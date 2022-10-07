ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Kelly criticizes Biden, Masters backtracks in Senate debate

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QJYKc_0iP2kG8N00

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly distanced himself from President Joe Biden on Thursday, calling the U.S.-Mexico border “a mess” and saying his party doesn't understand border issues during his first and only debate against his Republican challenger Blake Masters.

Masters, trying to back away from some of the hard-line positions he took during the bruising GOP primary, said there should be some limits on abortion but not a national ban, conceded after a few prompts that Biden was the legitimately elected president and acknowledged that he hadn’t seen evidence the 2020 vote count was rigged.

For Masters, the debate was a chance for a reset in his first political campaign, with polls showing he’s trailing Kelly in a race that could help determine party control of the Senate. Kelly, seeking his first full term in office and cognizant of Biden’s faltering approval ratings, sought to portray himself as an effective senator who was working for solutions on the country’s immigration problem and Americans’ economic worries.

On defense over an issue that Republicans have made a central plank of their bid to retake the Senate majority, Kelly said he's stood up to his party when necessary to stem the flow of illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

“When I got to Washington, D.C., one of the first things I realized was the Democrats don’t understand this issue,” Kelly said. “And Republicans just want to talk about it, complain about it but actually not do anything about it. They just want to politicize that.”

He pointed to his opposition to Biden’s plans to end a pandemic-era program that allows for the speedy removal of immigrants in the name of public health .

“When the president decided he’s going to do something dumb on this and change the rules, that would create a bigger crisis, I told him he was wrong,” Kelly said.

The Arizona race is one of a handful of contests that Republicans targeted in their bid to take control of what is now a 50-50 Senate. Kelly, a retired astronaut and Navy pilot, first captured the seat in 2020, winning a special election to fill the remainder of the late Sen. John McCain ’s term.

Masters, a protégé of billionaire investor Peter Thiel, was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who cited the candidate’s strident support of his lies about a stolen 2020 election. On Thursday night, Masters tried to pivot away from claims of a rigged election and instead blamed Trump's loss on a conspiracy among powerful institutions.

“I suspect President Trump would be in the White House today if big tech and big media and the FBI didn’t work together to put the thumb on the scale to get Joe Biden in there,” Masters said, claiming institutions conspired to bury news stories about material on a laptop owned by Hunter Biden, the president’s son.

Under repeated questioning, he acknowledged that he hasn’t seen evidence that the vote count or election results were manipulated, as Trump has claimed. Numerous federal and local officials, a long list of courts, top former campaign staffers and even Trump’s own attorney general have all said there is no evidence of the fraud he alleges.

Masters endeared himself to many GOP primary voters with his penchant for provocation and contrarian thinking. But since then, he has struggled to redefine his image for the more moderate swing voters he will need to win in November.

Kelly drew from a pile of controversial statements Masters made during the primary to portray him as an extremist. He repeatedly hammered Masters’ earlier call to “cut the knot” and “privatize Social Security,” a plan that Kelly said would “send your savings to Wall Street.”

Masters later scrubbed some controversial positions from his website. He now says he wants to protect Social Security for older and middle-aged workers while creating a private investment option for younger workers.

On abortion, Masters said Thursday that he’s “pro-life as a matter of conscience” and believes states should be able to set their own laws on terminating pregnancies, but said he’d support federal legislation banning it after 15 weeks gestation.

During the GOP primary, Masters said abortion was “demonic” and called for a federal personhood law that would give fetuses the rights of people.

Kelly said abortion should be a personal decision and said he supports limits from Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturned last summer that guaranteed a right to an abortion.

“I think we all know guys like this, guys that think they know better than everyone about everything,” Kelly said, turning to Masters. “You think you know better than women and doctors about abortion.”

Masters tried to pierce Kelly's image as an independent moderate willing to work across the aisle. He said Kelly has failed to use his leverage to secure the border and is responsible for rising prices that are forcing families to make tough decisions. The Phoenix metro area has been the hardest hit nationally by inflation, according to an analysis by the personal finance website WalletHub.

“Two years ago Mark Kelly stood right there and he promised to be independent,” Masters said in his opening statement, calling Kelly a reliable vote for Biden’s agenda. “But he broke that promise.”

For Masters, the debate was a chance to go on the offensive against Kelly, whose popularity with independents helped him win two years ago in a state long dominated by Republicans.

Thiel, who employed Masters for most of his adult life and bankrolled the candidate's primary campaign, has not opened his wallet for the general election, though he has held fundraisers. A super political action committee controlled by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has pared back its own spending commitments.

That has left Democrats an opening to define Masters on their terms.

Masters met Thiel when Masters took a class that the billionaire taught at Stanford University. They wrote a book together, Thiel hired him and Masters eventually rose to senior positions in Thiel’s foundation and his investment firm.

The debate came less than a week before early and mail voting begins in the state, the methods chosen by at least 80% of voters in Arizona in recent elections.

———

Associated Press writer Bob Christie in Phoenix contributed to this report.

———

For more information on the midterm elections, go to: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Comments / 4

Related
Rolling Stone

Mike Pence Says Stripping Women of Rights More Important Than Midterm Gains

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he believes implementing a national abortion ban and continuing the conservative fight to restrict bodily autonomy for women “is profoundly more important than any short-term politics.” The comments came in an interview with RealClearPolitics, during which Pence urged his fellow Republicans not to “shrink from the fight” after some GOP legislators distanced themselves from an effort by South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham to implement a national abortion ban. Some Republicans are wary that a push for a federal ban could galvenize pro-choice voters in the Novemeber midterms and cost them highly coveted legislative seats.  When...
U.S. POLITICS
Newsweek

Lauren Boebert Reportedly Booed by Crowd, Clashes With Debate Moderator

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert was reportedly booed after she clashed with the moderator of a debate against her Democratic challenger on Saturday night. The debate began with moderator Edie Sonn, of the Colorado Behavioral Health Council, introducing the three panelists who would be asking questions of Boebert, a Republican, and Adam Frisch, a businessman hoping to unseat her in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Thiel
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Mark Kelly
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
TheDailyBeast

Crowd Can’t Stifle Laughter When Ted Cruz Accuses Biden of Giving ‘Unhealthiest’ Presidential Speech

A festival audience just couldn’t hold their laughter when Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) had the audacity to claim President Joe Biden gave the unhealthiest presidential speech he’s ever seen. “Listen, we saw Joe Biden stand up in Pennsylvania and give a speech—bathed in red light like Emperor Palpatine, that was bizarre—where he called half the country fascist, or I guess semi-fascist was the term he uses,” Cruz told the crowd at the Texas Tribune Festival, where he was being interviewed by the Washington Examiner’s David Drucker. “That’s not healthy,” Cruz added. “I’ve never seen a president give a speech like...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Fbi#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Politics Federal#Election Fraud#Politics Whitehouse#Democratic#U S Mexico#Gop#Americans#Republicans#Democrats
Business Insider

Georgia Republican says Herschel Walker became the GOP's Senate pick because he was a 'famous football player' backed by Trump: 'We didn't ask who was the best leader'

Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan slammed the process by which Herschel Walker became a Senate pick. Geoff said Republicans had just looked around to see who Trump supported to select their candidate. "Herschel Walker hasn't earned my respect or my vote," Duncan told CNN. Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan...
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.

On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Business Insider

Herschel Walker fires his campaign's political director for allegedly leaking to the press during the Trump-backed candidate's messiest week to date: report

Senate GOP candidate Herschel Walker has fired his political director during a raging scandal. Republican aide Taylor Crowe was reportedly let go for leaking to the press. Walker is battling headlines about an alleged abortion and attacks from his disillusioned son. Embattled Senate hopeful Herschel Walker has fired his political...
GEORGIA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

860K+
Followers
183K+
Post
484M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy