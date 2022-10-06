Read full article on original website
Traffic Watch: Drivers in North Forsyth County may soon see progress at GA 400/SR 369 construction site
GA 400/SR 369 construction of cloverleaf interchange continues(Photo/Forsyth County "On the Move") (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County is showing off the progress being made at the GA 400/SR 369 interchange construction project.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Hall County (Hall County, GA)
Georgia State Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash occurred on Georgia State Route 52 in Hall County. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Incidents of deer and vehicle collisions on roadway; school issues; mental health and disputes
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 29 – Oct. 6, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Entering Auto...
FOX Carolina
Anderson Co. firefighter hit by car after running out of gas
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office confirmed that a City of Anderson firefighter died on Monday afternoon following a crash along Midway Road. The Coroner’s Office said the victim had reportedly run out of gas near Stevens Court and was trying to fill up his...
Drug agents report fentanyl haul in Hall Co
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies recovered more than $170 thousand worth of fentanyl tablets found at a Gainesville shipping hub. Drug agents say the fentanyl was being shipped from California to Oakwood. There are, so far, no reports of any arrests. From WSB TV…. Agents found...
nowhabersham.com
Runaway Habersham teens missing for 3 weeks located in Asheville
Two Habersham County 16-year-olds who were missing for three weeks are back home, safe with their families. Joseph Attard of Cornelia and his girlfriend Dorothy Krei of Clarkesville were picked up by police in Asheville, North Carolina, Attard’s mom says. “They were in a group of homeless and street...
wrwh.com
White County Delays Opening Hulsey Road Convenience Center
(Cleveland)- White County has announced that they have delayed the reopening of the White County Convenience Center located on Hulsey Road by one day. The convenience center has been closed since September 26, for the purpose of replacing the building located at the facility. The center was scheduled to reopen...
healthleadersmedia.com
Chief Nurse Builds a Kinder World Within the Walls of Northside Hospital Forsyth
The Kindness Initiative has changed the culture as it’s expanded throughout the Northside Hospital System. — Carolyn Booker, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, chief nursing officer of Northside Hospital Forsyth, in Cumming, Georgia, was troubled how violence was making its way into places she considered to be sacred and safe: schools, churches, and hospitals.
nowhabersham.com
Afternoon house fire guts Gainesville mobile home
The Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an early afternoon residential fire. Around 12:45 p.m. on October 7, Hall County E-911 dispatched crews to the scene in the 5300 block of Elrod Road in Gainesville. When firefighters arrived, they found the double-wide mobile home “fully involved,” says Hall County Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Kimberlie Ledsinger.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man arrested for theft of statues from Memorial Park Cemetery
A Gainesville man allegedly drove a stolen truck directly at a Hall County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle before he was arrested Saturday for the August theft of several statues from Memorial Park Cemetery. Warrants were first issued for the arrest of Santiago Morales Villalobos, 24, on Aug. 30, for the...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing teen in Anderson County
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen who was last seen on Friday. According to deputies, 16-year-old Desiree Crew was last seen along Green Tree Road in Anderson. If anyone has information about her location, call the sheriff’s office or...
wrwh.com
Grand Opening Ceremony Held For White County School Based Health Care Facility
(Cleveland)- The White County School System Friday held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the new School-Base Health Care. The program recently approved by the school board is a collaborative effort of White County Family Connection, Medlink Georgia, and White County Schools. The health clinic operated by Medlink is staffed...
Cops: Gainesville cemetery statue thief arrested after pursuit in stolen truck
A man accused of stealing brass animal statues from a Gainesville cemetery has been arrested after allegedly driving his truck directly at a patrol vehicle and leading sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit, officials announced Monday.
UGA student injured in double shooting near campus; Gwinnett man arrested
A Lawrenceville man has been arrested in a shooting that left two people injured just blocks from the University of Georgia campus Saturday morning, according to police.
accesswdun.com
Hall County hires new Public Information Officer
Hall County Government has named Sarah Crowe as the organization’s new Public Information Officer. Crowe fills the role vacated by Katie Crumley, who began serving as Hall County’s Communications and Strategic Engagement Manager on July 1. Crowe most recently served as Career Services and Georgia Occupational Award of...
Two people wounded in latest shootings in downtown Athens
A University of Georgia student is one of two people recovering from what are called non life-threatening injuries after a weekend shooting in downtown Athens: Athens-Clarke County Police say they arrested a suspect in the shooting that happened near the corner of Clayton and Pulaski streets. From WSB TV…. Two...
Man wanted in North Dakota for attempted murder may have fled to Georgia county, police say
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — A North Dakota man is on the run and law officials think he may have fled to Gilmer and Fannin counties. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police are searching for Leonard Higdon, he is wanted for an attack that happened...
accesswdun.com
Funeral arrangements announced for slain Jefferson High School student
Funeral services will be held this week for a star Jefferson High School football player who was shot to death on Wednesday in Lawrenceville. Elijah DeWitt, 18, was found dead with a gunshot wound at about 8:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills Mall near Dave & Busters. Two Lawrenceville teens were arrested on Friday and charged in the death investigation.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Three people arrested in Hall County for illegal gambling
According to authorities, three men were arrested on Thursday, Oct. 6 in Hall County for illegal gambling following a multi-agency undercover investigation that was led by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit. The suspects were arrested at three different gas stations in different parts of the county....
accesswdun.com
Lawrenceville man charged in a double shooting near the UGA campus
A Gwinnett County man is the main suspect in a double shooting near the University of Georgia (UGA) campus over the weekend. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC), two people were found injured on Saturday just blocks away from the campus. Police were called to West Clayton Street around 2:15 a.m. where a 30-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, who is believed to be a student at the school, both had gunshot wounds. The initial report says both victims are expected to survive.
