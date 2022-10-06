ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Lee Corso misses College GameDay due to illness, expected to return ‘pretty soon’

Lee Corso was absent from ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday due to an undisclosed illness, host Rece Davis announced at the beginning of the broadcast. Corso did not make the trip to the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kan., for Saturday’s show due to “doctor’s orders,” analyst Kirk Herbstreit added. Corso also missed last week’s broadcast at Clemson due to the same illness, Davis said.
Brian Robinson Jr. ready to play 6 weeks after being shot

Six weeks after being shot twice, running back Brian Robinson Jr. will be in uniform on Sunday for the Washington Commanders’ game against the Tennessee Titans. Washington removed Robinson from reserve/non-football injury on Saturday and restored the rookie from Alabama to its active roster, making him eligible to play on Sunday.
State NFL roundup: Former prep stars make circus catches

Former Alabama prep standouts made two of the best catches in the NFL on Sunday – maybe this season. The reception by Houston wide receiver Nico Collins from Clay-Chalkville led to the Texans’ winning touchdown in a 13-6 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The reception by Chicago wide receiver Darnell Mooney from Gadsden City sparked a comeback by the Bears before they fell to the Minnesota Vikings 29-22.
Cameron Smith: Alabama casinos’ human shield will test Marshall’s resolve

After the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that the racing and “bingo” casino owed $76 million in unpaid taxes, Greenetrack shut its doors. Another opinion from the state supreme court affirmed that electronic bingo which plays conspicuously like a slot machine is not, in fact, bingo. Yet a little more than a month after closing its doors, Greenetrack is open for business again. Alabama has been here before. So have the casino operators. This isn’t even the first time Greenetrack has reopened after an unfavorable court ruling.
How did Brian Robinson Jr. do in his NFL debut?

Former Alabama running backs Derrick Henry and Brian Robinson Jr. did not play for the Crimson Tide at the same time. But last week, Henry said they “talk all the time,” including since Robinson was shot twice in August. They talked on Sunday, too. After Henry and the...
Auburn NFL roundup: Carl Lawson rough on Miami QB

Already playing without Tua Tagovailoa, the Miami Dolphins lost his replacement at quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater, on their first snap of the game against the New York Jets on Sunday. That put rookie Skylar Thompson under center for the Dolphins, and Jets defensive end Carl Lawson made the quarterback’s NFL debut...
