Habersham County, GA

FOX Carolina

Anderson Co. firefighter hit by car after running out of gas

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office confirmed that a City of Anderson firefighter died on Monday afternoon following a crash along Midway Road. The Coroner’s Office said the victim had reportedly run out of gas near Stevens Court and was trying to fill up his...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Habersham County, GA
WGAU

Drug agents report fentanyl haul in Hall Co

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies recovered more than $170 thousand worth of fentanyl tablets found at a Gainesville shipping hub. Drug agents say the fentanyl was being shipped from California to Oakwood. There are, so far, no reports of any arrests. From WSB TV…. Agents found...
HALL COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Runaway Habersham teens missing for 3 weeks located in Asheville

Two Habersham County 16-year-olds who were missing for three weeks are back home, safe with their families. Joseph Attard of Cornelia and his girlfriend Dorothy Krei of Clarkesville were picked up by police in Asheville, North Carolina, Attard’s mom says. “They were in a group of homeless and street...
ASHEVILLE, NC
wrwh.com

White County Delays Opening Hulsey Road Convenience Center

(Cleveland)- White County has announced that they have delayed the reopening of the White County Convenience Center located on Hulsey Road by one day. The convenience center has been closed since September 26, for the purpose of replacing the building located at the facility. The center was scheduled to reopen...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
healthleadersmedia.com

Chief Nurse Builds a Kinder World Within the Walls of Northside Hospital Forsyth

The Kindness Initiative has changed the culture as it’s expanded throughout the Northside Hospital System. — Carolyn Booker, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, chief nursing officer of Northside Hospital Forsyth, in Cumming, Georgia, was troubled how violence was making its way into places she considered to be sacred and safe: schools, churches, and hospitals.
CUMMING, GA
nowhabersham.com

Afternoon house fire guts Gainesville mobile home

The Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an early afternoon residential fire. Around 12:45 p.m. on October 7, Hall County E-911 dispatched crews to the scene in the 5300 block of Elrod Road in Gainesville. When firefighters arrived, they found the double-wide mobile home “fully involved,” says Hall County Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Kimberlie Ledsinger.
GAINESVILLE, GA
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teen in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen who was last seen on Friday. According to deputies, 16-year-old Desiree Crew was last seen along Green Tree Road in Anderson. If anyone has information about her location, call the sheriff’s office or...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
accesswdun.com

Hall County hires new Public Information Officer

Hall County Government has named Sarah Crowe as the organization’s new Public Information Officer. Crowe fills the role vacated by Katie Crumley, who began serving as Hall County’s Communications and Strategic Engagement Manager on July 1. Crowe most recently served as Career Services and Georgia Occupational Award of...
HALL COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Two people wounded in latest shootings in downtown Athens

A University of Georgia student is one of two people recovering from what are called non life-threatening injuries after a weekend shooting in downtown Athens: Athens-Clarke County Police say they arrested a suspect in the shooting that happened near the corner of Clayton and Pulaski streets. From WSB TV…. Two...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Funeral arrangements announced for slain Jefferson High School student

Funeral services will be held this week for a star Jefferson High School football player who was shot to death on Wednesday in Lawrenceville. Elijah DeWitt, 18, was found dead with a gunshot wound at about 8:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills Mall near Dave & Busters. Two Lawrenceville teens were arrested on Friday and charged in the death investigation.
JEFFERSON, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Three people arrested in Hall County for illegal gambling

According to authorities, three men were arrested on Thursday, Oct. 6 in Hall County for illegal gambling following a multi-agency undercover investigation that was led by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit. The suspects were arrested at three different gas stations in different parts of the county....
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Lawrenceville man charged in a double shooting near the UGA campus

A Gwinnett County man is the main suspect in a double shooting near the University of Georgia (UGA) campus over the weekend. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC), two people were found injured on Saturday just blocks away from the campus. Police were called to West Clayton Street around 2:15 a.m. where a 30-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, who is believed to be a student at the school, both had gunshot wounds. The initial report says both victims are expected to survive.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA

