadium.
Adam & Ross on Team Mood, D-Line, Caleb Hood, Defensive Standouts
North Carolina football is 5-1 and 2-0 in the ACC following the 27-24 win at Miami. The Tar Heels will take their undefeated conference record on the road again vs. Duke on Saturday in Wallace Wade Stadium. The mood is a little different right now for Carolina compared to what it felt like after the shellacking they took at the hands of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. On Monday, Inside Carolina's Adam Smith and Ross Martin convened to talk about the press conference of head coach Mack Brown, offensive coordinator Phil Longo, and defensive coordinator Gene Chizik., and break down the state of UNC football.
