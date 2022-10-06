CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Life is precious. For some however, they may feel that there is no more hope to be had. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hoping to reach those people through their annual Out of the Darkness Walk. This year’s edition at the Tennessee Riverpark on Sunday was the 18th held in Chattanooga and was attended by around 160 participants.

