ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

'No one wants to struggle': Immigrants heartbroken after court rules DACA unlawful

By Rick Jervis, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Leo Medina was working an overnight shift at the Dallas hospital where he works when the news hit him: A federal appeals court in New Orleans had struck a severe blow to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals , the Obama administration-era policy that protects undocumented people brought to this country at a young age.

The news was a blow nationwide for thousands of DACA recipients, Medina included, and those eligible for DACA. It struck a particularly sharp note in his mixed-status family : While he has DACA protection, his younger brother, Carlos Medina, also brought to the U.S. as a minor, does not. After Wednesday's ruling, Carlos Medina's hopes of receiving DACA dimmed to a flicker.

"Devastating," Leo Medina, 24, said. "To me, my family's everything. Doing everything together makes us stronger. Seeing him struggling will make it devastating for the both of us."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RjkL6_0iP2kXtU00
Eva Santos Veloz 32, who has lived in the Bronx, N.Y., since arriving in the U.S. from the Dominican Republic at the age of 9. She works as an organizer with United We Dream and is a DACA recipient. Adrian Childress

The decision from a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit sent shockwaves to DACA-eligible recipients across the United States, including families with both DACA recipients and DACA hopefuls, like the Medinas.

The panel agreed with a lower court ruling that DACA, which has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation and allowed them to legally work, was unlawful but said current recipients could continue to renew their status every two years, as required by the program. It sent the case back to a Texas courtroom to decide on a new Biden administration regulation on the program.

Created by President Barack Obama in 2012 as a temporary solution until Congress passed more permanent legislation, DACA has protected more than 800,000 recipients over the past decade. Today, more than 611,000 people are in the program. Another 80,000 have applied for DACA but their applications are in limbo while the case plays out in court.

The DACA-eligible population earned $23.4 billion in 2017, up from almost $19.9 billion in 2015, according to a report by the New American Economy, a research fund. More than 93% of DACA-eligible individuals were actively employed in 2017.

Biden administration officials denounced the ruling and called on Congress to pass legislation to protect immigrants brought to the United States at a young age.

"I am deeply disappointed by today’s #DACA ruling and the ongoing uncertainty it creates for families and communities across the country," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a tweet . "We are currently reviewing the court’s decision and will work with @TheJusticeDept on an appropriate legal response."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican who filed the initial lawsuit against DACA, also used Twitter to herald the decision. "The appeals court just AFFIRMED my team’s trial court win," the tweet said. "DACA—part of Dems’ program to flood our country with aliens—is illegal & will stay enjoined. Huge victory for the Rule of Law in America!"

Government lawyers could appeal the 5th Circuit Court's decision to the U.S. Supreme Court. But the high court's conservative makeup could risk justices there abolishing the program all together, said Lindsey Harris, a Houston immigration attorney who represents DACA recipients.

Former President Donald Trump tried to dismantle the DACA program in 2017 but in a case decided by the Supreme Court three years later, a 5-4 majority said the Republican president didn't follow the law in ending the program. In that case, Chief Justice John Roberts joined with four liberal justices to allow the policy to continue.

Today's Supreme Court, which enjoys a 6-3 conservative majority, could return a very different ruling, Harris said.

"DACA is definitely in jeopardy at this point," she said. "It is a different Supreme Court, if and when we get there. It seems likely they could end it."

Gaby Pacheco, director of advocacy at TheDream.US, which supplies scholarships to immigrant youths, said her organization posted a message via social media after Wednesday's ruling offering support to scholars.

As conservative administrations and states continue to attack the program, DACA recipients live in a constant state of siege, she said. Many DACA recipients have started families of their own and their fear extends to their spouses and children, Pacheco said.

"They’ve grown up here, they feel they're American, this is their country, but they're constantly being reminded otherwise," she said. "It's heartbreaking that people are living court case to court case, administration to administration."

Leo Medina said he plans to have a long talk with his brother, Carlos, to discuss Wednesday's ruling and brainstorm alternative plans. The brothers were brought to Texas by their parents from Mexico as minors. Leo Medina was accepted into DACA in 2014, giving him protection from deportation and allowing him to land well-paying jobs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13I0JL_0iP2kXtU00
Carlos Medina, 20, was brought to the U.S. as an infant by his parents from Mexico on a touriist visa and the family decided to over stay their visa. Carlos' two older brothers have received Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), protecting them from deportation but his petition to receive the same protection has stalled as DACA is challenged in the courts. Omar Ornelas/El Paso Times

Carlos Medina, 21, applied for the program last year, but his application was frozen when the case went to court. He's been able to hold only menial jobs with his father at construction sites and is at risk of being deported each day.

"I’m bummed out," Carlos Medina said. "I was basically putting all my hopes into [DACA]. I hoped it would give me better work opportunities, better life opportunities, better overall living."

The Medina family's struggles are being felt nationwide -- 1.5 million people live with a DACA recipient, according to the Center for American Progress .

Wednesday's ruling brings a fresh urgency to the stress the family has been living under for years, Leo Medina said.

"We want the same thing as everyone else at the end of day," he said. "We want better jobs, better opportunities, a better life. No one wants to struggle. We’re here to better ourselves."

Follow Jervis on Twitter: @MrRJervis.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'No one wants to struggle': Immigrants heartbroken after court rules DACA unlawful

Comments / 260

fed up
4d ago

blame your illegal parents....they put you in this mess. and don't tell me not know about the country of origin when send money there and constant cell. phone ca.ls to family stays connected....you got your education your parents wanted....now take it and improve your home country

Reply(9)
175
debar
4d ago

They were brought here as kids but why have they not tried to become legal. They and their parents have had all these years to work on it

Reply(20)
128
Skye
4d ago

To bad. Their PARENTS BROKE THE LAW. WHAT OVMIT DID WAS ILLEGAL. COMING HERE ILLEGALLY HAS CONSEQUENCES. BLAME YOUR PARENTS, THEY BROUGHT YOU HERE. NO ONE ASKED FOR YOU TO COME. YOU'RE NOT SPECIAL. MY PARENTS CAME LEGALLY, WHY SHOULD YOU BE SPECIAL YOU'RE NOT.

Reply(5)
114
Related
Washington Examiner

Biden moves to open up public benefits to illegal immigrants

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Biden administration is undermining Congress's authority with a new immigration rule.]. In its latest effort to “remove barriers” to immigration, the Department of Homeland Security is finalizing the long-awaited public charge rule , codifying a weak standard that upends congressional intent, decades of precedent, and the core American value of self-reliance .
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case

In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.On her second day on the nine-member court, Justice Jackson argued that the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments – drafted in the bloody aftermath of the US Civil War – were written with the explicit purpose of providing equal opportunity and rights to formerly enslaved people.A long-standing perspective among conservative...
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Voices: John Roberts apparently doesn’t understand what the Supreme Court is

Supreme Court justices are political actors, and as such, they sometimes try to justify themselves to the public. They often do this, ironically, by insisting that they have no need or responsibility to justify themselves to the public.Chief Justice John Roberts unfurled this self-refuting argument once again over the weekend. He did so in a somewhat more strident register than usual, as the Court’s approval has plummeted to a ludicrous historical low of 25 percent.“If the court doesn’t retain its legitimate function of interpreting the Constitution, I’m not sure who would take up that mantle,” Roberts said in his first...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RadarOnline

Hunter Biden DEMANDS Support Payments For 4-Year-Old Love Child Be LOWERED Due To 'Substantial Material Change' In Income

Hunter Biden recently demanded his support payments for his love child be lowered due to an alleged “substantial material change” in his income, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising demand came on Monday when President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son filed a request in the Circuit Court of Independence County, Arkansas where his 4-year-old love child, Navy Joan, lives with her mother and Hunter’s ex-girlfriend, Lunden Roberts.According to the court filing, Hunter cited “a substantial material change” in his “financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income” as a reason for the request.But despite the embattled younger Biden’s attempt to lower his...
RELATIONSHIPS
Salon

“Shameful”: Republicans unanimously block bill that would force them to reveal dark-money donors

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Proponents of democracy responded with disgust Thursday after Senate Republicans filibustered the popular DISCLOSE Act, which seeks to expose the super-wealthy donors who are spending unlimited amounts of undisclosed money to ensure that the U.S. government advances their interests at the expense of the vast majority.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
CBS News

Supreme Court rules execution of Alabama inmate Alan Miller can proceed

A divided U.S. Supreme Court said Alabama can proceed Thursday night with the execution of an inmate convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting. Justices in a 5-4 decision vacated an injunction that had prevented the lethal injunction of Alan Miller going forward. The decision reversed rulings by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and a federal judge that the lethal injection could not go forward after Miller's attorneys said the state lost his paperwork requesting an alternative execution method.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daca#Illegal Immigrants#Deportation#Lower Court#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Racism#The U S Court Of Appeals#The 5th Circuit
Fox News

Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional

A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Blame the Supreme Court for Trump Judge Aileen Cannon’s Awful Mar-a-Lago Ruling

Former President Donald Trump has been granted the opportunity to throw a wrench into the progress of the Justice Department’s investigation into his wrongful squirreling of classified documents and other public-owned documents at Mar-a-Lago. Earlier this month, his eleventh-hour appointee to the federal bench, Judge Aileen Cannon, indulged his most expansive claim, allowing Trump to assert that “executive privilege” could possibly apply to thousands of documents wrongfully held at Mar-a-Lago and appointing a special master to screen the documents before federal criminal investigators may have access to them. On Thursday, Cannon declined to stay that ruling as it pertains even to documents marked classified, over which there is clearly no basis for Trump to assert that his executive privilege trumps that of the current administration. In so doing, Cannon reaffirmed her unprecedented ruling that the “special master” is to screen those documents for executive privilege. She simultaneously continued to block the government from using the documents in the pending criminal investigation and rejected the Justice Department’s request that she require her special master to act expeditiously. This attempted expansion of executive privilege stretches the doctrine to its absolute limit. At the same time, even in its more modest form, the Supreme Court’s recognition of executive privilege in U.S. v. Nixon—a case I argued and in which Nixon’s claims of executive privilege over White House tapes failed—has proven to be an utter disaster for democracy without this possible gross expansion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
americanmilitarynews.com

On video: Migrants at VP Harris’ home say border’s ‘open,’ one says ‘we came illegally’

Multiple migrants who had been bussed from the U.S. southern border and dropped off outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington D.C. admitted on camera that they entered the U.S. through an “open” border despite Harris’ claims that the border is secure. One migrant even admitted to entering the country “illegally.”
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

634K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy