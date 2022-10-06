Read full article on original website
Beartracks Bridge Dedication Celebrates History and Community
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On a sun-splashed afternoon in Missoula, officials from the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, the City of Missoula, and Missoula County met together at what is now officially the Beartracks Bridge for a long-awaited dedication ceremony. The first to speak was Stephen Small Salmon of...
State Says Thanks for Missoula’s Patience on Beartracks Bridge
Although there's still some work to complete, engineers with the Montana Department of Transportation are breathing a sigh of relief today, as the community dedicates the new Beartracks Bridge. It's a celebration that originally would have happened last spring, but saw delays for all the same problems that have kept...
Cracks in Missoula’s Northside Bridge Can’t be Fixed Until 2023
Missoula officials are now saying it will take "extensive repairs" before the Northside Pedestrian Bridge can re-open, forcing commuters on foot and two wheels to use detours. The City of Missoula closed the bridge on September 30 after an inspection showed there were "significant fractures" in the bridge's decking and supports. The bridge provides a critical crossing for people trying to cross over the Montana Rail Link track and Missoula switching yard, without having to travel several blocks east or west.
