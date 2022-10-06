Read full article on original website
Men's Hockey Falls In Overtime to RPI
Troy, N.Y.—The Mercyhurst Men's hockey team closed out their first road trip of the season with a 3-2 overtime loss to RPI. Neither team scored a goal in the first period for the first 17 minutes. However, at the 17:44 mark of the opening period RPI scored to make it 1-0.
Women's Hockey Beats No. 10 Clarkson in Overtime
Erie, Pa.—The Mercyhurst Women's Hockey team faced No. 10 Clarkson for the second straight day at the Mercyhurst Ice Center. Mercyhurst came away with the upset win as they won in overtime 2-1. How it Happened. In the first period the teams played a back and forth game with...
Field Hockey Drop PSAC Opener to Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg, Pa.—The Mercyhurst Field hockey opened PSAC play on Saturday as they traveled to Bloomsburg. The Lakers fell by a score 2-0. In the first quarter neither team tallied a goal while Bloomsburg had four shots on goal, compared to none from the Lakers. The Huskies also drew two corners in the frame.
Men's Hockey Drops First Road Game to RPI
Troy, N.Y.—The Mercyhurst Men's Hockey team went on the road for the first time this season as they face ECAC foe RPI. Despite a late comeback attempt the Lakers fell 6-3. RPI got going very early in the game as they scored just 34 seconds into the game. The Engineers engineered a two goal lead just over two and a half minutes later as they scored again to make it 2-0.
Volleyball Secures First Conference Victory in Comeback Fashion
Erie, Pa.—The Mercyhurst Volleyball team collected their first conference win of the season on Saturday afternoon against Pitt-Johnstown. The Lakers won in comeback fashion after dropping the first set to take the victory in four. How it Happened. Set one began with a convincing performance from the Mountain Cats...
Lakers Fall to Slippery Rock
Slippery Rock, Pa. - Mercyhurst Football was unable to get the win on the road in week six of 2022 as they fell to the Rock by a final of 17-31. The Lakers fell behind in the early going and were never able to catch up as they fall to 2-4 on the year.
Fast Five: Golf Heads to Bloomsburg for Husky Invitational
Erie, Pa.—The Mercyhurst Men's and Women's Golf team head to Bloomsburg on Monday for the Husky Invitational. Both teams are set to play at the Golf Course at Frosty Valley. The women are coming off of a third-place finish at the Guy and Jeanne Kuhn Invitation hosted by Allegheny College. The Lakers posted a team score of 314 on day one led by junior Sophia Carrizosa. The native of Bogota, Columbia placed third overall with a 36-hole total of 155.
Men's Soccer Defeats Gannon by Four Goals
Erie, Pa – Sixth-ranked Mercyhurst Men's Soccer dominates their crosstown rival – Gannon, winning the game by a score of 4-0. The Lakers stay undefeated and strengthen their position at the top of PSAC West Standings to close out the week as they improve to 12-0-1 How It Happened.
Fast Five: Field Hockey Heads Back on the Road To Bloomsburg
Erie, Pa.--The Mercyhurst Field Hockey team returns to action this Saturday, October 8, when they travel to Bloomsburg, Pa to take on the Bloomsburg Huskies. Delfina Magro earned herself PPG's Athlete of the Week after a great performance in her game against Wingate. This is her first honors of the 2022 season. Magro and her teammates got their second win of the season against Wingate with a score of 4-3. Magro helped lead her team to the win by being involved of three of the four goals scored by the Lakers. She scored one, assisted the other two. She also helped force turnovers from Wingate to keep possession of the ball.
Lakers Fall in Three Sets to IUP
Erie, Pa. - Mercyhurst Volleyball did not get their weekend started the way they were hoping as the Lakers took the loss against the Crimson Hawks. The Lakers dropped the match in just three sets falling to 2-14 on the year. How it Happened. IUP wasted no time establishing themselves...
Mercyhurst Tennis Set to Compete in PSAC Tournament
Bloomsburg, Pa. - For the third time in a row, the Lakers head to Bloomsburg with their trip this time around being for the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Singles/Doubles Tournament. Mercyhurst begins their run in the event on Saturday, October 8th, and play through the 10th. 1. Finishing Strong. The...
Mercyhurst Prepares For Another Weekend Slate
Morgantown, WV – The Mercyhurst Men's Water Polo team is back on the road for Morgantown, WV for another Conference Crossover. On Saturday, the Lakers will face Wagner College and Navy while squaring off against Fordham University on Sunday. Last weekend at the Penn State Behrend Tournament the Lakers came away with three wins out of four games and look for similar success this time around.
Women's Bowling Opens Their Season at Home
Erie, Pa – Mercyhurst Women's Bowling returns to action this Saturday, October 8th as they host a tournament at the Rolling Meadows. The first day of the Mercyhurst University Invite is scheduled to start on Saturday at 11:00 AM. The second day of competition is set to kick-off at 9:00 AM.
Averill Park graduate reacts to perfect score on AP exam
AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s a story NEWS10 ABC first told you about: an Averill Park High School student representing the Class of 2022 got a perfect score of 5 on his AP art exam this past spring. Not only did Liam Rounds earn a perfect score, but he also scored the maximum amount […]
Records break at Mohawk Hudson River Marathon
Multiple records were broken at the Mohawk Hudson River Marathon and Half Marathon on Sunday.
Hudson School District cancel remaining football season
The Hudson City School District has decided to cancel the remainder of the varsity football season due to a lack of eligible players. The district made this decision on October 5.
Female high school students partake in ‘Women in the Trades’
The Saratoga Showcase of Homes hosted “Women in the Trades” on Saturday.
Exploring efforts to lower gas prices across the state, country
While New York's gas prices have been ticking down slowly over the past few months, the cost at the pump is still significantly her from this time last year. According to Triple A, the state average is currently $3.61 a gallon. Let's take a look at today's average for a...
10/8/2022: Cool & breezy start to Columbus Day Weekend
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Matt Mackie: A cold front passed us by yesterday, bringing the cool fall feel back to the News10 region in a hurry. A few lake effect rain showers are developing behind that system over central New York. A few of those could clip the southern Adirondacks or western […]
Upstate New York In For October Temperature “Roller Coaster”
The way the weather works in Upstate New York, we are always ready to ride the roller coaster. Ya know, it is usually around this time of year the weather starts getting a little crazy here in the Capital Region. It can be shifty in the summer, but nothing like the swift changes the cooler months can bring. That shiftiness will literally shift into gear this weekend.
