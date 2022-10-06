Erie, Pa.--The Mercyhurst Field Hockey team returns to action this Saturday, October 8, when they travel to Bloomsburg, Pa to take on the Bloomsburg Huskies. Delfina Magro earned herself PPG's Athlete of the Week after a great performance in her game against Wingate. This is her first honors of the 2022 season. Magro and her teammates got their second win of the season against Wingate with a score of 4-3. Magro helped lead her team to the win by being involved of three of the four goals scored by the Lakers. She scored one, assisted the other two. She also helped force turnovers from Wingate to keep possession of the ball.

