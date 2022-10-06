Read full article on original website
Related
Tropical Storm Karl forms in the Gulf of Mexico
Tropical Storm Karl formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and eventually some of its moisture could sneak into Texas this weekend.
Bay News 9
Celebrating Mario Molina, a pioneer of climate research
As we celebrate National Hispanic Heritage month, it's hard to imagine where climate research would be right now without the contributions of Mexican chemist Mario Molina. Molina was born in Mexico City, Mexico, March 19, 1943. He’s the first and only Mexican-born scientist to win a Nobel Prize in Chemistry...
Bay News 9
Hurricane Julia hits Nicaragua with torrential rainfall
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Julia hit Nicaragua's central Caribbean coast on Sunday after lashing Colombia's San Andres island, and a weakened storm was expected to emerge over the Pacific. Julia hit as a Category 1 hurricane early Sunday with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph), though...
Bay News 9
Give Kids the World's Night of a Million Lights to return at new venue
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Give Kids the World Village's popular holiday event Night of a Million Lights will return this year after all — but in a new venue. Give Kids the World Village has announced that Night of a Million Lights will return this year. The holiday event...
Comments / 0