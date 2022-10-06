ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ipswich, MA

thelocalne.ws

Column: Recycling quiz

Taking out the trash is simple. Everything goes out together, because they have no further use. Taking out the recycling isn't as simple. Sometimes we forget that recyclables are simply industrial raw materials. Manufacturers create specifications for those materials so that their suppliers will know what they need and...
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

Warrant talk to feature on ICAM

ICAM is set to televise the warrant review in advance of special town meeting. Town moderator Tom Murphy and finance committee chair Michael Dougherty will discuss the articles for the special town meeting, which will be held at the Ipswich High School on October 25 at 7 p.m. The show...
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

Group has grand designs for Methodist church

IPSWICH ― When the ceiling collapsed inside the United Methodist Church in 2018, it created a mess ― physical and bureaucratic ― for the church. The physical mess was cleaned up The ceiling was replaced and the floor redone. New chairs have been delivered, and even the organ is due for a final clean out.
IPSWICH, MA
Ray Morley obituary

Ray Morley obituary

Raymond K. Morley Jr. ("Captain" or "Butch") passed away surrounded by his family on October 6, 2022. He was the son of the late Raymond K. Morley Sr. and Lillian (Peverill) Morley. He leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Margaret E. Morley. He was born...
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

Two weekend fires cause damage but no injuries

Ipswich firefighters were kept busy Saturday into Sunday morning with two separate fires. The first report came in at 8:40 p.m. of a house fire at 24 Washington Street. "Residents were advised to evacuate with their pets immediately," the fire department said in a statement. When fire and...
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

Woman injured in crash

IPSWICH — A woman has been taken to Beverly Hospital following a collision that saw a car flipped on to its side and the driver trapped inside. The crash happened at around 12:08 p.m. at 4 Newmarch Street. Residents said a 2022 Honda Civic hit a 2020 Civic, which was parked and unoccupied.
IPSWICH, MA

