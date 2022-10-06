In some circles, one can indeed judge a book not only by its cover, but also simply by its color. Interior designers have long advised stacking a few oversized, image-heavy, and usually very expensive books on coffee tables as a way to add personality, texture, and height, but also to coordinate or deliberately contrast with the overall color story in a space. Even the famously eccentric Seinfeld character Cosmo Kramer, whose brainchild was a coffee table book about coffee tables, understood nearly 30 years ago that style points can be earned with the right table tome. With the increased popularity of built-ins, recessed shelves often constructed for living rooms, family rooms, and home offices, as well as open shelving in today’s kitchens and bar areas, books have found their way from the coffee table into just about every corner of the home where for some it seems the book's style and color — not content — is the most important element.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 8 MINUTES AGO