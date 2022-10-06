ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame bowl projections following Week 5

 4 days ago
A month into 2022 and Notre Dame is at a fork in the road for the season. After the unexpected loss to Marshall the Irish have bounced back to be 2-2 headed to the Shamrock Series game on Saturday against BYU.

Win this one over the ranked Cougars and all of a sudden 2022 seems like it could end up being a good amount of fun despite that awful start. Lose this one though and all of a sudden you’re looking at what probably at best ends up being a 7-5 season.

So where would any of those possible results leave Notre Dame at season’s end?

Here are what the expert outlets nationally see in terms of Notre Dame’s postseason destination as we make our way into Week 6 of the college football season.

USA TODAY Sports:

College Football News:

CSB Sports:

ESPN - Bonagura:

ESPN’s Bonagura projection: Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs. Indiana

ESPN - Schlabach:

Action Network:

Athlon Sports:

Athlon Sports bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. Florida

247 Sports:

