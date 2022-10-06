Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDEF
21st Annual Chattanooga Oktoberfest come to First Horizon Pavilion
The 21st annual Oktoberfest kicked off at the First Horizon Pavilion Saturday afternoon. This free two-day festival lasts until 5 p.m. Sunday, October 9th. The event features German cultural experiences such as a live oompah music, authentic food, German contests and games, and polka dancing. Melissa Lail is an organizer...
WDEF
Chattanooga begins week of youth-centered events
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Monday night kicks off a week of events geared toward Chattanooga youth during Hamilton County Schools’ Fall Break. The city’s interim director of community safety, Chris Sands, says an uptick in crime usually happens during the scheduled time off. He says Chattanooga wants to...
WDEF
Georgia authorities helping look for fugitive from North Dakota
Authorities in Gilmer County, Georgia are asking for the public’s help in finding a fugitive from North Dakota. Leonard Higdon, Jr. is wanted by the Williston Police Department on multiple felony charges. Officials say Higdon has ties to both Gilmer and Fannin counties. They say he should be considered...
WDEF
Chattanooga’s Walk to END Alzheimer’s, held Saturday morning
The Alzheimer’s Association held their annual walk to end Alzheimer’s event Saturday morning. A crowd of purple and pin wheels took AT&T Field by storm in show of support. The crowd of supporters walked around the baseball field holding their pin wheel flowers high, that represented how they themselves have been effected by the disease.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDEF
RV Explodes in Murray County
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — An RV exploded this morning at 411 River Rest Campground in Murray County. According to the campground manager, two people were injured — both of whom were owners of the RV. “They were up and trying to start their breakfast, and the story we get...
WDEF
Walker County Town Hall promotes two upcoming developments
WALKER COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — The Walker Co. Government hosted a town hall meeting tonight to discuss updates on two major community developments. Local politicians believe county residents will only benefit from them. County Chairman Shannon Whitfield says he’s heard from some in the community saying they still use...
WDEF
Out of the Darkness Walk Raises Awareness about Suicide Prevention
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Life is precious. For some however, they may feel that there is no more hope to be had. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hoping to reach those people through their annual Out of the Darkness Walk. This year’s edition at the Tennessee Riverpark on Sunday was the 18th held in Chattanooga and was attended by around 160 participants.
WDEF
Davis Lundy resigns as Mayor Wamp advisor after DUI arrest
COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A top advisor for County Mayor Weston Wamp has resigned after an arrest in Collegedale last week. Davis Lundy was charged with DUI, open container and marijuana possession. He was pulled over by a Collegedale officer Thursday night around 11PM. The officer said he followed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDEF
tnAchieves needs 152 mentors for Hamilton County in next 2 weeks
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – With a deadline approaching, our area still needs a lot of volunteers to help out rising college students. The deadline to sign up to be a tnAchieves mento is October 21. And Hamilton County still needs 152 mentors for our local students. The state...
WDEF
New 178 I-24 East exit now open
Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – If you do much driving in downtown Chattanooga, you are no stranger to roadwork and having to navigate around it. TDOT now wants to make motorists aware of a newly completed exit that will help maneuvering around the Scenic City be a little easier. As...
WDEF
What’s Right With Our Schools: Juanita Foster
ROSSVILLE, GA (WDEF) – When Juanita Foster began her teaching career, Dwight D. Eisenhower was in office. Her love of children kept Foster coming back year after year. That kind of dedication is is the bedrock of what’s right with our schools. Ms. Foster says, “I’ve always known...
WDEF
CPD Investigating Amnicola Highway Shooting
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting from early Saturday morning. It happened at 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of Amnicola Highway. Officers were told the shooting stemmed from an argument between two women. The victim was taken to the hospital, but her injuries are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDEF
Red Wolves Punch a Playoff Ticket After 1-0 Win Over North Carolina FC
(press release) The Chattanooga Red Wolves clinched their spot in the USL League One Playoffs for the second year in a row on Saturday night thanks to a 1-0 win over North Carolina FC. The first chance of the match for the Red Wolves would fall to Moe Espinoza in...
Comments / 0