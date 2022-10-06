Read full article on original website
Bryce Young practices, doesn’t throw, before Alabama-Texas A&M kickoff
Bryce Young is still a “game-time” decision, per Alabama head coach Nick Saban. The Crimson Tide quarterback went through pregame warmups on Bryant-Denny Field an hour before kickoff on Saturday night. Alabama’s centers and quarterbacks usually practice handoffs and snap 45 minutes before kickoff. The Tide’s Heisman Award...
‘College GameDay’ signs take aim at Alabama, Nick Saban, SEC
ESPN’s “College GameDay” was in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday ahead of No. 19 Kansas’ showdown with No. 17 TCU. Kansas fans were out in full force, and they took aim at Alabama, Nick Saban and the SEC with their signs. “We Want Bama” chants were heard...
Johnny Manziel calls out Texas A&M for final play call against Alabama: ‘That’s a joke of an ending’
Johnny Manziel didn’t like the play call. With three seconds left and Texas A&M 2 yards from defeating Alabama for the second straight year, the Aggies’ final pass fell incomplete. The No. 1 Crimson Tide survived 24-20. “One of the worst calls I’ve ever seen in my life,”...
Former Auburn star on Tuberville’s ‘reparation’ remark: ‘Unnecessary, dead wrong, ugly’
This is an opinion column. I’m not at all convinced Tommy Tuberville even knows the meaning of reparations. Not even in the context of the criminal justice system. Last Saturday, our junior senator (God help us) spewed an inane and racist rant at a place where he felt safe doing so—a Donald Trump rally.
What they’re saying nationally, in Texas after Alabama tops A&M
It was another Alabama-Texas A&M classic that came down to the final snap. This time it was the Crimson Tide who escaped a 24-20 winner in a game that came down to one defensive stop. There was a lot to say in the aftermath of Alabama’s sixth win of the...
Lee Corso misses College GameDay due to illness, expected to return ‘pretty soon’
Lee Corso was absent from ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday due to an undisclosed illness, host Rece Davis announced at the beginning of the broadcast. Corso did not make the trip to the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kan., for Saturday’s show due to “doctor’s orders,” analyst Kirk Herbstreit added. Corso also missed last week’s broadcast at Clemson due to the same illness, Davis said.
Rece Davis explains Tennessee’s hatred for Alabama: ‘They think they’re back’
Not since 2006 have the Tennessee Vols savored the sweet taste of victory or the stench of a good cigar when it comes to their annual rivalry with Alabama. The rivalry has been anything but after the Crimson Tide has won 15 straight, but this one feels a little different.
Brian Robinson Jr. ready to play 6 weeks after being shot
Six weeks after being shot twice, running back Brian Robinson Jr. will be in uniform on Sunday for the Washington Commanders’ game against the Tennessee Titans. Washington removed Robinson from reserve/non-football injury on Saturday and restored the rookie from Alabama to its active roster, making him eligible to play on Sunday.
State NFL roundup: Former prep stars make circus catches
Former Alabama prep standouts made two of the best catches in the NFL on Sunday – maybe this season. The reception by Houston wide receiver Nico Collins from Clay-Chalkville led to the Texans’ winning touchdown in a 13-6 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The reception by Chicago wide receiver Darnell Mooney from Gadsden City sparked a comeback by the Bears before they fell to the Minnesota Vikings 29-22.
Cameron Smith: Alabama casinos’ human shield will test Marshall’s resolve
After the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that the racing and “bingo” casino owed $76 million in unpaid taxes, Greenetrack shut its doors. Another opinion from the state supreme court affirmed that electronic bingo which plays conspicuously like a slot machine is not, in fact, bingo. Yet a little more than a month after closing its doors, Greenetrack is open for business again. Alabama has been here before. So have the casino operators. This isn’t even the first time Greenetrack has reopened after an unfavorable court ruling.
How did Brian Robinson Jr. do in his NFL debut?
Former Alabama running backs Derrick Henry and Brian Robinson Jr. did not play for the Crimson Tide at the same time. But last week, Henry said they “talk all the time,” including since Robinson was shot twice in August. They talked on Sunday, too. After Henry and the...
Auburn NFL roundup: Carl Lawson rough on Miami QB
Already playing without Tua Tagovailoa, the Miami Dolphins lost his replacement at quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater, on their first snap of the game against the New York Jets on Sunday. That put rookie Skylar Thompson under center for the Dolphins, and Jets defensive end Carl Lawson made the quarterback’s NFL debut...
